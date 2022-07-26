As the instability wracking through the Osun PDP appears to deepen, one concern that cannot be ruled out is that Zamfara can very easily happen in Osun State, leading to the re-emergence of the APC government of Gboyega Oyetola as the beneficiary of the growing schism in the PDP. Hence, the cavorting owambe governor-elect would need to be a lot more circumspect in putting on his dancing shoes, and withhold the impulse to celebrate. If the PDP does not manage to rein in the centripetal forces within its fold, then it will be a swift road to Zamfara and another victory for APC.

One of the sore points of Nigeria’s peculiar democratic experience that sticks out and has become a fairly recurrent decimal is the contention over the mode of selection of political party candidates, particularly at the local levels. Democracy as a system of government depends on the expression of the popular will of the people in the choosing of representatives, who will engage in running systems of governance on their behalf for chosen periods of time.

Inasmuch as democracy is essentially hinged on popular choice, and though manifests in varied forms across the array of countries that have adopted it as a form of government, yet Nigeria’s peculiar practice of democracy continues to confound many, especially in terms of its subversive inclinations and expression.

There have been a plethora of concerns about the manner of democracy operative in the country, which restricts or even negates the spirit of free choice, as many are coerced, whether subtle of overtly, into the choices they end up making. This applies to both the wider public, which is corralled into predetermined decisions through various acts of violence – even via vote-buying, which many see as a sophisticated form of violence against free choice, and those seeking positions of leadership as members of the political party system. Some of these latter persons have become subjects of the manoeuvrings of party bosses and apparatchiks.

A major deficiency in our political organisation in the country seems to be the lack of internal democracy within our political parties themselves, as many factions in competition for leadership slots within these parties strive to distort local arrangements. These are done through devious schemes and intrigues in the selection of candidates for elective posts, including tinkering with the processes of choosing delegates, and the staging of rival congresses.

Instances of these abound and have led to highly contentious political party primaries, a number of which see different members contesting with each other and laying claims to being the rightfully chosen candidates for positions. These have instigated crises of credibility for the political parties, resulting from vicious infighting, which then becomes subjects of litigation and adjudication. These not only cause problems of legitimacy for a number of candidates who are ultimately fielded by their parties – either rightly or wrongly, and who get subsequently challenged through the legal process, with some ending up loosing their elections outright. It has proven to be the great Achilles heels of the faulty nature of the selection of candidates through contested party primaries.

A prime example of this sort of situation happened in the Zamfara State elections of 2019, in which the gubernatorial candidate of the APC and all the members of the state legislature were disqualified after winning elections into office. In that past situation, INEC had initially been close to disqualifying the APC from the governorship contest for not holding its primary election before the stipulated deadline. This was after a congress held on October 3, 2018 was cancelled due to gross acts of violence.

However, a parallel primary was expressly organised by the APC faction of then incumbent Governor Abdulaziz Yari on the October 7, 2018, to meet the INEC deadline of that day. Its winner, Shehu Mukhtar Idris, despite being first barred from the following governorship election by INEC but was subsequently allowed after a court set aside the decision of the umpire, finally went on to also win the gubernatorial election of March 9, 2019, with close to 70 per cent of the votes, in all the 14 local councils of Zamfara State. Yet, in the judicial process that ensued, the Supreme Court upturned the election of Idris, claiming that the primary that saw him become a candidate was not valid. This was in a ruling that declared the 534,541 votes cast for him as being “wasted.”

Equally, the primaries of all the APC members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly were also voided in like manner. As a consequence of this, the runner up, a candidate of the PDP, Bello Matawalle, who had won only 23.89 per cent of the votes cast was declared winner by INEC, and got sworn in as governor.

Presently, Osun State is on the road to Zamfara, with the various antics of the different stakeholders of the PDP, which won the recent gubernatorial election of July 16 in the state. In what might soon be the ruling party in the state, two prominent factions that contested for the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP in the party’s primary election, that of the declared winner of the governorship election of July 16, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, and another aspirant, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, are embroiled in controversy over who the rightful winner of the PDP ticket was.

In the two parallel factional primaries of the PDP that held on March 8, with that which took place at the Osogbo City Stadium, and supervised by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, led to Adeleke being declared as winner, the other congress held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) Centre, Osogbo, saw Babayemi emerging as victorious.

While INEC had recognised Adeleke as the flag bearer of the party, Babayemi went on to challenge this at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, attacking the validity of the primary election that saw Adeleke become the PDP candidate. Babayemi’s case was dismissed at the High Court in Osogbo, and also at the Appeal Court in Akure.

At the heart of the dispute over the Osun PDP gubernatorial primary, according to the Babayemi camp, was the manner in delegates were chosen for the election and rigged in favour of Adeleke, which led to the parallel congresses. To them, thereafter, in the efforts to resolve the situation, the Adeleke group had not only adopted a winner-takes-all attitude but had rebuffed all the attempts at a reconciliation of the two factions in contention. There were the attempts at sharing of the national delegates of the party between the two camps, on the ratio of 10 local government areas to the Babayemi faction and 20 to the Adeleke group, with the latter insisting on being entitled to all the 30 local government areas.

As such, the Babayemi camp has felt that while the reconciliation efforts of the Eyitayo Jegede committee and the endeavours of the Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa have been spurned by the Adeleke group, they have no choice but to continue in the line of seeking recourse to the legal process, as all the concessions they made for peace were rejected.

More so, the Babayemi camp feels that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the PDP in Osun State, Dr Adekunle Akindele, which ought to have brokered enduring reconciliation between the two groups is biased towards the Adeleke faction, and has thus become a tool “being used to subvert the legitimate wheels of justice.” This committee and its Chairman have equally been accused of issuing both subtle and overt threats to Babayemi to withdraw its legal challenge of Adeleke, which is presently bound for higher levels of adjudication, in the overall interest of the party, and that in the absence of this the contender (Babayemi) would be sanctioned for anti-party activities.

Yet, for Babayemi, since he had sought to get justice at the party level to no avail, he has become adamant in the determination to pursue his case as far as the Supreme Court, from where he hopes to get justice, ultimately. And as declared in a statement by Oladiran Ojedele, the director of the Babayemi Campaign Organisation, “Our symbol, Omooba Dotun Babayemi is not seeking to truncate PDP’s victory but he’s out for justice, seeking to claim his mandate at the law court. Is such lawful trajectory out of place? For all those who are now crying wolf, what genuine efforts did they make to ensure the PDP is not exposed to litigation?”

Moreover, the Babayemi Campaign feels convinced that the executives of the Osun PDP, as presently constituted, cannot guarantee any level of fairness in this situation. As Ojedele put it, “Why would Akindele and those in his mould choose to approbate and reprobate at the same time?” They apparently have no confidence in the state Care-taker Committee, which they regard as illegal: “Just recently, the Dr Adekunle Akindele-led Caretaker Committee was removed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, PDP, but went to the law court to stop the party from replacing them with a more non-factional Caretaker Committee for Osun State PDP”, Oladiran Ojedele declared.

As the instability wracking through the Osun PDP appears to deepen, one concern that cannot be ruled out is that Zamfara can very easily happen in Osun State, leading to the re-emergence of the APC government of Gboyega Oyetola as the beneficiary of the growing schism in the PDP. Hence, the cavorting owambe governor-elect would need to be a lot more circumspect in putting on his dancing shoes, and withhold the impulse to celebrate. If the PDP does not manage to rein in the centripetal forces within its fold, then it will be a swift road to Zamfara and another victory for APC. May the people of Osun be real beneficiaries of the best option that fate sets before them.

Fidelis Nwangwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.