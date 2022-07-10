Even the truth can become deceitful if used deceitfully.

I wrote in 2013 that: “every Pastor who collects tithes is a thief and a robber.” I was roundly excoriated by the thieves and robbers. But it has been a losing battle for them.

Jesus says: “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32). The psalmist says to God: “The entrance of Your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple.” (Psalm 119:130).

As more and more light has been shed by the light of the world, more and more Christians have been released from the captivity of pastors operating from dens of thieves. A few years ago, Daddy Freeze re-opened this issue in Nigeria, and the pastors were again up in arms.

Desperation

The president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) said those who do not pay tithes would soon die. No such thing happened. Another false prophet among them even prophesied that Daddy Freeze himself would soon die. But the blessed man is alive and well.

But things have gone from bad to worse for tithe-collectors. One of them, a highly respected “Man of God” in Nigeria made a statement so outrageous and unscriptural that it must only have been borne out of desperation.

He charged all the pastors under him to tell the members of their congregation that those who do not pay tithes will not go to heaven.

This MOG forgot that heaven is not his to give. There is no guarantee that he himself will go there. So, how can he arrogate to himself the right to prevent others from getting there?

Jesus said: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.” (Matthew 23:13).

The MOG’s desperation reminds me of a story I heard about another pastor who says it is a sin for women to wear trousers. One day, he was praying for some people to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit when a particular lady he prayed for immediately received the gift of speaking in tongues.

Then, he noticed that she was wearing trousers.

He called her back in annoyance, before remembering that he was not the giver of the gift. The Giver did not seem to mind her trousers.

Bankrupt

It was only a matter of time before the tithing scam in the churches was exposed. People have been paying tithes for years but have yet to physically receive the blessings of Malachi 3:10 that there shall not be room enough to contain. They have been paying tithes, but only the pastors have been getting richer.

It is not as if the promise of Malachi is of no effect. The windows of heaven were opened by Jesus Christ. He is the one who secured for us the blessing that no room can contain.

But the mysteries of the kingdom of God have not been revealed to pastors because hearing they hear but do not understand. (Matthew 13:13).

Because of their covetousness, they failed to realise that the robbers of God that Malachi railed against were not the Israelites, but the priests. They were the ones who were cornering ALL the tithes, neglecting the orphans, the widows, and the poor:

“‘And now, O priests, this commandment is for you. If you will not hear, and if you will not take it to heart, to give glory to My name,’ says the Lord of hosts, ‘I will send a curse upon you, and I will curse your blessings. Yes, I have cursed them already, because you do not take it to heart.’” (Malachi 2:1-2).

So, they said those who do not pay tithes would be cursed. But God would never curse Israel, for God would never curse those He has already blessed. Moreover, the scriptures affirm that New Testament believers are blessed with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ. (Ephesians 1:3).

Creflo Dollar

The tithing scam is not working so, one by one, the scammers are singing a new song. The latest convert to a new anthem is Creflo Dollar. Creflo was so committed to tithing that he once said that if he had the druthers, those who refuse to pay tithes would be lined up and shot. (Pay Tithes or get SHOT! Creflo Dollar YouTube).

Now Creflo says: “The teaching that I have shared in the past on the subject of tithing was not correct… I could never understand it clearly because I had not yet been confronted with the gospel of grace… I have no shame at all in saying to you, throw away every book, tape, and video I ever did on the subject of tithing.”

But the gospel of grace is not a new addition to the Bible. It was always there. Paul says: “You are not under law but under grace.” (Romans 6:14).

Creflo and others cherry-picked the law and decided that tithing was applicable under grace because it was convenient to use the law to browbeat Christians into providing the funding to build their religious empires.

Should we now believe that they have seen the light when it is no longer convenient for them to peddle the lies of the past? I do not think so.

New scam

It is human to be mistaken and then see the error of our ways. But the mistakes become cynical when they are to our profit. The corrections also become suspect when we offer no apologies for past errors, but now promote new self-serving principles.

Creflo now says perhaps the reason why tithers were not blessed, according to the promise in Malachi, was that they tithed under the law. Now, they should give under grace and be blessed.

Moreover, he now points out that the biblical tithe was more than ten per cent. Those who are no longer constrained by the tithing principle can easily give far more than ten per cent. The new question is: “How much do you love God?” Give lavishly to show your love for Him.

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.” (2 Corinthians 9:6-7).

Of course, this is true. It has always been true. It was true all the time that pastors were threatening non-tithers with the devourer and with the denial of heavenly blessings. But even the truth can become deceitful if used deceitfully.

So, give. Give lavishly. Give willingly and cheerfully. But do not give to Creflo and his like. Do not give to pastors, especially tithing pastors. Do not give to the so-called church, which is really not the church. Give to widows, orphans, and the poor. Give to the Lazarus at your gate.

They are looking for more money for their empire-building. They need more money to cater to inflation. The cost of aviation fuel has quadrupled, so they need more money to fly their planes. Do not let millionaire mega-pastors use new tricks to rob you of your hard-earned money.

“He who gives to the rich will surely come to poverty.” (Proverbs 22:16).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

