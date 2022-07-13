The truth is that there are more dangers than we can imagine if impunity is not tamed. Perhaps, if we begin to feel uncomfortable with some of the things thrown at us, we may be having a good start. Following that, then we could begin to speak against those impunities. From that level, we can progress to subtle resistance to some of them. If we maintain the momentum, we may eventually begin to force some ‘reformation, having dealt with our odd complicity.’

Yes, this is turning upside down the title of my latest book, Oddity of Impunity.

It is also true that I have kept mute for a while about the issues ravaging our beloved nation. Issues abound everywhere, no doubt. However, the tendency to take a step forward and many backward seems peculiar to our Naija.

First, there was a jailbreak. The breakers operated for three solid hours, it was reported. To add insult to injury, the president expressed ‘displeasure’ with the security hierarchy for the vulnerability that permitted such brazen behaviour a few kilometres away from the seat of power and the domain of the top military brass. Some months ago, despite its heavy military presence, Kaduna was invaded like a common shanty town, where lawlessness already reigns supreme. One thing that is clear is how impunity has become the rule rather than the exception in the country.

In a nation in which the vast majority of its people are grappling with the existential lot of ekeing out a living daily, the ruling party threw caution to the wind by demanding an outrageous N100 million (one hundred million naira only) as expression of interest and nomination forms fee for its presidential aspirants. That over twenty people ‘coughed’ up that princely sum signifies a situation worse than that presented in the legendary animal farm by George Orwell. It was a rat race of the absurd, which was like no other (apologies to the Mandators of yore).

How many rides can those in government take the people without blinking their eyelids?

Perhaps, they capitalise on the apparent docility of the people to throw whatever attracts their fancy at them. The primary elections of the two major political parties was ‘won’ and lost not without the heavy dollarisation of the process. A lot has been said about this through the grapevine.

In as much as we cannot pretend to acknowledge the increasing wave of discontent among the youths and the ‘hopeful’ phenomenon of desiring a ‘refurbished’ wine in a new bottle, we do hope that this will translate into an electoral reality at the end of the day.

Although cross-carpeting is not new to our political arena, its brazenness has assumed an unhealthy proportion in recent times. It is no longer a shame that politicians move from one party to as many as possible within the shortest possible time.

Humans are capable of justifying whatever they have chosen to undertake. For political expediency, we now hear that competence is all that matters. Really? The plurality of the people counts for nothing? Yes, it is true that in an ‘ideal’ situation, most of these issues will not be powerfully relevant. However, we are far from anything idealistic in Nigeria.

Democracy’s major weakness is the advancement of numbers (quantity) over competence (quality), which is capable of getting the less ideal person to occupy positions they would not have otherwise. Unfortunately, it will take a complete overhaul of democratic practice to fix this.

And, it may never be fixed!

Our institutions are weak and, therefore, unsuitable for taming known and unknown impunity. Institutions do not build themselves. It is the collective will of the people that builds institutions. Unfortunately, we have opted for the easy route, so there is no solution in sight for now.

People are hungry, and their poverty is weaponised to keep them in perpetual subservience to the ‘oppressors.’

If the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for instance, were pro-people, it would have issued a wrong warning against the outrageous amounts demanded by political parties from aspirants to various political offices. Secondly, it ought to have penalised those known to have ‘dollarised’ the nomination processes. In modern these days, it is not rocket science to establish water-tight cases against such display and ultimate abuse of our democracy.

Nevertheless, impunity holds sway!

However, the people are seemingly content with the stock of the old block. Is it just elements of trust issues or are our oddities orchestrated by the long-reigning impunity of the ruling elites?

If the answer to the above is in the affirmative, then we are more than complicit in the bottleneck we have found ourselves.

We have boxed ourselves into an uncomfortable corner, inadvertently affecting our ability to think right.

Are we so scared of trying a new set of people?

Although, fundamentally, the tendency to gravitate towards the direction one is familiar with is a natural human propensity, if we are to learn anything from history, we should know that impunity always leads to resistance and pushback.

The ruling elites will continue to take us for granted so long we continue to act oddly to their impunity.

However, what can we do differently?

We are a nation where the people would rather fight themselves to a standstill, rather than hold those in government accountable, even for the minutest things… If this is not another oddity that fans impunity, one wonders what better description can be given to it… The people’s oddities sustain the impunity of the ruling elites, and that itself has assumed another genre of impunity.

We should begin to know and understand what constitutes impunity and react appropriately by not encouraging it to fester.

I know there could be dangers along the way.

The truth is that there are more dangers than we can imagine if impunity is not tamed. Perhaps, if we begin to feel uncomfortable with some of the things thrown at us, we may be having a good start. Following that, then we could begin to speak against those impunities. From that level, we can progress to subtle resistance to some of them. If we maintain the momentum, we may eventually begin to force some ‘reformation, having dealt with our odd complicity.’ It may look utopian or a tall order to achieve, but if we agree that there may be no feasible alternative, perhaps the courage to wean ourselves off the oddities may not be a mirage.

Electioneering is almost assuming frenzied proportions now, even if most able-bodied youths are at home due to the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. Is there any impunity greater than no top aspirant doing anything meaningful to address this national malaise?

Is it not odd that the same demography is at the forefront of ‘cyber’ wars on behalf of whom they have chosen to support?

Our politicians across all divides can, literally speaking, get away with murder! Maybe in a real sense, they do get away with so many unreported murders.

One thing is prominent; our sleep has been ‘murdered’ due to a high level of insecurity across the lengths and breadths of our nation.

Who will bail the people out of the impunity of numerous but dangerous oddities?

Bolutife Oluwadele is a chartered accountant, author, and public policy scholar based in Canada. Email: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com