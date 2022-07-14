…the position of a vice president is like an extra tyre of a car. Unless something substantially happens to the tyres already affixed to the vehicle, no role is assigned to the extra tyre! For instance, I am yet to see how the position of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has improved the standard of living of Nigerian Christians in the past seven years. For reasons best known to him, he has found it difficult, if not impossible, to condemn the merciless and confirmed massacre of Christians all over the country in recent times.

Nigeria is at crossroads, and Nigerians have been thrown into an unprecedented state of confusion. Never in the history of our beleaguered nation has religion been used as an instrument of division by someone who is supposed to use his position to unify the citizenry.

Unfortunately, since the infamous mantra of ‘I belong to nobody….’, Nigerians with the spirit of discernment have come to realise that nothing could be more deceptive. During the buildup to the 2015 presidential election, the major instrument of negative campaigns against the candidacy of General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was, and evidently still is) was his insatiable appetite for and disposition towards nepotism. This negative trait was highlighted at every given opportunity by his political adversaries. To my surprise, but not to the surprise of those who claimed to have known him like the back of their hands, his first set of appointments proved the critics right. Since then, he has never looked back, from his inherent disposition towards favouritism, irrespective of what anyone else may think. It never bothered him. It, therefore, did not take long before I retraced my footsteps! I foresaw continuing support for him ending in tears for Nigeria and Nigerians, as it has unfortunately turned out to be.

When the issue of the AK47-wielding criminal elements within the herders (both local and foreign) first came up, it was naturally expected that the president, who claimed to ‘belong to nobody,’ would come out and make a policy statement to stem the ugly tide, but what did we see, our dear president, not surprisingly, decided to look the other way! It then became apparent to all and sundry that Nigerians had been sold a dummy by claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari belonged to nobody. Ever since, the seeds of discord surreptitiously and unnecessarily planted between the Christians and Muslims in the country have continued to germinate at lightning speed. His ability to ‘speak’ to Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu (in far away Kenya) in languages that they understood proved that he could speak to anyone or persons in the ‘language that they understand’ if he considers it a task that must be done. It is just a matter of where there is a will; there must be a way!

Ordinarily, what should fully engage the minds of Nigerians concerning who assumes positions of leadership in the public sphere at this critical time, should be competence, as opposed to religious leanings. This becomes imperative in a country with more church- and mosque-goers than real Christians and authentic Muslims! A country where both Christians and Muslims pray before they start meetings, tell lies at those meetings, and still end those meetings with prayers! I am not sure we have had an idol worshipper as the country’s prime minister, head of state, or president since independence. It has always been either a Muslim or a Christian. Regrettably enough, the present level of decadence, despondency, helplessness, and hopelessness is where those who claimed to be adherents of both religions have led the country.

Under normal circumstances (and circumstances are not always normal in Nigeria), what should be of paramount importance is the competence, integrity, and suitability of the aspirants! Nevertheless, today, what is engaging the minds of everyone is religion! On a personal note, I have not seen what changes religion has brought to the Muslims in the Northern part of the country, where most of Nigeria’s past leaders came from. We are now talking of the first prime minister, Tafawa Balewa, Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, General Muhammadu Buhari (as military head of state), General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, General Sanni Abacha, Umar Yar’Adua and President Muhammadu Buhari as a civilian president. These are all Muslims. They did not elevate the standard of living of the downtrodden Muslim masses to an acceptable minimum, and the result is there for all to see at the moment. Even for the Northern Christians, I am yet to be provided with concrete evidence of how about nine years of General Gowon’s tenure impacted the standard of living of Northern Christians. Coming Southwards, General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) has ruled both as a military head of state and as a civilian president. Goodluck Jonathan has had his period, both as a Christian leader, not forgetting the interim era! I am yet to be provided with evidence of how their tenures benefitted Christians in the country to the exclusion of others. The traditionalists do not even have a say in all these!

I have read several opinions about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (ABAT’s) choice of a Muslim as his vice-presidential candidate during the 2023 presidential election slated for February next year. ABAT has won many political battles in his lifetime mainly due to his political sagacity and other unproven factors. However, head or tail, the current battle is such that he cannot win. Already, we have seen how some Christians and other political adversaries have reacted to the choice. It would be tantamount to self-deception for anyone to think that if he had chosen a Christian, the choice would have been acceptable to everyone.

However, come to think of it, the position of a vice president is like an extra tyre of a car. Unless something substantially happens to the tyres already affixed to the vehicle, no role is assigned to the extra tyre! For instance, I am yet to see how the position of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has improved the standard of living of Nigerian Christians in the past seven years. For reasons best known to him, he has found it difficult, if not impossible, to condemn the merciless and confirmed massacre of Christians all over the country in recent times. In other words, the position of a vice president benefits the occupant and his retinue of political jobbers and family members. No more, no less!

In a nutshell, I do not envy ABAT in the present circumstances. Whichever decision he took, it would not have been acceptable to everyone.

Let me end this ‘epistle’ by saying that this piece has not been put together to endorse ABAT’s candidacy! Far from it! My experience with the candidacy of General Muhammad Buhari in 2015 has taught me never to stake my integrity on any politician in Nigeria. President Buhari has disappointed me at the federal level. Governor Kayode Fayemi has disappointed me in Ekiti State! I have come to the inevitable but realistic conclusion that Nigerian politicians do not run insane until they assume power. Anyone apart from their political hangers-on who puts his integrity at stake for them does so at his/her peril. Obasanjo promised to deal with the erratic power supply within two years upon his assumption of office in 1999. However, the sector remains one of the worst (maybe next to insecurity) in Nigeria today. That is about twenty-three years after! On my part, its fingers (and toes) crossed. My prayer is that one day, just one day, a Gorbachev would emerge on Nigeria’s political scene to do the needful to the confusing system!

We evidently and realistically cannot continue like this.

Caleb Arogundade, a legal consultant and former company secretary/legal adviser, writes from London, United Kingdom.