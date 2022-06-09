Even though the strike has been a major setback in the educational system as it has perpetually slowed down the already set academic calendar and has rendered students’ effort to reconcile with their desired grades futile. I’ll implore students to make use of this period to build themselves in their areas of interest, invest deeply in personal development, learn and nurture a skill and most importantly stay positive, be hopeful and stay out of trouble.

Education is the panacea that liberates an individual from slavery, while the university is the brain box of a nation. The education sub-sector, especially tertiary institutions in Nigeria, has witnessed incessant closures due to avoidable industrial actions in recent times. The impact of this instability is a lot.

Tertiary institutions worldwide are regarded as citadels of learning, fountains of intellectual development and grounds for the production of leaders of tomorrow, and no matter what, a university progresses when it is able to provide knowledge and value, and when it is not properly managed by the administrators and staff, it then fails in its core functions.

Importantly, the role of universities in human capital development, research and technological innovation cannot be over-emphasised. All over the world, investment in university education is a critical component of national development efforts. Most nations today depend increasingly on knowledge, ideas and skills, which are produced through research in universities.

Undeniably, universities have the responsibility of producing their own corps of academic personnel, that is, the intellectual resource pool that will, through scientific research, generate new knowledge and innovation to solve developmental problems.

Tertiary education in Nigeria has thus suffered tremendous setbacks as a result of industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP). These have always subjected the students to pitiable conditions, disrupting academic programmes, giving students undeserved extensions in their study years, led to poor students’ concentration on academic programmes, and poor lecturer-student relationships, among others.

ASUU, whose incessant industrial actions take a heavy toll on the academic performance of the students, has turned its strikes into a yearly action. The Union was formed in 1978, a successor to the Nigerian Association of University Teachers (NAUT) formed in 1965 and covering academic staff in the University of Ibadan; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Ife (now, Obafemi Awolowo University); and University of Lagos.

The Federal Government’s failure to “satisfactorily” implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Union in December 2020 on funding for the revitalisation of public universities (both federal and states), renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), amidst other demands, pushed the Union to embark on a total and comprehensive four-week warning strike on February 14, after which the Union extended the industrial action by another two months to afford the government more time to address all of its demands, with the recent one being extended by twelve weeks.

Regardless of the ongoing strike, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), in its efforts to boost infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions, recently commenced the disbursement of the direct intervention funds approved by the Presidency to public universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

Although they have forced certain positive actions from government in the past, ASUU actions have caused more harm than good. A typical and very common consequence has been the loss of interest of students in continuing their academic programmes, has many of them would have been forced to seek jobs and other means of survival, and would be reluctant in leaving these preoccupations (particularly with the worsening of the economic situation in the country) when the strikes are called off. Some actually have no plan to return to the classrooms as the salaries they now receive are quite large and they are not even sure of getting such after school, if they have to let it go. The other downsides are more years to graduate, the toll on students’ mental health, wastage of already paid campus and off-campus accommodation rents, with the most dreaded being the tremendous rush in the academic calendar whenever schools resume.

Strikes have not only affected undergraduate students, they have also disrupted the plans of postgraduate students as well, many of whom are currently awaiting results to either push for promotions at work or to apply for fresh job opportunities.

The sum of N642, 848,138.00 was allocated to each university, N396, 780,086.00 to each polytechnic and N447, 758,804.00 to each College of Education in the country for the year 2022.

The allocation papers were presented to heads of the beneficiary institutions at the National Universities Commission (NUC) by the executive secretary of the Fund, Arch Sonny Echono.

This development from the Fund at this time is highly commendable and it brings ray of hope in the education sector.

Obviously, TETFund under the present management does not want infrastructure to suffer, even as the strike lingers.

Even though the strike has been a major setback in the educational system as it has perpetually slowed down the already set academic calendar and has rendered students’ effort to reconcile with their desired grades futile. I’ll implore students to make use of this period to build themselves in their areas of interest, invest deeply in personal development, learn and nurture a skill and most importantly stay positive, be hopeful and stay out of trouble.

Rahma Olamide Oladosu writes from Abuja.

