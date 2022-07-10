Always remember that with every adversity is a seed of greatness. Find the seed of greatness like the doctor did. If you use this guide correctly, you will always emerge a champion over disappointing situations and people.

He practiced medicine as a doctor but later discovered his heart was in communications, and when he went through an inventory of self-discovery, he discovered he had passion for Public Relations. He was determined to find happiness at whatever cost.

After several enquiries, he enrolled for and passed the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations examinations, registered a communications consulting outfit and was ready to get started. Another very cardinal factor he put in place was to ensure that he got the buy-in of mentors to help him make a success of his new venture.

He became a voracious reader and within a short time was able to get good clients and he quickly started an events company too. He promoted one of his PR staff and transferred her as the head of the events company.

At the time they had only a client for the events subsidiary, that client had a function and the medical doctor turned PR expert went there as the group managing director of his companies, only to discover to his dismay that his staff had registered her own company and taken over the only client. He felt betrayal; it was shocking, painful, and devastating. I am sure you are keen to know how he handled the disappointment.

How would you have handled it, if it happened to you? No one wants to experience any form of disappointment, but if you are disappointed how will you handle it? Most people handle disappointment wrongly, some even lose their sanity because some they truly trusted disappointed them. Permit me to share with you some practical ways to deal with disappointment positively and successfully.

First, you must understand that it’s okay to feel bad but its not healthy to feel bad for a long time. The advice is to feel bad for a limited peridod. Anyone can get you disappointed and it is usually very painful but please don’t allow the disappointment take too much of your time. The simple way of achieving this is let it out – discuss with positive and solution driven friends and family members.

Secondly, find out why the disappointment was not prevented. Was there a management lapse that the staff took advantage of? Would it be legal, for instance, to bind staff through tight contracts? What would have prevented such a thing from happening? Brainstorm, think out loud with professionals, lawyers, etc. if you don’t do this, you may eventually keep repeating the same mistakes over and again. It is therefore necessary to find out what gave room to the disappointment. Make whatever you discover your learning curve, such that you wont repeat the mistake ever again.

Thirdly, put the issues involved in proper perspective. The deed has been done, the lessons learnt and now life has to continue. What if in the cited case the client leaves, and the staff is still left with salaries to be paid. What if God was removing the bad eggs before your organisation gets big, so that such disloyal people won’t be around your life and business. What if it is to teach a lesson that will make such things not to happen in the future? If the disappointment is put in the right perspective, it will make it easy to get on with your life.

Fourthly, create bigger goals, ones that will stretch and keep you really busy. Goals that will make you focus on the future, rather than on the disappointment. Keep yourself busy with goals.

The medical doctor turned PR expert didn’t give up, although he really felt disappointed and let down. He resolved to become one of the top ten PR companies in the country. He achieved his goal. We didn’t hear of the events company of the disloyal staff again. His resolution to become very successful paid off. Please create goals that could continuously be stretched.

Always remember that with every adversity is a seed of greatness. Find the seed of greatness like the doctor did. If you use this guide correctly, you will always emerge a champion over disappointing situations and people. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.