If Tinubu Is Considered Too Old and Sick, Show Me One Aspirant Who Can Outwork Him

Many will be quick to point to the frailty of health of Mr Tinubu. My answer to this is simple, it comes from my own personal experience of growing old. I am 55. The older I get, the more I discover that my body can no longer do some of the acrobatic exercises I was capable of when I was much younger. However to my amazement, I discovered that my inner man is not getting old at all, my spirit and mind are always as sharp and alert as ever.

During the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention, while younger men were falling asleep, Tinubu was agile all through the night. Following his victory at the convention, we could all see how he has been racing from one State to another. No one of the candidates has been as hard working and busy as he has been. His close associates talk about how Tinubu outworks all of them, working 14 to 20 hours every day. What else do people want for Christ sake?

My take is this, as long as Mr Tinubu is sharp mentally, so long as he can see clearly as a visionary, we need his leadership before he leaves us to a better world. We shouldn’t waste the huge potentials and life experiences that he carries inside. Friends, sooner or later you and I will get old too. While our flesh and body might be challenged, we will discover that it’s a huge injustice to discard us as simply being too old, while we know we still have much to offer. It’s not the body that rules a nation, it’s the clarity of vision. If Tinubu has that, there will be enough of able bodied men and women who’ll gladly put their bodies to work to bring the vision to pass.

As things are now, only death can stop the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s sixteenth president. If I were in the camp of Tinubu, I’ll not rule out an attempt on his life by the forces bent on not letting his presidency become a reality. It’s not enough to pray for him, I will strongly advise that his security be beefed up accordingly. Nigeria cannot afford to have a repeat of the destiny of Moshood Abiola.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.