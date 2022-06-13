Despite the demand on Belgium’s King Philippe to extend the “regret” to “an apology”, one must see the offer of “regret” as positive. However, this must not be an end in itself, but the beginning of several steps by Belgium to make atonement and return “all” that had been stolen from Congo, as well as genuinely committed to the security and development of the country.

On June 8, Belgium’s King Philippe, flanked by Queen Mathilde, during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), voiced what he called his “deepest regrets for those wounds of the past” and for abuses committed during the country’s colonisation of Congo. This was his first visit to DRC since he took the reins of office in 2013. He further acknowledged that, “This (colonial) regime was one of the unequal relations, unjustifiable in itself, marked by paternalism, discrimination, and racism”. This call was received with mixed feelings. While it was warmly received by the Congolese parliaments and the president of DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, many criticised the King for his refusal to offer a formal apology. Others have called on Belgium to atone for the atrocities and discrimination that their ancestors suffered, through reparations. However, Tshisekedi’s government used the opportunity to call for closer ties, between the two countries, and investment opportunities. While addressing the parliament in Kinshasha, Belgian flags were visible and a banner hanging from parliament read: “A common history”. A common history? It was a history dotted with exploitation, cruelty, and dehumanisation of the Congolese population.

Two years ago, marking Congo’s 60 years of independence, King Philippe noted the “acts of violence and cruelty” during Belgian colonial rule. During his visit last week, the King also handed back a wooden ceremonial mask brought to Belgium during the colonial dispensation. The mask was part of the inventory of 84,000 objects taken from Congo during the colonial period, which the Belgian government returned to the Congolese government earlier in the year. Currently, several “stolen” artifacts are housed around Brussels. The visit brought a memory of colonialism under the brutal reign of King Leopold II of Belgium. Centuries after, Congo continues to groan under the weight of Belgium’s colonial legacy.

Belgium’s King Leopold II ruled over Congo Free State from 1885 to 1908. More than 10 million Congolese died from violence, famine, and disease under King Leopold’s direct rule, unlike the British who embarked on an indirect rule in its colonies. It was a dark period in the history of Congo. Under his iron rule, the Congolese-turned-slaves were forced to construct the 270-mile rail line from Matadi to Kinshasa, from 1898 to 1906, leading to the deaths of thousands of Congolese.

Joseph Conrad’s novel, Heart of Darkness, first published in 1899, reflected on the experience of Charles Marlow – a Captain of a sea ship who visited Congo from Brussel in 1890 – who witnessed the dehumanisation of Africans and the naked brutalities of King Leopold II. He relayed this to the world on his return to Belgium. This sparked international outrage that led to the removal of the King. There were disturbing reports of the dismemberment of children in villages that did not produce the required rubber demanded by the colonial lords. Rebellions were met with physical violence and bodies of the dead were usually publicly displayed for deterrence. Indeed, Leopold’s rule was so bloody that it drew condemnation from other European audiences, and the government of Belgium later took over the administration of the colony. Between 1908-1960, Belgians had no role in the government, but traditional rulers were used as agents to collect taxes, coerce obedience, and recruit labour; uncooperative rulers were forcibly deposed.

The abolition of the slave trade did not halt the brutal deaths of Africans, nor did it dramatically improve the experience of Africans in the hands of the colonial masters. Colonialism also claimed thousands of deaths, and the transfer of African mineral resources replaced the transfers of humans, from the continent’s hinterland to the European metropoles. The interference of Belgium in Congo’s affairs did not end with its independence on June 30, 1960. In the months leading up to independence, the Congolese elected a president, Joseph Kasavubu. On July 5, Congolese soldiers revolted due to bad salaries and demand for more authority, leading to a dire political stalemate that still haunts the country. Belgium was also accused of sponsoring the bloody coups that killed Congo’s first post-independence prime minister, Patrice Lumumba in 1961.

Congo seems to have particularly suffered due to its wealth in mineral resources. Apart from agricultural resources such as rubber that were exported, gold, diamonds, copper, tin, cobalt, and zinc were mined and exported to Europe. Congo soon became an important source of uranium for the United States during World War II. Despite its resource wealth, an estimated 73 per cent of the Congolese population lives below the international poverty line (World Bank). In the 100-million populated country, the inflation is 6.5 per cent, while the unemployment rate remains about 10 per cent. Several issues such as federalism, tribalism, and ethnic nationalism, remained unresolved. DRC, as well as other resource-rich African states, are noted for bad governance and protracted conflict. State fragility, weak leadership structure, and successive authoritarian governments in most African countries, including the DRC, makes them lack the institutional capacity to manage factional struggles, and they exclude majority or minority groups from power. The result of the politicisation of ethnic groups has led to the privatisation of arms and militarisation of society. These internal contradictions in Congo cannot be divorced from colonial legacies. Is it the right time to make a case to right the wrongs of slavery and colonialism?

Since 2020, waves of pro-black protests have hit the world, after Joyd Floyd suffered another case of racism-driven police brutality in the U.S., protesters (under the #BlackLivesMatter) took the world by storm, destroying the symbols of slavery, imperialism, and colonialism. In Belgium, protesters vandalised the statues of King Leopold II. These have drawn reactions from several former colonial powers. In 2021, Germany apologised for the massacres of 800,000 of the Herero and Nama people in Namibia by German colonial forces. Germany has recently acknowledged this as genocide. Elsewhere, Dutch King Willem-Alexander tendered an apology for the “excessive violence” the Netherlands used when it colonised Indonesia. While French President Emmanuel Macron is yet to offer an official apology for France’s act in Algeria, he has launched a probe into the asymmetry of relations and allegations of brutality during France/Algeria war in the 1950s and 1960s. At least, he has admitted to the French military’s systematic use of torture during the war.

Despite the demand on Belgium’s King Philippe to extend the “regret” to “an apology”, one must see the offer of “regret” as positive. However, this must not be an end in itself, but the beginning of several steps by Belgium to make atonement and return “all” that had been stolen from Congo, as well as genuinely committed to the security and development of the country. Other African countries should also begin to push, not for “apologies”, but for atonement and reparations from former colonial rulers.

Adeoye O. Akinola is a Head of Research and Teaching at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, South Africa.