Seeing that the internet does not forget, how do their consciences deal with it when confronted with their strong views of the recent past, especially where they have been very proficient in pouring expletives and vituperations against the present “principal” and political party, while now being required to do the reverse?

“One day we are bed-fellows, the other night we are both enemies. Alas our common communion was nothing but a pot of poison.” – Ambassador Raymond Ugbeh

I have recently been wondering and have often asked aloud: From what substance are some human beings of these days moulded?

How are people able to change colours like carmeleon and make 360 degrees turns in conviction and ideology within the twinkling of an eye, and without a dizzying swirl of conscience?

How do people easily return to their vomit and lap it all up without any feeling of nausea?

Seeing that the internet does not forget, how do their consciences deal with it when confronted with their strong views of the recent past, especially where they have been very proficient in pouring expletives and vituperations against the present “principal” and political party, while now being required to do the reverse?

The answer often shamelessly offered is that “politics is a game of interest”.

And I gasp! Really? What happens to honour? That immutable quality that contribute to how a man is regarded or rated in society. Honourable people were known to posses certain attributes consistent with truthfulness, intergrity, moral uprightness and consistency of views and opinion.

The importance of honour in human conduct is underscored by its use in two most enduring and often quoted proverbs of moral instruction, from the time of old, namely: “there is honour amongst thieves” and “there is no honour amongst thieves.”

“Honour amongst thieves is the sentiment that even criminals have a code of conduct amongst themselves.” It’s application is credited to Cicero, the Roman politician and orator. In Cervantes’ Don Quixote, published in 1612: “The old proverb still holds good, thieves are never rogues amongst themselves.”

On the other hand, “No honour amongst thieves is the sentiment that thieves are criminals, and are untrustworthy” is a direct repudiation of the earlier one and is said to have appeared in the early 1800s.

The opening quote, which was excerpted from the comments section of a Facebook post, provided the inspiration for this piece. It finally helped me to put closure to this issue that has long troubled my mind, by putting it in the proper perspective.

Only one conclusion derives therefrom: While there may be honour amongst dishonest people and even the most devious of criminals, there is none at all amongst political chameleons.

Austin Emaduku writes from Ekete Waterside, Ekete Udu Local Government Area of Delta State. Email: canoways@yahoo.com