Tinubu worked in American companies rising to executive positions before moving back to Nigeria to continue working for his American employers. His results in Lagos show that the man Tinubu can deliver, I don’t doubt the fact that he will make a major difference in the role of Nigeria’s president. Of course he won’t resolve all our national issues, but he is capable of paving the way for a greater Nigeria.

Did He Go To School Or Not?

Some haters have tried to tarnish the image of Tinubu by saying he was not educated or didn’t finish university. However a simple investigation will show you that Tinubu got a distinction from Chicago State University. The PUNCH of January 7 reported that Chicago State University wrote to it to confirm that Tinubu did indeed graduate from the school after two years of study there. The Richard J. Daley College, a community college in Chicago, also confirmed that he did receive an associate degree from there. In other words, he spent two years at Richard Daley College for an associate degree and another two years at Chicago State University for a bachelor’s degree. He was also an excellent student in Nigeria. But to be the head of your class in America means you are for real; you can’t buy your way through school there. Tinubu’s presidency is an idea whose time has come, there is no amount of slander or character assassination that’ll stop this moving train.

Many have finished school as excellent students, but have not been able to perform in the fields of their calling. This is not about Tinubu, he excelled even in his professional practice. He was head hunted by some of the top American companies as one of the best products of his university. Upon graduation with honours and several awards, Bola Tinubu cut his professional teeth at the American-based Arthur Anderson, Deloitte Haskins and Sells (now called Deloitte Haskins and Touche) and GTE Service Corporation – the largest Communication and Utility Company in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, at Deloitte Haskins and Sells, the young and professional Bola broadened his experience by participating in the auditing and management consultancy services of General Motors, First National Bank of Chicago, Procter and Gamble, International Harvester, GEC and other Fortune 500 firms.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.