Politics has almost become an exclusive club of male actors, who prevent the participation of women and youths through all sorts of schemes, even in distortion of such significant mileage attained with the NotTooYoungToRun law and movement to enable a freer field of participation in politics by removing eligibility restrictions. For instance, in a number of political parties, the gate-keepers, who are largely rich, old men, have set up ridiculous entry-level requirements, such as the costs of expression of interest and nomination forms, etc.

Almost three decades after the ground-setting decisions of the Beijing Platform of Action, in which the position of women was affirmed positively and there was the determination that, being a very significant half of the world population, they deserve to be at the centre of political decision-making processes that would make the world evolve and grow in a more sustainable manner, it is quite disconcerting what the lot of women, and the youths, remains in Nigeria.

This is more so disturbing when the size of representation of women has been in the political – and even wider public space – since the advent of this fourth iteration of Nigerian democracy. Women and youths have been continually marginal actors and participants, with barely a handful of them – less than 5 per cent – ever holding positions, either in the local, subnational or national levels.

While we have hardly ever had a woman as a State governor in Nigeria, with the exception of Dame Virginia Etiaba in Anambra between 2006 and 2007, there have been very few women legislators, whether in the national or state parliaments. Even then, when there are the token slots allowed women, the gains made in the earlier years have certainly gotten eroded continually till date, as the numbers of these women have kept reducing in the political space till present.

Politics has almost become an exclusive club of male actors, who prevent the participation of women and youths through all sorts of schemes, even in distortion of such significant mileage attained with the NotTooYoungToRun law and movement to enable a freer field of participation in politics by removing eligibility restrictions. For instance, in a number of political parties, the gate-keepers, who are largely rich, old men, have set up ridiculous entry-level requirements, such as the costs of expression of interest and nomination forms, etc.

It is quite unfortunate that at this point in the Nigerian political process, the door is being shut on effective representation across diverse stakeholders, as depicted by the participation of women, in the extreme commercialisation of the political process. As seen in the cases of two of the major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the costs of nominations forms ranging from about N100 million to tens of millions of naira, the process has definitely been rigged against many, particularly women and youths.

Possibly one of the most bizarre instances of the crude attempt to delimit the political participation of women just happened with the charade exhibited by the screening committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which considered two female aspirants as unworthy of flying the presidential flag of the party in the oncoming 2023 elections.

The front-running aspirant, Khadija Mobolanle Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL), a highly accomplished media entrepreneur and daughter of a prominent First Republic politician, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, and another aspirant, Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, a linguist and rights activist, are both alleged to have been disqualified by the presidential screening committee of the party. While Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi had earlier been cleared to contest the primary of the party for the presidential slot, the newer allegation of being barred from the same contest is nothing short of blatant discrimination. The report of the party’s screening committee claims that even though she exudes “confidence”, is articulate, charismatic, and has “high communication skills”, she is however “limited by experience”.

For the committee, although KOL has been cleared to aspire for public office, yet she is not considered as a “presidential material”. Hence, she was advised to rather vie for lesser positions, such as the chairmanship of a local government area or as a member of the state or national parliament, with the unspoken part being that such positions are those befitting of her age – being less that 40 years – and her gender. Nothing could be more patronising, indicative of a patriarchal orientation and mindset, and arrantly sexist and discriminatory. The message from the party seems quite clear that politics in Nigeria is a game for rich, old men, to the detriment of the real change-making demographics.

Even much of our national history bears contrary evidence to such stipulation as requirement for leadership. It is a known fact that most in the first generation of leadership that fought against colonial rule, for nationhood and which subsequently shaped the independence destiny of this country, as leaders, assumed their various positions while in their late 20s to early 30s. And many of them hardly had the so mislabelled notions of ‘experience’ in public office besides their erstwhile preoccupations as either journalists, lawyers or military officials, but that did not prevent them from taking on the reins of leadership and excelling in it.

Even internationally, how much of public service experience could such a decisive and outstanding president as Barack Obama be said to have had (besides being a junior federal senator), before going head on into the American presidency? The fact remains that many are actually highly gifted personalities who have the audacity to take on the demands of leadership and make excellence out of it.

This then leads one to come to the painful realisation that the prominent factor at play in the situations of Khadija Mobolanle Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL), and others in similar position, has nothing to do with their personal capacities and leadership potentials but a deep-seated disdain for female – and youthful – participation at the highest level of power and decision-making in the country. The presidency seems to have been configured in this present day as a geriatric and patriarchal institution in Nigeria, which is contrary to the spirit of the demographics of female and youths, which are the most virile, dynamic and forward-looking in the country.

In like vein, Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, was equally considered by the presidential screening committee of SDP communication skills as being “confident”, “articulate”, and having a “pleasant personality”, but yet limited by the experience of only having run an “NGO dealing with gender issues, PLWD, etc”. As such, in their estimation, she does not have all it takes to be deemed a presidential candidate.

To cut to the chase of the matter, it seems that there is a lot of disinformation, if not outright misinformation, from persons and camps that seem afraid of the potentials of some of the aspirants of the SDP, such as Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, to win the primary election of the party at its June 8 convention. As it stands, three aspirants were earlier cleared to contest in the convention, which holds tomorrow. These are two women and one male. But by a political sleight of hand (some call it sorcery), the field is being narrowed down to the male contender. As such, the real question is, in whose interest it is to target two qualified, ethical and competent candidates who so happen to be women?

Also, why is it that it is only the two female aspirants who are targeted by the political smears and lies? While the female vote is quite important to the party, why is this sort of pernicious politics being played around the female aspirants, who are set to contest the primary with integrity? These are women running with money that can stand to be accounted for, and who have chose to rise above the fray of smear campaigns and puny lies in order to champion sincere and collective change.

Fidelis Nwagwu wrote from Abuja.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023