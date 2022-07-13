There is a long retinue of leaders who have been raised by Tinubu. These people gladly call him their godfather. We all know the evil of godfatherism in Nigerian politics but Tinubu is one of the only few ones who represents the positive reflection of the word. His own godfatherism is not to hold you down but to raise you up. This is the true meaning of mentorship, without which no human endeavour is successful.

Tinubu: The Raiser of Men

Tinubu is a raiser of men. He once said: “I look for talents that are better than me. I’m not afraid to bring on board people with higher wisdom because the most important thing to me is to get the job done for the betterment of all. I don’t wait till zero hour to discover the next person to do the job or the next job to be done; from the first hour, I find them. The second, third and fourth are as important as the first. Time waits for nobody. Even the obstacles on my way, I predict them before those that will bring them will start to think about them, I plan for betrayal, I plan for backstabbing, I also plan for reunion and forgiveness long before they happen. In life, I expect nothing, I expect anything, I expect everything.”

There is a long retinue of leaders who have been raised by Tinubu. These people gladly call him their godfather. We all know the evil of godfatherism in Nigerian politics but Tinubu is one of the only few ones who represents the positive reflection of the word. His own godfatherism is not to hold you down but to raise you up. This is the true meaning of mentorship, without which no human endeavour is successful. Many still blame him for it. Please show me a better example, not only in Nigeria but anywhere on the continent. Guys, Tinubu is the best we have. Just take a look at all his products. His top-ranking men include Professor Yemi Osinbajo, now the vice president, who was his attorney general and commissioner for justice.

Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, was Tinubu’s commissioner for works. Babatunde Fashola, his successor in Lagos State, was his chief of staff. He is presently a federal minister for a second term. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who served as Tinubu’s first chief of staff, is also a federal minister for a second term.

Babatunde Fowler served in Tinubu’s administration as chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service from where he proceeded to become executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service. There is Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State. Others include: Femi Gbajabiamila, present speaker of the House of Representatives; Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos State; Senator Solomon Adeola, Tunji Bello, Wale Edun, Bamidele Opeyemi, Gbenga Ashafa, and Senator Oshinowo. There is also Sunday Dare, the minister of sports and youth development; Adeleke Mamora, minister of state for health; Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission; Adejoke Orelope-Adefilere, Kemi Nelson, Dele Alake, etc.

Jesus said to judge the tree by it’s fruits, I can see by Tinubu’s fruits that he is the best we have.

May God bless The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.