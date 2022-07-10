The land of Sodom looked so fertile and green from the outside (Genesis 13:10). And that is always the case… Many Sodoms have been erected by Satan to capture the hearts of humanity at this critical hour. Some have been captured by the Sodom of adultery…. Sexual immorality always appears sweet from the outside until its consequences start to fall in. May you never be captured by the Sodom of adultery.

Years back, while I was in Europe, a close friend of mine, a very sound believer in Christ, was experiencing some very severe financial crisis. He had no job, despite his impressive academic qualifications. Life was very tough, and all he could survive on was a menial job. During the heat of this terrible experience, he got introduced to a leading female personality in our city, who promised to help him secure a job. An appointment was fixed between both of them, only for my friend to discover that the lady needed him to work with her very closely as a sex partner. The monthly salary was huge. The pecks were mouth watering. But, to God be the glory, my friend turned it down without hesitation. Today, my friend is a top executive of a major multinational corporation — without going to Sodom.

When the roll call of generational failures in the Bible is made, Lot could easily climb to the top of the list. The background to the destiny-truncating migration of Lot to Sodom was largely shaped by his covetousness and lack of spiritual sensitivity. Lot grew up under one of the best models of leadership in the Bible, Abraham, the father of faith. Lot was mentored, shaped, guided, and tutored by Abraham for many years. Abraham gave him a platform to thrive. Abraham helped Lot to discover and maximise his potential. And true to his expectations, Lot grew in leaps and in bounds to the extent that his animal husbandry business became the talk of the town. Sadly, Lot voluntarily and covetously left his place of safety and protection, under the mentorship of Abraham, and walked his way into Sodom; an act that was the final nail to his coffin.

What paved the way for Lot’s descent into this abyss of failure was his lack of honour for Abraham. Abraham had given Lot the platform he needed to excel and thrive, but familiarity and his failure at giving honour that was due his uncle blinded him from noticing that he was standing on the threshold of history, as the world’s first generational failure. Sadly, a lot of us are cooling off in Sodom today because we ignorantly fire ourselves from the mentorship of someone whose platform shaped us. We felt like, “I have now arrived. I can always take care of myself”. We promoted ourselves before we completed our course works.

That was what ruined the life of Lot and sent him to the land of Sodom, which is the biblical synonym for everything evil in this world. The journey to Sodom is the journey into the abyss of sin. Sodom typifies compromise; it typifies greed and covetousness. When Lot foolishly chose Sodom, he thought he was making the best choice of his life. Why?

The land of Sodom looked so fertile and green from the outside (Genesis 13:10). And that is always the case, Sodom always looks green until men taste it. A lot of us walked our ways right inside Sodom. Many Sodoms have been erected by Satan to capture the hearts of humanity at this critical hour. Some have been captured by the Sodom of adultery. Adultery always appears sweet from the outside until you taste its bitter pill, only to later discover that it is poison to the soul. Sexual immorality always appears sweet from the outside until its consequences start to fall in. May you never be captured by the Sodom of adultery. You only need to ask those who have been captured by it to tell you how their experiences have been.

Dear man of God, why should you go to Sodom because your church and ministry have not grown? You have begun to lift up your eyes like Lot, courtesy of bad ministry friends who have tasted Sodom, and have vowed never to crash alone, and are now luring you with a bait to come and join them in their Sodom of manipulation, heretic teachings, lies and occultism. The grass of Sodom always looks greener on the other side until you experience it. Yes, Sodom will give you fame, large crowds, international invitations and recognitions. But eventually, it will destroy you. Is it not better to pastor one person faithfully, and make it to heaven, rather than trade your dignity and faithfulness for the sweet promises of Sodom?

Or perhaps, you are Christian business person. You actually began your journey with God as a faithful, loyal and focused businessman, who would never take or give a bribe. You would never compromise your Christian values and ideal for anything on earth. You were a beacon of light to many people, until your business began to experience turbulence, and you consider going to Sodom because the grass seems greener there. You have been introduced to the movers and shakers in government and in politics, who have promised to help you blow up your business if only you could join their secret societies. That is Sodom calling on you. It will destroy you and send you to hell. Run from it!

Or maybe you have been married for a long time with no fruit of the womb to show for it, but one of the citizens of Sodom has been calling on you to come over to their side. Sodom is doing a green card programme, and you are considering applying to become a citizen. The grass seems greener on that side. With a little sacrifice, with a little enchantment and obeisance to your family deity, you would become pregnant and give back to a set of twins. You have suddenly begun to consider a trip to Sodom. Nobody has ever gone to Sodom and come back the same. Sodom is a destroyer of destiny. It is a destroyer of marriages. A destroyer of resources. Nothing good has never and will ever come out of Sodom.

By the time Sodom was done with Lot, he had lost his properties, all his money, friends, wife, and eventually his dignity, becoming the world’s first progenitor of bastards. And sadly, Abraham did all he could to help Lot. But no one enters Sodom and comes out without a scar. Don’t go to Sodom for any reason on earth.

My mum is late. She passed onto glory in 2005, while I was no longer in Nigeria. At the peak of her sickness, all manners of ideas were passed across to her, many of which would have taken her to Sodom. One day I sat her down in her pains and said, “Mummy I will rather have you die and go to heaven than go to Sodom for a cure to your sickness”. She could not believe what she was hearing. But I had to tell her the truth. Some months later, she passed on, and we celebrated her life.

That grass that Satan is making you to see as green is actually poison to your soul. Stay with your wife. Take your eyes away from other women. Stay with your husband. Don’t abandon him because he is poor. It is better to stagnate with God than to progress with the devil. A stagnant God is a whole generation ahead of a progressive devil. It’s only a matter of time. Sodom must never be your option.

You will not be captured by the beauty of Sodom in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.