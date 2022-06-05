The Nigerian economy is a tough one but people are still making it big therein everyday. The government’s policies are not perfect but businesses are still thriving. What I have observed is that those making it in Nigeria are human, born of women; they did not drop from heaven. I discovered three basic decisions that these people made.

Napoleon Hill believed that you can achieve whatever you believe you can. The first time I read that, I thought he must have been kidding. I even thought that it could be possible in the United States of America but not in Nigeria. To prove my point, I did a four-year research and found out with shock that anyone can actually achieve whatever they want to achieve, if they really want to. Meaning, your success or failure is your own making. Obstacles can be knocked off, challenges can be yanked off, until you emerge a success.

First, they decided what businesses they wanted to succeed in, they found out what it would take to succeed in them and then they set out on all it took to succeed. The third decision is what separates the success stories from the others that have failed.

The reasons they succeeded can also be attributed to: Patience, perseverance and tenacity. These qualities stemmed from a resolution to make it through all legitimate means. If others can make it here in Nigeria, so can you. I have heard stories of people who started their business with millions of naira and crashed out of these business within months. I have also heard and witnessed stories of entrepreneurs who started with nothing aside their knowledge and tenacity and they not only succeeded, but they grew very fast.

There is this particular story of a dejected medical doctor who gave up on life when he could not get a job. His pastor challenged them in church to start something and he resolved to be successful. He started a mobile clinic and within three years grew a big and fast growing hospital. He now has over twenty staff working for him, including five medical doctors.

Quitters don’t have stories to tell because they gave up on life. Winners don’t quit, which is why they are called achievers. Your story won’t be heard until you stay on track and do all you can to succeed. You have to make a firm resolution that whatever happens you will not give up. Tell me of the entrepreneur who did not have a problem at the start up stage, and I will showed you a failed business. There must be challenges and only winners persist.

Read stories, study biographies. Strive to start that business, in which your vision will take you as far as possible. Tough times, they say, never last, only tough people do. Tough times are like the night, they last only for a period and then give way to dawn in a matter of time. As the clock ticks, your success story is just around the corner. If you must start, and please resolve not to stop until you succeed. To me, determination is the decision to succeed and never quit.

Don’t allow anything stop you. As long as there is life, my friend, there is hope. You must not give up until you win. Remember those that are making it did not drop from heaven; they are born of a woman just like you. You must stay on course to become a success story tomorrow. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, is also a corporate trainer, counseling/consulting psychologist and minister of the word. He can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.

