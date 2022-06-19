

I lost my dad before I was two years old. So my mom is also the only “father” I have known.

Although she was a petty trader and attended no school at all, my mom made a revolutionary decision to send her children, all the seven of us, to school.

As I approached the age of 12, I asked my mom what she thought I might become in life. She held my hands and said: “God will guide you to become somebody”.

I was young, yet I was struck by the infinite profundity of my mother’s choice of pronoun: somebody.

It turned out, after all these years, that my mom had given her children the best career creed: in whatever you choose to do, be “Somebody” – emerge as a person of great consequence.

Fifteen years ago when I was called to the podium of the Great Hall at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and my doctoral citation was being read, i felt like an impersonator. I wanted to whisper to the school authorities that the award truly belonged to my mom.

Among other things, my mom is a preacher, an intuitive career counsellor, and an intrepid educator with an active social conscience.

But she’s also a master of cultural nuance. After living abroad with my sister for nearly a decade, my mom returned to Nigeria with the canny cosmopolitanism of a judicious swimmer who had seen both the pond and the ocean.

My mom is the only person on earth that calls me by my full native name. From the day she got her first mobile phone, she insisted that my name be saved that way.

Six years ago, in February 2016, my mom was rudely taken away from her country home, while she was finishing a meal, having just returned from church.

I was the Commissioner for Information in the Rivers State Government at the time, and the kidnappers were obviously on the hunt for a hefty ransom.

As they held my mom hostage in a forest clearing, on the edge of the Atlantic ocean, the kidnappers began to rummage my mom’s phone for the name of her son, the “big man in government”.

For six days my mom engaged her kidnappers in a battle of wits over my name on her phone. They couldn’t find my name, because she had saved it in a cultural code. And my mom declined to help them, even at gun point.

The kidnappers were forced to negotiate with an uncle, a retired civil servant, for her release.

My mom is now in the evening of her remarkable life. But like the lioness of the Namib, she remains ever protective of her children.And her love for God and humanity has never diminished.

Happy Fathers’ Day, mom!

May generations of offsprings in the bloodline feel an eternal pang of “somebodiness”. And may we be people of great achievement in whatever we do.

Austin Tam-George is a former Commissioner for Information, Rivers State.