Many accuse Tinubu of corruption, which I cannot affirm unless the courts of law find him guilty of this crime. If the Obasanjo government that hated him with passion couldn’t convict him of corruption, then I’ll not join those spreading those rumors. We should remember that the most respected anti-corruption advocate in Nigeria till date is Nuhu Ribadu, yet this same person said he couldn’t implicate him for any crime, even though Obasanjo gave him the task to investigate Tinubu.

If Tinubu Is So Bad How Come You Are Eating From the Fruits of His Labour

In this presidential race, especially at the stage of the primaries, there were many governors and former governors who participated, yet none of their states is known or remembered for their leadership. You can’t find any footprint of excellence after their ruling of these states for four or eight years. You can’t say this about Tinubu; his footsteps and footprints are all over Lagos as we speak. As a matter of fact, even his opponents who were former governors, moved from their states to settle down in Lagos. The question is why couldn’t they make their own states as good as Lagos, while they were governors there. After their leadership, it’s always stories of woes and tears, banditry and kidnapping, which they quickly blame on their successors.

As a matter of fact most of the harshest critics of Tinubu are people enjoying what Tinubu built in Lagos. They never for once think of acknowledging with gratitude the hard work of the man who provided them the opportunities they couldn’t get back in their home states. If it were so easy then all other states would be as good as Lagos or even better, especially bearing in mind that no state in Nigeria is faced with such daunting challenges as Lagos faces every day. This is a clear indication that Tinubu possesses exceptional leadership qualities that Nigeria is beckoning on him to bring to bear on its affairs at this point in time.

After returning to Nigeria in 1983, Bola Tinubu joined Mobil Oil Nigeria, and later became an executive of the company. Stories are still being told about the excellent leadership that Tinubu brought to Mobil Oil till today. He was recognised by both Nigerian and American executives of the company, not just as an excellent leader but also as a revolutionary one too. If you are looking for the secret of Tinubu’s Lagos, here lies it. Some will say Lagos is this good today simply because it was once the nation’s capital. Oh, no! I hope my recollections of Lagos of the 1990s earlier gave you the picture of how the state was after the capital moved to Abuja, it was a forgotten city, totally abandoned, with the streets littered with corpses lying there for weeks without anyone caring to do anything about the situation until Tinubu came to the stage.

The U.S. government equally came out to say that Tinubu has been cleared of any criminal dealings being alleged against him. This was published in the Vanguard of February 23, 2003. Meanwhile there is one of the presidential candidates that is being dubbed as Mr Integrity, while this same man, in his own words on video, admitted to have invested state government money into his family business, when he was state governor.

Lagos was the most insecure city-state in Africa, it was waking up to new 50 dead bodies in the streets, with no one removing them. If you think Lagos is still nothing to write home about even today, then just go and read the news lines of those days, and only then would you value the amount of work that has gone into Lagos. The Lagos State Ministry of Health was said to have then had only one ambulance bus in the whole state of millions of people. Today Lagos boasts to be one of the richest locations in Africa, being richer than 50 out of the 55 countries in the continent. No doubt, a huge part of that success must be credited to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I’m certain he can bring about a similar radical change to the situation of Nigeria today.

If Tinubu Is Corrupt, He Is Surely Not On the Pandora List

Many accuse Tinubu of corruption, which I cannot affirm unless the courts of law find him guilty of this crime. If the Obasanjo government that hated him with passion couldn’t convict him of corruption, then I’ll not join those spreading those rumors. We should remember that the most respected anti-corruption advocate in Nigeria till date is Nuhu Ribadu, yet this same person said he couldn’t implicate him for any crime, even though Obasanjo gave him the task to investigate Tinubu. More so, Ribadu himself later joined the team of Tinubu, calling him his mentor now.

Ever since Tinubu left government in Lagos, it’s one of the few states of the federation that has not been plagued by corruption scandals. Tinubu has been able to put capable technocrats in charge of the state. From Fashola to Ambode to Sanwo-Olu, these are extremely focused men who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not been after, unlike other state governors.

The U.S. government equally came out to say that Tinubu has been cleared of any criminal dealings being alleged against him. This was published in the Vanguard of February 23, 2003. Meanwhile there is one of the presidential candidates that is being dubbed as Mr Integrity, while this same man, in his own words on video, admitted to have invested state government money into his family business, when he was state governor. Yet Nigerians don’t see this as corruption, meanwhile in any other country, this person would be serving a jail term for such an act of corruption. It’s a clear case of conflict of interest.

Our own sense of corruption in Nigeria has its own definition that’s totally different from what the rest of the world sees as corruption. May God give us insight so we renew our minds as a people and as a nation. Ever since Tinubu left government in Lagos, it’s one of the few states of the federation that has not been plagued by corruption scandals. Tinubu has been able to put capable technocrats in charge of the state. From Fashola to Ambode to Sanwo-Olu, these are extremely focused men who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has not been after, unlike other state governors. Neither has there been any international anti-corruption agency that has accused them of corruption. I’ll say until we see the facts, we should just focus on someone who is capable of resolving the daunting issues facing our nation at this time. Tinubu has to be allowed to contribute his quota to turn this country around.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.