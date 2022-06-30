Your presence here is to make your family, country, the world and even God proud that you were born. Remember, discovering yourself is the first step to becoming significant and successful.

The question, ‘who are you?’ looks very simple but most people don’t really get to answer it correctly. If I ask who you are, you will most likely tell me your name, where you are from, if you are married and the number of kids you have. You will also add where you work. But does all that information really answer the question who are you?

All the responses provided would have given is information about you, but these are not enough to answer the question. Come to think of it, who are you really?

My work is to try and make you understand yourself. Who you are is a question of personality, and your temperament. If you really understand who you are temperamentally, one can better relate with you, one can easily know what you like or don’t like, what gets you angry and where you are naturally wired to make a lot of money.

Discover Yourself

Who are you? Why are you on this planet? You are like gold and as you might well know, before you can ever explore gold, you must know where to locate it first. Your money and significance is in your makeup, hidden away in who you are. I have met quite a number of people looking for jobs, and the first assignment I give them is for them is to “discover themselves”. That is the starting point to greatness.

There are numerous stories of Nigerians who have made it big just because they discovered themselves. Let’s see, Dele Momodu, who studied Yoruba for his first degree; Leke Alder, a lawyer turned brand master; Mark Angel comedy; Kenny Blaq, among others. The basic thing I want you to understand is once you have discovered yourself, you have taken the first step to becoming significant and rich. So once again, who are you?

Steps to Discovering Yourself

Most people have asked me, how do I discover myself? It is very simple. Answer the following questions truthfully:

What are my hobbies? What interests me the most? What do people say about me? What am I passionate about? What is my temperament?

I don’t personally care how much you think you are making or are not making. If you are in the wrong place, you are wasting your time, money and even significance. What made Mark Angel relevant were his amazing skits! What made Alibaba famous, wealthy and friends to governors, the high and mighty, is comedy. What will make you to eventually stand out is your gift, wrapped in your temperament.

Your presence here is to make your family, country, the world and even God proud that you were born. Remember, discovering yourself is the first step to becoming significant and successful.

Focus On Your Interests

The next thing to do is to streamline what you like. As for me, I like talking, I talk a lot but I don’t want to bore people stiff. I want to give them information that will change their lives. I looked at myself very well and discovered that I like counseling and encouraging people. That means I am called to motivate people to succeed in life. This informed the course that I took to equip myself better. You must do the same thing. Discover, develop and deploy yourself.

You Must Be Ready To Pay the Price

Having streamlined like I did, then pay the price. If it means burning the midnight candle. If only you are ready to pay the price, you will get to the top faster than you think. Go through the process, no one is born an adult, everyone had to grow through life. So must your gift. Develop yourself and don’t ever stop; that is hone your skill, be the best and don’t ever stop until you beat the best. You can do it.

Define Your Company

You will need to define the kind of friends you need around you. Everyone does not just qualify anymore. You must choose friends and mentors who will constantly challenge you to get better. Anybody who does not understand your future is not permitted to be too close because they will kill your dreams. Words are powerful, with words your dreams can be shattered and with words they can be strengthened.

The Price of Failure is Laziness

You paid for the shirt that you are wearing, you paid for the phone you are using, please pay the price of success. Come to think of it, you cannot run from paying a price, nobody can. It’s either you pay the price of success or you pay the price of failure. The price of failure is easy to pay but difficult to live with, while the price of success is difficult to pay but easy to live with. The price of failure is LAZINESS, while the price of success is HARD WORK.

I have never seen a lazy man become successful and believe me you cannot be the first. Decide to pay the price of success today, that decision will surely make you get to become both successful and significant. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.