For keen observers and followers of Nigeria’s sad situation, without a single word said or written, the title of this piece just about summaries the full story of the rigmarole, conundrum, the moving in circles, the confusion, the sheer ineptitude and the bungling of governance by a succession of lazy, unintelligent, unpatriotic, vision-less leaders of Nigeria over the years. This has been the main albatross around our necks.

Quite appropriately, it seems, this cycle of sad story has culminated in the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, which appears to cap just about everything that has gone wrong with our country.

I present to Nigerians the news story below which talks about our mighty efforts to reduce or rationalise our ministries, departments and agencies in order to reduce the sheer cost of governance in our blighted country beginning from the year 2011, in fact well before. Because I wanted to comment on it, I just copied the story from the source and just entitled it, “White Paper SGF 1/7/22”. I wish to warn readers that the story itself is written in very poor English and is full of errors but let that not detain us. Let us just get the gist and move on and pursue our main goal. After all, we are talking about Nigeria where everything has gone terribly bad and we are now in urgent need of a rescue and restoration.

Here is the story: “The Federal Government has set an eight man Committee to come up with a white paper on the review of Parastatals, Agencies and Commission created in twenty fourteen after the report on Restructuring and Rehabilitation of Federal Government Parastatals And Agencies.

Inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha said the move was to address increasing cost of governance in the face of revenue challenges in the country.

The development according to the SGF followed previous attempts which was first conceived in 2011with the constitution of a Committee under the chairmanship of a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Steave Oronsaye.

After unsuccessful implementation of recommendations of the reports and subsequent white paper, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 inaugurated two committees, one headed by a retired Head of Service, Mr Goni Bukar Aji to review the Mr Steave Orosanye’s report and its white paper, while the second the chaired by the Immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Amal Pepple was constituted to review New Agencies created from 2014 to date.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha explained that the inaugurated white paper committee the chairmanship of another former Head of Service, Mrs Ebele Okeke was to enable government implement the report of the new committees.

The Permanent Secretary , Political And Economic Affairs in the Office of the SGF, Shehu Ibrahim urged members of the Committee to bring their experience to bear and come up with implementable outomes.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mrs Ebele Okeke , gave an assurance that the Committee would work assiduously to deliver on the assignment.

The committee was given six weeks to produce its reports for possible implementation.”

My Comments: The long and short and small history of the story we have just read is that some time in the life of our beleaguered country, we came to a realisation that the sheer number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) we have, with thousands upon thousands of often idle, indolent or unengaged staff, costing millions upon millions of naira, are damn too many for the health and sustenance of our economy. Upon this realisation, a committee was formed, headed by a former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Orosanye, to see how we can reduce everything and have a lean,, efficient and effective machinery of governance to kickstart our efforts at national rebirth. Orosanye accepted the task and did a job that those who are in the know about the Service and what needs to be done, hailed and recommended that the Report be given urgent attention. This was in 2011, about 11 odd years away.

President Goodluck Jonathan did nothing about it just like he did nothing about the 2014 Constitutional Review which substantially addressed some of the issues we are still contending with today. Somewhere along the line, Chief Orosanye became a victim of the Nigerian factor. He was accused of corrupt acts and was in court to clear his name or be convicted if he failed to.

Now, I can’t even remember what became of that case but don’t bother yourself with that. Why it is mentioned at all in this narrative is that in 2015 came Buhari who misled some gullible people with his so-called ‘Body Language’ of a promise of a Holy, Righteous Government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of us immediately suspected that the Holy Government will not touch Orosanye’s Report, whatever merits or demerits where contained in it, with a ten- meter pole because the man wholed the the committee was tainted with allegations of corruption. Just like he did not touch the 2014 Constitutional Review recommendations. Our suspicion substantially held true until some time last year, or was it early this year, we heard an ‘audio’ that Buhari has decided he will implement the recommendations of the Orosanye Report perhaps, after he himself saw that his very righteous government was now borrowing to pay Federal Civil servants. But our excitement was too early.

Somewhere along the long line, there was a realisation by the Buhari Government that from 2014 to now some more Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been created to add to the already bloated civil and public services. That is why another panel was impaneled to review this latest development in order to add it to the Orosanye Report so that the latest panel can review this and other earlier reviews.

Can you now see why the title of this piece is a review to review a review?

We are like a group of playful lizards who play at the slippery head of a deep well. Some time members of the playgroup fall into the well. Somehow, they are miraculously rescued but instead of playing faraway from the scene of their misfortune, they continue in that same path, along that same scene and suffer their earlier faith, waiting for the benevolence of fate to get rescued again.

If the Orosanye Report was immediately implemented and a tradition of a lean, effective and efficient machinery of government implanted, it would not have allowed an apparatchik in the presidency to advise Buhari to create a Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, duplicating some of the functions of the Office of the Vice-President.

Idang Alibi was a columnist and member, Editorial Board of the Daily Trust newspaper.