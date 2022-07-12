It’s in the memory of Lagosians that Asiwaju started the yearly Prayer and Thanksgiving Service in the Lagos State Government, despite being a Muslim. Lagos also remembers that it was Tinubu who returned missions schools back to their original owners. No, we need not fear a Muslim/Muslim ticket; no, not under Tinubu. As for Shettima, you only need to google the write up from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president of Borno State telling Christians that they have nothing to fear…

A 50-Year Development Plan for Lagos and a Muslim/Muslim Ticket

Tinubu is a man of vision. Can you imagine that when he was voted in as governor of Lagos State, he set up a think-tank through which he was able to develop a 50-year vision for the State. No wonder Lagos is still under the leadership of his disciples till today, long after he stopped being governor. The reason is simple: the whole world will follow the man that knows where he is going. I remember clearly when Tinubu was governor.

My most vivid memories of Lagos were the years prior to his election and the early years of his reign. I was already based in Europe, so each time I visited Nigeria the most glaring image of Lagos were the dead bodies littered all across the streets. The bags of refuse, waste and garbage all across the roads. Surprisingly even a iron-handed man like Abacha could not do anything to change the rots of the then Lagos. This disgusting image of Lagos started during the regime of Babangida after the capital was moved to Abuja.

The state of things got to a despicable height under Abacha, just before Tinubu came. For those who didn’t see or remember Lagos of those years, it’ll be difficult to truly know the value of what Tinubu has done to Lagos and Nigeria at large. Unfortunately, I can’t see any other State in the federation that has been so transformed, even after some of the presidential aspirants today ruled those States. To me our country Nigeria is also in a similar comatose state right now in terms of security, safety to lives and property, economy etc. We need a Tinubu to come with his transformational capabilities to help turn things around in Nigeria.

With the picking of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, it’s obvious that this election is already predetermined. As things are Shettima will deliver the North-East, while Buhari and his governors will deliver the North-West to APC. We know the South-West will definitely go to Tinubu. If those three geopolitical regions go the way of Tinubu/Shettima, all other political parties would only be contesting for the second and third positions. So what of a Muslim/Muslim ticket? Yes, that will really be a big issue for some Christians from the South/South and especially the South-East areas of Nigeria. These are regions that don’t normally vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) anyway; they cannot be the main factors for consideration, and expediency advises that you mainly consider the opinions of your staunch supporters, those who’ll give their vote to you.

The South-South and the South-East will vote either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Labour Party, even if Tinubu selects a Christian running mate. The South-West doesn’t really care as much when it comes to religion, it’s the most tolerant zone in Nigeria in that term, so they’ll surely remain with Tinubu, no matter what. The other two zones that will vote the Tinubu/Shettima ticket are Northern states. They’ll rather be excited by that choice. I personally don’t believe that Tinubu who has been married to a Christian pastor for 40 years will all of a sudden become anti-Christian. If that could be the case, we would have seen the signs in Lagos.

It’s in the memory of Lagosians that Asiwaju started the yearly Prayer and Thanksgiving Service in the Lagos State Government, despite being a Muslim. Lagos also remembers that it was Tinubu who returned missions schools back to their original owners. No, we need not fear a Muslim/Muslim ticket; no, not under Tinubu. As for Shettima, you only need to google the write up from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president of Borno State telling Christians that they have nothing to fear because the Christians in Borno got the most support from Governor Shettima. Even the fiery Father Kukah is calling on Christians not to worry about the Muslim/Muslim ticket because we know the pedigrees of Asiwaju and Shettima. At this juncture I can only say; Nigeria, behold your next president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and may all her haters live long to witness it.

For the love of God, church and nation

Sunday Adelaja, the senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, writes from Kyiv, Ukraine.