If He Could Build Lagos To Be Richer than 50 African Countries, Then He Is the Man

Today, Lagos is richer than 50 out of the 55 countries in the continent of Africa. A man who survived as the governor of a Nigerian state without the normal monthly Federal Government allocations to the local government administrations of the State must truly be special. We all know that even with the monthly allocations from Abuja, many States still fail to cope with their responsibilities. Some of them cannot even pay ordinary salaries to workers of their states, not to talk of making developmental strides. This was not the case with Tinubu when Obasanjo kept the money from Abuja from him, he rather thrived, thanks to some incredible ingenuity in financial management.

Listen now, he not only survived, he went ahead to do something our country had not seen before or after him. He was able to increase the internal revenue generation of the State from a paltry N600 million monthly, to N51 billion today.

It is said that if Lagos was a country, it’ll be number five by GDP as of 2016, thanks to its $146 billion economy. As of 2016, this was bigger than the economies of Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, Congo, etc.

Lagos didn’t become this successful because it gets more money from Abuja than other States. The States with the biggest allocations are in the South-South and their people still run to Lagos to survive.

Lagos didn’t become this wealthy through proceeds from its natural resources like oil, gas etc. Even in States that receive 13 per cent of all our nation’s wealth, you’ll learn a different story.

Natural and material resources don’t grow wealth, it’s visionary leadership that does. This is what Tinubu brought to Lagos, and it’s what made the difference. Nigeria needs Bola Ahmed Tinubu now like never before.

Friends, this is the type of man I’ll like to see manage the affairs of our beloved country.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.