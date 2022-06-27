This situation of a diesel price hike provides Nigeria with pains and opportunities. The ‘pains’ are excruciating and biting hard. People, companies, and organisations are struggling with the crippling effect of high energy prices, from petrol and gas to diesel. The economy is in a meltdown. Something needs to be done fast. But this time provides us the opportunity to get it right by creating policies and actions that will help with the energy crisis…

Diesel has become a local symbol of the global energy crisis and Nigeria’s expansive economic woes. The astronomical rise in the price of diesel, the fuel that powers a large part of the industrial, commercial, and domestic activities in Nigeria, has sent chills and ripples throughout the economy, from manufacturing giants through medium-sized enterprises and small-scale organisations, to individual homes that rely on it for power because of non-existent or epileptic public electric power supply.

Diesel’s stronghold on Nigeria’s economy is seen by means of the gigantic generating plants it powers which turn the industrial machines in the country, through the trucks used for long-distance haulage of industrial and finished goods, to small devices used by small-scale enterprises. The demand for diesel is inelastic as there are virtually no substitute products to it in the short run; therefore, a change in its price does not have a commensurate impact on demand.

Hence, producers and ultimately consumers bear the brunt of the diesel price increases. The price rose from about N260 per litre late last year to over N850 per litre in some parts of Nigeria currently, and this has put unprecedented stress on the economy, threatening its ability to produce goods and services.

The debate about the cause of this scourge is raging. Some claim that it is because of the global energy crisis occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war. Others argue that although the war in Europe may influence diesel prices in Nigeria, the effect alone should not have such an impact. The consequence of the global energy crisis, combined with local structural defects and deficiencies in the Nigerian energy mix, whereby although we are a large crude oil producer, we still import diesel and other petroleum products from abroad, have a lot to do with the rising prices.

This opens Nigeria up to supply-side shocks, especially during global crisis, and we are not importing enough diesel to meet local demand, which invariably forces its price up. In the short run, our local refining capacity is low because our national refineries are almost comatose. There is hope in the medium to long term that private entities like the Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant, Walter-smith Refineries, OPAC Refineries, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources, BUA Refinery and Petrochemicals, and the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company will increase local refining of crude oil and produce more diesel. But until then, Nigeria is at the mercy of the vagaries of the local and global energy crises that has presently upended the diesel supply and price, with a devastating impact on the national economy.

The immediate effect of the hike in diesel prices can be seen in the stranglehold it is having on Nigeria. The increase in the costs of production and distribution of goods and services is consequently passed on to consumers, leading to hyperinflation. The prices of goods and services are going through the roof, worsening an already grim poverty situation. Most people are struggling to make ends meet as their disposable incomes lose value daily. More people are impoverished and cannot even afford basic provisions any longer.

With the increase in prices, demand for goods with high demand elasticity plummets, which has a devastating effect on small-scale businesses that produce these goods and services and sometimes put them out of business. Hotels, private schools, artisans, and small-scale producers are responding by reducing their staff strength, shortening their hours of operation, or shutting down outright because of the increase in the costs of production. This has negative implications for our fledgeling economy held together by these small businesses that are its engine room.

Other macro-economic impacts include the potential of increased lending rates by banks, which would affect local prices. Besides, savings will suffer as people struggle to satisfy their basic needs with dwindling disposable incomes.

The social consequences of the harsh economic realities are enormous to contemplate. Soaring food prices as a result of rising fuel prices is ultimately leading to inflation. If furniture or smartphone prices rise, people can delay a purchase or forgo it. But they cannot stop eating. Likewise, increased transport costs affect most people and they are inflationary by nature. These will further lead to high costs but lower standards of living.

The last time the world suffered a food-price shock, as we have now, it helped in setting off the Arab Spring, a wave of uprisings that ousted four presidents and led to horrific civil wars in faraway Syria and Libya. In this regard, the EndSARS bruhaha is still fresh in our minds.

The government has to protect the economy and alleviate the pains from the high price of diesel. There is a vital strategic link between the diesel price hike and the movement of other variables in the economy. The Nigerian authorities assume that this problem is temporary and that diesel prices will return to a normal level soon, however this appears farfetched and unrealistic at best. The lack of proper energy planning for the future, in the past, has kept Nigeria in its present state, and if nothing serious is done now, the crisis will exacerbate.

We must acknowledge that the Russia–Ukraine war will continue in the immediate to probably medium term. As such, the demand for diesel will continue to increase, given the poor power supply of electricity providers to both commercial and private users. Nigeria needs this energy source to power its industrialisation in a world working hard to jettison carbon energy for clean and renewable energy.

In the long run, the government should plan for a post-carbon energy era. Sustainable and renewable energy is the future. The government needs to make policies and take actions that target the provision of clean energy by using the advantages of the existing carbon energy to fund the energy transition. I will suggest that government develops a new institutional mechanism for managing the funds from this last stage of the rapid oil transition revenue.

It is time for a significant policy shift from oil by the Nigerian government. The presidency needs to start signing an array of sweeping executive orders and policies to create an energy mix fit for Nigeria’s growth. This policy shift should have short-, medium-, and long-term outlooks. The short-term focus should be on solving the current diesel price crisis. As a matter of urgency, out of compassion and concern for the people’s welfare, the government must tackle the high price of diesel, those of other related items like cooking gas and gasoline, which directly impinge on mass welfare, to avoid the economic quagmire it is throwing the country into.

The government should consider placing an embargo on value added tax (VAT), duties, and other forms of taxation on diesel immediately. Improved supply of diesel will significantly reduce supply-induced price increases. This includes provisions for more importation of diesel and intervening in the local distribution to most parts of Nigeria, to avoid shortage of the product in the country.

Another short-term measure is to support electric suppliers to increase power supply to small, medium, and large-scale companies and, if possible, offer discounts on electricity tariffs to manufacturers. This will immediately reduce the demand for diesel and invariably impact the prices of products. Government should help affected businesses by offering tax holidays, grants and subventions to small companies on the verge of collapse due to the impact of high diesel prices on their production costs. These costs may be catered for with the money from the oil windfall occassioned by the high cost of crude oil in the global market. The price of crude oil has risen to almost $135 per barrel. We are not feeling the impact of the oil windfall, and we are not sure how that is used to protect the economy.

In the medium term, the government should revive our moribund national refineries and increase their capacities to refine crude oil locally. It should encourage the proliferation of modular refineries to complement the quantity of diesel and petrol produced by government and private refineries. The government should turn Nigeria into a net exporter of refined petroleum products, including diesel, rather than just being an exporter of crude oil. The government should drastically reduce the amount of diesel imported into the country, thereby protecting the local energy sector and the economy from the global energy crises, like the one going on now due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

This situation of a diesel price hike provides Nigeria with pains and opportunities. The ‘pains’ are excruciating and biting hard. People, companies, and organisations are struggling with the crippling effect of high energy prices, from petrol and gas to diesel. The economy is in a meltdown. Something needs to be done fast. But this time provides us the opportunity to get it right by creating policies and actions that will help with the energy crisis now. And that offers energy solutions to grow our economy in the future. That is why the forthcoming election is crucial. We must vote for leaders with the clarity of vision and capacity to tackle the energy crisis once and for all.

Dakuku Peterside is a policy and leadership expert.