These funding and spending conversations invite consideration of the public expenditure management framework. The current structure of the country’s debt burden means we are always going to need new revenue sources (a wider tax base, rather than increase the burden on the captive tax market, for instance). But does it preclude the tightening of spending? However the next government approaches the challenges before the fiscus, we will need, in the near-term, to lower the cost of governance.

It is far easier to compile a list of what currently ails Nigeria, than to assign priorities to each one as we try to fix the problems (a necessary task, given the paucity of resources ― time, expertise, and money ― required to correct them). It is even more difficult to establish an implementation sequence that will ensure maximum value for the least spending across the identified problem spaces. A large (and very young) precariat, coupled with the awful state of insecurity in the country recommends quick law and order fixes. If, over the first three quarters of next year, the federal government could ratchet up entry level recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force could, in turn, increase the number of daily shifts that are manned at the Divisional Police Officer’s (DPO) level to at least two. This ought to help improve the security situation.

Of course, this patch ignores the small matter of the quality of training and materiel available to the force’s officers and men. As it does concerns about its organisation and structure. Why, for instance, can we not have unarmed policemen on foot patrols in most built-up areas, able to call in armed reinforcements when the need arises? Irrespective of these drawbacks, the police force’s recruitment need is the flip-side of unemployment as a major economic problem.

The Buhari administration put the cart before the horse in addressing this challenge. From next year, the new government cannot afford this luxury. Reforms to domestic agriculture aimed at increasing productivity in the sector require the addition of capital, not labour. Land reform, improvement to rural roads and infrastructure, and much lower cost of doing business in our rural areas (improved security, for one) are first order requirements here. It is easy to think of solutions to these challenges in terms of an increase in government expenditure, as has been done over the last over seven years. But the aim of reforms, going forward, must be to make it easy for private sector operators to provide both goods and services where and when they can.

Over the medium- to long-term, education and health will be key to growing quality labour markets. Both, these, set a lower limit to how far governments spending may fall over the next electoral cycle. Yet, again, especially here, we must rethink matters from first principles.

Put this way, this goal is just as important in government’s response to the burden of growth and development in our urban centres. Globally, these melting pots and the exchanges they lead to are the sources of innovation and productivity increases. But not without improvements to urban infrastructure, as comprehensive as that to rural infrastructure. Electricity, roads, high-speed broadband access. These will matter, going forward, for the development and growth of our urban areas. And they need not be provided by governments. All the three tiers of government need do is to de-risk the different sectors, and establish non-partisan, and competent regulatory regimes.

Done properly, the transition of rural agriculture from its current rain-fed, subsistence basis to a capital-intensive one should see the labour released in consequence end up feeding warehouses (input and output ends) of urban factories. Only for a while, though. Over the medium- to long-term, education and health will be key to growing quality labour markets. Both, these, set a lower limit to how far governments spending may fall over the next electoral cycle. Yet, again, especially here, we must rethink matters from first principles. The perennial breakdown of relationship between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the strikes that come with it invite us to re-interrogate the current model.

…the gains to an economy like ours from free education largely happen at the primary and secondary school levels. Subsidies to public universities should be converted to a means-tested students’ loan scheme. While public universities should be allowed to cover their costs, through mergers where and when possible.

That the public sector provides a service or good does not mean it should be free. Public goods lend themselves to public provision because such is the nature of the gains from their being made available that no single provider may fully appropriate the gains that result from providing them. Still, this does not preclude beneficiaries from covering the cost of receiving such benefits. Besides, the gains to an economy like ours from free education largely happen at the primary and secondary school levels. Subsidies to public universities should be converted to a means-tested students’ loan scheme. While public universities should be allowed to cover their costs, through mergers where and when possible.

These funding and spending conversations invite consideration of the public expenditure management framework. The current structure of the country’s debt burden means we are always going to need new revenue sources (a wider tax base, rather than increase the burden on the captive tax market, for instance). But does it preclude the tightening of spending? However the next government approaches the challenges before the fiscus, we will need, in the near-term, to lower the cost of governance.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023