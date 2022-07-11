The resulting picture was, in a sense, everything that the literature predicts will happen anytime the supply of a good or service with no close substitute falls, while demand for the same good or service remains unchanged. This image of gloom was not complete without the arbitrageurs, hoarders, and the ubiquitous middlemen.

Having forsworn ever waiting in line for fuel at the filling station, it was a major trauma, Sunday, to realise that I was low on supplies across all consumption platforms. Three weeks without light from the mains ― courtesy of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) ― meant that it was not just the car that was seeing red from a near-empty fuel tank. The generator also ran the risk of an unusual high, having run on fumes all week. My options were few. But I still had a choice: To go look for a filling station where the queue for fuel looked manageable.

Even then, as I commenced the search, it was obvious that not much of the conditions that have seen me avoid filling stations in periods of fuel scarcity have changed. The crowds at the pumps were still there in their many colours. And the jostling for primacy that goes on around each fuel attendant means patrons are but one unfortunate spark away from a conflagration. Giving how cars on the fuel queues park cheek by jowl (or is it “bumper-to-bumper”) as they spill over onto the highways, such a disaster is better imagined than experienced. So, not driving into crowded filling stations became one of my many risk-avoidance measures, up until yesterday. But if the nearly eight years of the Buhari administration has taught me anything, it is that there is only so much that each of us can do as individuals to hedge against the downside risks from incompetent governance.

Still, Sunday was part of a long holiday weekend. Indeed, a large number of our Muslim population was likely to be home observing Sallah. That should pare some of the demand for fuel, I reasoned. Although it did also pose the risk that fewer filling stations were likely to be open. Eventually, I found one with just the right length of queue ― not more than 20 cars in the approach to the filling station gate. Yet, that meant queuing on the skirt of a public highway and the culture that goes with it: Leaving spaces for exiting and coming onto the highway, without allowing opportunist drivers in. There was also the quite significant risk of being run into by a diversity of vehicles, especially at those sections of the highway where u-turns were permitted.

After about 30 minutes on the queue, one of the latter approached me. His offer was to have me pull out of the queue and have him take me past all the cars ahead of me. “But why would you do that?”, I asked. “What would that mean for all these folk who have spent time before me patiently waiting their turn?” “Oga, you wan tay here?”, was his question.

Of course, the pumps were overrun. Motorcycles, snaking queues of motley containers and their short-tempered owners, along with the pestilence that runs by daylight (the commercial motorised tricycles) – these were both background and foreground to the canvas. The resulting picture was, in a sense, everything that the literature predicts will happen anytime the supply of a good or service with no close substitute falls, while demand for the same good or service remains unchanged. This image of gloom was not complete without the arbitrageurs, hoarders, and the ubiquitous middlemen.

After about 30 minutes on the queue, one of the latter approached me. His offer was to have me pull out of the queue and have him take me past all the cars ahead of me. “But why would you do that?”, I asked. “What would that mean for all these folk who have spent time before me patiently waiting their turn?” “Oga, you wan tay here?”, was his question. “Not if I had a choice”, I replied. “Then, why you wan pretend say you no know the hustle ― I take you past all these cars, you settle me”. “It is that simple”, he said.

…as I drove out of the filling station, I had no doubt that no country should leave its able-bodied youths with choices so stark.

And it was in truth very simple. The filling station equivalent of the fancy lounges at the airports. It did not stop folks on the queue from muttering about how “we continue to despoil Nigeria with our despicable conduct”. One of my minders’ (by the time I was heralded through the gate, I’d picked up a sizeable retinue of helpers) retort was the icing on the cake. The most voluble of them described it as his “hustle”. Declared it a more noble vocation than recourse to violent crime ― he apparently thought death from the latter employment far from honourable. I still wonder which was the more persuasive: His argument; or the pride with which he claimed his hustle. Whichever, there was little or no protest thereafter.

But as I drove out of the filling station, I had no doubt that no country should leave its able-bodied youths with choices so stark.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.