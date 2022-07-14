As the Nigerian government grapples with Stockholm syndrome, as evident in the lingering ASUU strike, it is obvious that rationality matters. Bureaucrats should not be allowed to advise the government. Instead, a strong Nudge team is needed for this task. ASUU will surely fail when it fails to accept knowledge based solutions.

It is my turn (emulating the Jagaban) to write on the lingering strike that has dwarfed the Nigerian public university system. The Federal Government is yet to understand that, “fifty gazelles do not equal an elephant” (based on the PNAS article of February 4, 2020 by Faith and colleagues). In other words, the government is lethargic and unperturbed by the cumulative impacts of letting down the ivory tower. The university is a big brother to all other public agencies that the hand of the government feeds. The prosperity of China, Singapore, and South Korea is not unconnected with their huge investments in universities and the research and development sector. God forbid, should the Nigerian government disengage employees at a number of other sectors, it would be easier to replace most of them from the reserve army of job seekers from within Nigeria. But it would be tall order to do the same with a university system. Assuredly, even professors from neighbouring Sahelian countries (Chad, Mali, Niger) would flatly reject Nigeria’s current university pay and working conditions.

Recently, I took part in recruiting Nigerians, a Chadian and a Nigerien early career researcher on behalf of a United Kingdom based university to work in the three countries for a certain climate change and conflict research activity in Lake Chad. The Chadian took the job simply because he had been working with the main UK researcher (a Nigerian working in the UK). The pay is surely higher than what obtains in the Nigerian system. Unsurprisingly, the recruited Nigerien eventually rejected the offer. Why? A fresh employee at many agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and dozens of others, earns more than an academic who has been on the job for close to 10 years. The best way to escape poverty in the Nigerian academia is to have a high H-Index, be around the corridors of power on the campus, or in the Mother Government itself. Those not so confident about the system need to hover around developing personal businesses. Every university worth its name brings into its fold different specialists and experts in academics, administration, finance and strategy and each category is indispensable in the 21stcentury university.

Concerning the ongoing strike, I recently got novel insights into understanding the mindsets of the government and the Nigerian society at large. It is like Nigerians have given up on the university. As such, I am writing this opinion to somehow dissect where we as a country got it (very) wrong. The university is just one unit within the larger ecosystem of public institutions. Hence, calling it an elephant worth 50 gazelles. The gazelles are the other organisations in the private and public sectors. Paradoxically, the Nigerian government finds it easier to starve and punish university staff because the society and the government suffer from a phenomenon called Stockholm syndrome. This is a kind of stress and trauma driven psychological disorder or condition in which victims irrationally and unknowingly fall in love with their abusers and see nothing wrong with them. Such persons rarely see anything good in their benefactors or saviours.

No doubt, Nigerian universities are prosumers (producers and consumers) and many others – specifically the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) and family, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and most security apparatuses – are mass consumers with apparently too little yield to show for the value of monies they received. Yet, for the government so much loves them, it romantically gives them more and more funds every time.

I will try to discursively harp on how society and the government exhibit tendencies of Stockholm syndrome. Now, I recall that after a months-long strike that started in 2020 and lasted into 2021, the public universities commenced another jerky journey. I want to presume that from the time Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its strike in 2021 to the time it indulged in the current strike, many positive things have happened. A set of students were graduated, convocations were held, conferences, workshops were held and papers were published and new grants were awarded. Thanks to the Federal Government for releasing funds that enabled universities to operate to the current strike bus stop. At least, even without adequate funding, one can say there is some level of value for money (VFM) for the universities to deliver some activities and contributions to the country’s growth and development in the last one year. VFM is making sure organisations deliver best results from their expenditures. Personally, I believe that it is farfetched if anyone assumes that the majority of public universities have judiciously used such resources for optimum efficiency, effectiveness or their productivity has created mighty outcomes. VFM is an issue that I often encounter when handling foreign research grants. If funders consider that your project fails the balance between VFM, research impacts and good outcomes, then forget it.

No doubt, Nigerian universities are prosumers (producers and consumers) and many others – specifically the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) and family, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and most security apparatuses – are mass consumers with apparently too little yield to show for the value of monies they received. Yet, for the government so much loves them, it romantically gives them more and more funds every time. Isn’t this a manifestation of Stockholm syndrome? None of the refineries work and the government (parliament inclusive) approves their luxurious budgets. Interestingly, the disorder does not appear when it comes to the universities. For instance, the government is quick to sanction university staff by stopping their salaries but is unwilling to punish those who import adulterated fuel that causes vehicles to break down and who created a long lasting fuel crisis in the country recently.

Sections of the media, civil society, and the legislature have been vociferous about sex-for-marks lecturers (still good) but, almost everyone is listless about the young ladies that banks send out daily as marketers, with targets to meet at whatever cost (hoping someone is working to end this). Nobody cares about them and other sexually exploited ladies in public offices, enterprises, airports, hotels and malls. The Stockholm syndrome screens the country from seeing all others but rowdy lecturers; and I insist it is good to flush the evil lecturers out of the system. Methinks, but I stand to be corrected, the Nigerian corporate world is more aligned to sex-for-everything, than the university, which is supposed to be fighting sexism at the moment, rather than sexual abuses. Does the Nigeria Police also suffer from Stockholm syndrome? In 2017, Premium Times authoritatively reported that police operatives were offering protection to Abdulrashid Maina, the man accused of depleting and embezzling the Nigeria Police pension funds.

It is irrational for any government and society to allow a persistent culture of strike to be the most defining feature of its university system. Who will counsel the government? I am not sure if the conciliatory gestures of eminent groups of people like Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) or any other ad hoc committee can find an elixir.

The Stockholm syndrome makes all of us vulnerable to abuses by the strong and powerful. One of the commercial banks that are my bankers pluck my deposits from left and right, top and bottom and from the centre in the name of phantom charges. The latest was on 28th of June, when the sum of N20,406.00 in the name of internet services (I hope I or they are wrong). But the truth of the matter is that the reckless charges on the citizens are made possible by the fact that the CBN does not do its job. Those accused of mishandling public funds to the tune of N80 billion remain local heroes, that the high and lowly placed persons defend, escort, and pray for them. Aren’t all these evidence of the manifestation of a deep Stockholm syndrome? Who is ashamed to sink more money into the power sector whose best trademark is grid collapse?

It is irrational for any government and society to allow a persistent culture of strike to be the most defining feature of its university system. Who will counsel the government? I am not sure if the conciliatory gestures of eminent groups of people like Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) or any other ad hoc committee can find an elixir. It seems to me that if our governments value the advice of science or knowledge driven governance, then we can solve the issue at once. Behavioural economists and psychologists have in recent years established solid knowledge on human irrationalities in the government decision-making and choice architecture. Today, governments employ teams of psychological economists to help them arrive at possibly the best decisions. Those groups of invisible experts (called Nudge Team, Nudge Corner etc.) are supportive of governments in many countries. In the United Kingdom, they occupy small offices at the Whitehall. Putin has his Nudge team. Politicians use the Nudge experts to help them escape public and employee biases to arrive at the best possible decisions to solve particular nagging problems. As the Nigerian government grapples with Stockholm syndrome, as evident in the lingering ASUU strike, it is obvious that rationality matters. Bureaucrats should not be allowed to advise the government. Instead, a strong Nudge team is needed for this task. ASUU will surely fail when it fails to accept knowledge based solutions.

Aliyu Barau is an associate professor at Bayero University Kano.