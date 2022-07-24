The ongoing performance of electoral politics in Nigeria takes us back to where Ake had already arrived three decades ago — Nigeria is not a democracy… Perhaps Ake’s hope was that in this simple admission, ordinary Nigerians might, finally, imagine how to reconstitute their futures. That, one day, it might be possible to realise what Ake called a “second independence” – this time, from Nigeria’s own democracy performers.

As Nigeria gears up for its fifth general elections since the 1999 transition to civilian rule, the words of the late Nigerian political scientist and theorist Claude Ake remain instructive.

In 1993, Ake warned that external and elite support for electoral democratisation was not the same as actual democracy. He argued that countries like Nigeria were failing at democracy, not because they were not being faithful to the supposedly “universal” example set by Anglo-American politics. Rather, they were failing precisely because they were trying too hard to follow in its fashion.

Electoral politics “as a means to power” was the pretence to democracy favoured by the “vested interests of its powerful sponsors — western nations and international development agencies,” and the African elite. A real democracy, that sprung from the bottom-up communal participation of ordinary Africans, was not in the interests of such groups.

Certainly, this substitution of democracy for elections was not a salutary condition for the rest of the world. But, for Ake, the historical circumstances that had shaped the formation of post-colonial African states made it especially necessary that Africa finds a way of practising democracy differently, more honestly than it was being done elsewhere.

Indeed, it had become a matter of sheer survival that Africa’s democracies be genuine means, not simply for “interest representation,” but for the tangible participation of society’s underlying communities in the continuous and structural decision-making of the state.

Only such a thoroughgoing political participation could hope to eventually correct the detrimental effects of the unprecedented human and resource extraction from the continent that was already occurring long before the colonial period. For this had affected nothing less than intellectual, socio-economic, infrastructural, socio-cultural, and political life in most African countries.

Further, only a deep participatory politics could make communal reconciliation and agreement possible. This would be necessary in most African countries where Independence had been enforced by making socio-economic competitors out of previously politically distinct ethno-linguistic groups.

Nearly 30 years since Ake’s arguments, it is clear that Nigeria has gotten quite skilled at the performance of an electoral politics that keeps its elite happy. But it is still failing at the real thing, and ordinary Nigerians continue to be the losers.

Nigeria’s Rotating Corridor of Failed ‘Leadership’

There are three main presidential hopefuls running in Nigeria’s 2023 elections — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party), and Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It may be a concern that in a country where 97 per cent of the population is under 65, the contenders for the two main parties (APC and PDP) are 70 and 75 years old, respectively.

More important, is the simple fact that neither of these men have anything in their agendas that would fundamentally change a political system – now rotten to its core – that continues to trap the monopoly of power in a rotating corridor of persistently failed “leadership.”

Indeed, any thoughtful inspection of either mainstream candidate should reveal that their political success depends on further entrenching the extent to which the political system in Nigeria operates by excluding all those who cannot, literally, pay into it. Outside of those few — mostly men, mostly old, mostly greedy and unimaginative — everybody else in Nigeria is disadvantaged by its political order.

This is the political system that was handed down to African countries along with their Independence and which countries like Nigeria have done little to change. It is what explains the tick-box sovereign statehood of these countries. A sovereignty conditioned on maintaining an institutional political order in which interests are determined and represented from the top down.

Many seem to believe that Obi offers a third way between a packed roster of corruption allegations and a history of autocratic and dishonest hooliganism. Obi has, for example, said he will work with Nigeria’s unions and their workers. In a country where the working poor are rarely at the forefront of any sincere political agenda, Obi seems to be renewing hope.

But even if Obi proves capable of following through on his promises, the problem remains. A political system in which the bulk of the population is placed at the bottom and is always required to look up for the messiah who will save it will be kept intact.

On one elite hand, this will be by those political parties and leaders capable of contesting in periodic elections. On the other, by the labour and interest-based organisations that have long been important for supporting the representative function of political parties in Euro-American style political systems.

The political structure that would sustain genuine democracy in Nigeria — that would allow for a systematically bottom-up process of communal participation in the concrete determination of public policy — does not exist.

The true democratic leader will be the one willing to lose all their power and give it, structurally, back to the people.

Political Accommodation: An Elite Strategy of Control

And what about the people? Nigerians have not yet, en masse, demanded a change from the system of back-door power brokering that refuses to acknowledge the ordinary population as the foremost driver of Nigeria’s growth and development.

Where such demands have been made, they have been demographically fractured, and short-lived.

This passive state of affairs is too well accommodated in a country like Nigeria where historic bonds of religion and ethnicity are easily exploited — often, in the name of elite politics. The political ends of manipulating the population in this way is usually divisive and it makes the prospect of a unified Nigerian identity, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, a still-distant dream.

It will, therefore, seem to matter who the presidential candidates have picked as running mates. Atiku Abubakar (a Hausa Muslim) has confirmed Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (a Igbo Christian).

Obi (from largely Christian Anambra State) has named Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (a Muslim from northwestern Kaduna State).

It is not simply that the quality of the so-called democracy in Nigeria is greatly in need of improvement. If it was, it would assuredly matter that, as the country attempts to inch closer to the practice of politics in countries like the United States, the role of electoral finance is already a cause for concern.

Tinubu (a Yoruba Muslim) has chosen Kashim Shettima (a Muslim and former governor of northeastern Borno State).

To imagine that this careful balancing of religious and ethnic affiliations on the party tickets is of serious relevance to the real lives of Nigerians is to first imagine that there are only three ethnic groups in Nigeria. There are over 250.

It is to imagine, further, that in many households there live not only both Christians and Muslims, but also traditional religious adherents.

Fundamentally, to believe that the political strategising by which Nigeria’s political elite has always managed itself is reflective of the genuine interests of the ordinary population is to believe in a highly saleable lie.

So, also, the issue of electoral violence, from which — whether or not they take responsibility for its orchestration — the main political parties do greatly benefit.

Concerns would, also, be justified over the impact of low voter turnout on the credibility of results. In this last respect, Nigeria is surely excelling in following the example increasingly set by apathetic voters across the electoral systems of Western Europe.

These concerns, however, bank on a fundamentally false assumption — that the current system of politics in Nigeria is actually in the service of ordinary Nigerians.

That although the system may sometimes get it wrong, through inclusive participation, Nigeria really is a democracy. They bank on the belief that Nigeria’s political organisation is intended towards the benefit, livelihood, and survival of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or the desire to be determined by hierarchically organised or ideological interest.

The ongoing performance of electoral politics in Nigeria takes us back to where Ake had already arrived three decades ago — Nigeria is not a democracy.

Perhaps Ake’s hope was that in this simple admission, ordinary Nigerians might, finally, imagine how to reconstitute their futures. That, one day, it might be possible to realise what Ake called a “second independence” – this time, from Nigeria’s own democracy performers.

Ẹniọlá Ànúolúwapọ́ Ṣóyẹmí is Departmental Lecturer in Political Philosophy and Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. She is the Founding Editor of Political Matter, and co-founder of the Intergenerational Alliance.