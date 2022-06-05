Today, the story is different. Believers are doing virtually what unbelievers are doing on their jobs. Unbelievers lie, cheat, steal and sleep with their bosses for favour. A lot of staunch members of many of our churches are doing the same things. It is a generation of unfaithful Christians. The Bible has so much to say about how we do our work. But many Christians — particularly those in Africa — don’t know the values and dignity of work.

“Who can find a faithful man?” (Proverbs 20:6)

Faithfulness On Your Job

Let me tell you some of the practical examples of unfaithfulness among Christians in their places of work:

Let me tell you some of the practical examples of unfaithfulness among Christians in their places of work:

1. A lot of pastors and church leaders lie about testimonies, church size, miracles, and prophecies just to make money. Some take sexual advantage of single women to help them;

2. A lot of pastors have joined different occultic groups. Some are doing rituals and burying things under their churches — all because of attracting crowds and making money and having fame;

3. There is massive bribery going on among Christian businessmen who are applying for public or private sector contracts;

4. There are massive lies and deceit among Christian businessmen and women in selling and marketing many of their products and services;

5. A lot of Christian artisans — mechanics, plumbers, painters, electricians, drivers, house-helps and co. steal from their employers;

6. A lot of Christian lecturers trade sex for grades with students. Some sell handouts to students at exorbitant rates;

7. A lot of Christian doctors and nurses steal from their hospitals to fund their personal hospitals. Some divert funds and medical materials from their places of work to their personal businesses.

It is impossible for God to bless an unfaithful man. The Bible says, in Proverbs 28:20, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings: But he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent”.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

