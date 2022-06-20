Given the disproportionate weight of trade in the calculation of the current account balance, and the fact that about 90 per cent of our exports is of minerals, the temptation is to read into the first quarter current account numbers, signs of improvement in the domestic economy’s fundamentals. Again, given the economy’s other downside risks (burgeoning insecurity, inflation, and unemployment), any such improvement matters.

What to make of the fact that the balance on the nation’s current account turned positive in the first quarter of this year after three back-to-back quarters in the red? Basically, the current account balance is a measure of the inflow and outflow of three cross-border spending lines. The difference between the export from and import to Nigeria of goods and services is the first of this spending lines. And, usually, the trade balance accounts for much of the movement in and direction of the balance on the current account. The difference between income earned by domestic entities from abroad and income paid to counterparts abroad also shows up in the current account balance. As does net transfers.

Given the disproportionate weight of trade in the calculation of the current account balance, and the fact that about 90 per cent of our exports is of minerals, the temptation is to read into the first quarter current account numbers, signs of improvement in the domestic economy’s fundamentals. Again, given the economy’s other downside risks (burgeoning insecurity, inflation, and unemployment), any such improvement matters. At its most basic, a positive current account balance means that we increased our claims on foreign assets in the reporting period, more than foreigners did their claims on domestic assets – which is not a bad place to be for an economy struggling with an increasingly unserviceable debt burden.

Given the worry across the economy over the apparent disruption of the link between rising crude oil prices in the global markets and an uptick in the fortunes of the domestic economy, what are we to make of the fact that according to one report, the “Value of the exports of mineral products in Q1 2022 was two-and-a-half times the proceeds from mineral products exports in the corresponding period of 2021”?

In the event, the first quarter’s positive current account number was the result of nothing more sophisticated than exports rising faster than imports over the three months to end-March 2022. At ₦7.10 trillion, the former was up ₦1.33 trillion on the ₦5.77 trillion recorded in the final quarter of last year. Over the same period, imports fell by ₦39.76 billion from ₦5.94 trillion to ₦5.90 trillion. On a year-on-year measure, the respective changes was of an increase in exports of ₦4.12 trillion from ₦2.98 trillion in the first quarter of last year to ₦7.10 trillion in the same period this year. Imports similarly rose by ₦1.03 trillion to ₦5.90 trillion from ₦4.88 trillion in the first three months of last year.

As usual, the export of mineral products made up 90 per cent of total exports in the first quarter of the year. The crude oil component of this rose by ₦3.58 trillion from ₦2.04 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 to ₦5.62 trillion in the same period this year. Given the worry across the economy over the apparent disruption of the link between rising crude oil prices in the global markets and an uptick in the fortunes of the domestic economy, what are we to make of the fact that according to one report, the “Value of the exports of mineral products in Q1 2022 was two-and-a-half times the proceeds from mineral products exports in the corresponding period of 2021”?

…despite positive global oil prices and (recently) a current account balance, the balance on the nation’s gross external reserves continues to flatline. While this may raise additional concerns about the medium-term outlook for the naira’s exchange rate, it bears recalling that the country’s embrace of unorthodox monetary policies…account both for the depletion of the reserves and the naira’s comatose state.

This question is best answered by identifying the main driver of this development. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reports domestic oil production in the first quarter of this year at 1.38 million barrels a day (mb/d). Higher, that is, than the production levels in the third (1.34mb/d) and fourth (1.32mb/d) quarters of last year. Even then, this is very different from the 1.41mb/d that OPEC records indicate the country produced in the first quarter of last year. Clearly, this much lower production levels mean that the increase in the value of exports in the first quarter of this year over that of the same period last year is a higher price play. The structural constraints that the economy has wrestled with over the last seven-and-a-half years still are an albatross around its neck. This raises a number of worry points.

The first is that despite positive global oil prices and (recently) a current account balance, the balance on the nation’s gross external reserves continues to flatline. While this may raise additional concerns about the medium-term outlook for the naira’s exchange rate, it bears recalling that the country’s embrace of unorthodox monetary policies, especially around the management of the exchange rate, account both for the depletion of the reserves and the naira’s comatose state. Still, it matters that OPEC continues to report falling crude oil production levels out of the country. Despite the promise of a global energy transition, hydrocarbon exports will continue to matter for the economy’s near- and medium-term outlooks. Yet, in May this year, OPEC reports domestic production of crude oil at 1.26 million barrels a day. Down on the 1.31mb/d recorded in April, and the 1.34mb/d recorded in March.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.