One thing about bans is that they rarely work. Some show positive results in the short term. In the initial months of prohibition in the U.S., alcohol consumption dropped 30 per cent, arrests for drunkenness declined but, the liquor trade moved underground. The only surety from any ban is the bifurcation of public opinion ― those who support it and those who oppose it. Another consequence comes from how the aggressive war on drugs the world over has only seen innovation in illicit drug production, trade and distribution. Most psychotropic drugs are illegal in Vietnam, with a death penalty on being caught. But drugs are still sold on the streets of Hanoi. With no intention of suggesting a moral equivalence between women’s rights (especially to abortions) on one hand, and alcohol and illicit drug use on the other, the above examples simply show that bans oftentimes fail to have the desired result.

If bans have failed to stop illicit drug flows even with the billions that have been invested in enforcing these bans, why do policymakers think a ban on abortions and the limitation of women’s reproductive rights will? We already know they do not work.

Abortions are prohibited altogether in 19 countries, allowed on social or economic grounds in 12, to save a mother’s life in 37, to preserve health in 44 and, available on request in 73 (with varying developmental limits). Across the world, women’s reproductive rights remain policed albeit in varying degrees. And guess what? Abortions continue to happen. From eating papaya seeds, overdosing on vitamin c, using metal hangers, consulting back-alley doctors and, paying licensed medical professionals under the table; the fact remains that abortions have always happened and will continue to happen. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), six out of ten of all unintended pregnancies end in induced abortions, around 45 per cent of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97 per cent take place in developing countries and, unsafe abortions are a leading ― but preventable ― cause of maternal deaths and morbidities.

Last week, the Supreme Court in the United States of America decided to overturn Roe v Wade, which effectively negates the argument that the 14th amendment to the American constitution that guarantees a right to privacy also applies to the right of women to seek and obtain abortions. The consequences will vary across states as abortions in left-leaning states will remain legal but access for others estimated at about 33 million women, is expected to be severely limited or banned in its entirety. The implications of this are likely to be the same as they are in countries with similarly restrictive laws: abortions will simply be more unsafe.

Rather than debate the morality and religiosity of abortions which I have no intention to do, I would rather consider the following questions, “Why prioritise the life of a foetus that cannot exist independent of a host over the life of a living, independent human?” “How many people are willing to take charge over raising a child who is born unwanted by its parent?”. The removal of a woman’s right to choose if and when she has a child often has serious economic consequences that the woman is left to bear and can be damaging to the economy. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, giving women their reproductive rights helped increase labour force participation, it allowed women to complete their education and earn more. Contrary to opinions about abortions I have seen that suggest women that have abortions are likely to have multiple, the turnaway study by the University of California San Francisco, found that finances are the major driver of termination of unwanted pregnancies and, the National Bureau of Economic Research found that majority of women seeking to terminate pregnancies in America, were near the gestational limits and earned below the poverty line.

Discourse is growing about how this could affect the global south. According to the Guttmacher Institute, while unintended pregnancies in Africa have decreased by 15 per cent in the last 30 years, abortions have increased by 13 per cent, even though many African countries have restrictive laws around abortions. Concerns around the ripple effect of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision across the globe are very real. From pop culture, film, fashion and politics, America’s influence on the African continent is undeniable – while increasingly being threatened by China, its influence remains. From pop culture, music, film, fashion, and even politics. America remains one of the if not the most influential countries across the globe especially where the saying “when the U.S. sneezes, the whole world gets a cold” rings through.

Apart from Poland, El Salvador, Nicaragua and now the United States, decisions on the reproductive rights of women have been expansionary in nature. In Colombia, Ireland, Argentina, Mexico, Kenya and the Benin Republic, women saw their rights and access to abortions expand and for many whose rights didn’t, it brought renewed hope and signalled the possibility of change. With America’s influence and reach, its decision could reverse the progress that has been made, embolden anti-abortion movements, and have far-reaching consequences on women’s reproductive rights everywhere.

Beyond the unintended policy spill overs that can happen because of the overturning of Roe v Wade, the decision can affect how America gives aid. An example is what happened in the DRC. The DRC recently updated management of rape cases and wanted to include the provision of safe abortions to victims. In response, USAID, which funds a significant portion of the DRC’s health system threatened to pull funding from the health ministry, if abortions for rape victims were included in the guidelines. This occurred because the Helms Amendment prohibits the use of American foreign aid funding for abortions. But these could signal the beginning of broader cuts on sexual and reproductive health and rights like birth control and sex education. Especially as some conservative states in America are already attempting to target birth control. With America funding a lot of development budgets in Africa, as Pansi Katenga from Ipas put it, “They have influence, have power. Sometimes they don’t even have to say anything”.

In the past 60 years, well over US$1 trillion in development-related aid has been transferred to African countries. In the 2020 fiscal year, USAID and the U.S. Department of State provided US$8.5 billion in assistance to 47 countries and 8 regional programmes in sub-Saharan Africa. That much money earns it its influence. As Dambisa Moyo highlighted in her book “Dead Aid”, after more than 50 years the lives of billions of Africans remain dependent on foreign financing. While financing has not done much by way of improving the lives of Africans, some like Moyo argue that it has actually left people worse off, as poverty levels continue to rise on the continent and growth rates have steadily declined. One thing that it has certainly done, is make African countries unduly vulnerable to the whims and impulses of the West. Effectively putting Africa in the position of policy taker rather than policy maker. And this, will continue for the foreseeable future until African governments start getting things right.

Ehireme Uddin is an Economics graduate with a penchant for writing.