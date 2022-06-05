When God wants to bless a man, He gives Him peace.

The scriptures tell us about a woman who had an issue of blood for twelve years. It was a physical ailment that affected her body. But physical ailments often have other implications and ramifications. In her case, the physical ailment affected her wallet and her finances. She spent all her money seeking medical attention but to no avail.

But most important of all, the physical ailment also had an adverse effect on her mind. How do we know this? We know because Jesus did not just heal this woman her infirmity. He restored her peace of mind. He gave her a command: “Go in peace.” (Mark 5:34).

It is important for this woman to recognise exactly what she has received from the Lord so that she does not easily surrender it to the thief. Jesus did not give her any money. He did not give her any properties. He did not give her any position in society.

But he gave her good health. And he gave her peace.

Believer’s inheritance

Christians are often particular about what the Lord has not given, and we ignore what He gives.

When a man writes his will in his old age, he gives his most prized possessions to his favourite children. What did Jesus will to us on His deathbed?

When Jesus was going back to heaven, the one item Jesus willed to believers is peace. He said: “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.’ (John 14:27).

When He rose from the dead, it was also the first thing He gave to His disciples who seemed to have lost their peace of mind because of His crucifixion. He appeared to them and said: “Peace be with you.” (John 20:19). (“As I was telling you before I was rudely interrupted at Calvary”).

Peace then must be Jesus’ most prized possession. Note that Jesus makes it the responsibility of the believer not to allow his heart to be troubled or afraid. He that has received peace from the Lord guards his inheritance jealously.

The wise man of the scriptures says: “A man of understanding holds his peace.” (Proverbs 11:12). He does not relinquish it.

Invaluable peace

Peace is a very precious commodity. It is more valuable than gold. There is so much gold in South Africa, but very little peace there. There are so many dollars in the United States, but very little peace.

When a man has no peace, he cannot even enjoy prosperity. Jeremiah says: “You have moved my soul far from peace; I have forgotten prosperity.” (Lamentation 3:17).

Men are inclined to guard our material possessions. We burglar-proof our houses. We put our treasures in safes. We put our money in the bank. We put our gold in Fort Knox. But our hearts are wide open. This is very foolish.

Solomon counsels: “Keep your heart with all diligence, for out of it springs the issues of life.” (Proverbs 4:23).

Contrary to what is popularly taught in the churches, God does not bless people with houses, cars, lands, or jobs. He blesses people with peace. The blessing of God is the peace of the heart and the mind.

The psalmist says: “The Lord will give strength to His people; the Lord will bless His people with peace.” (Psalm 29:11).

Jesus blessed the woman with the issue of blood with peace. He did the same with the woman who anointed His feet with fragrant oil and kissed them. (Luke 7:49-50).

When God wants to bless a man, He gives Him peace. When He is angry with a man, He withholds His peace from him. He says to Jeremiah in His anger at Israel: “I have taken away My peace from this people.” (Jeremiah 16:5).

The thief

Jesus says: “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.” (John 10:10). However, the thief is not after our money. He is not after our material possessions. He is not even after our children. He is after our peace. He attacks our wallet, possessions, and children as a means to remove our peace.

God is a God of the Heart. The Bible says he searches the heart and the mind. He does this to see if His peace is established there. He allows us to go through trials and tribulations to see if we would surrender or retain our inheritance of His peace.

Do we grumble and mumble in our heart of hearts at the cards that God’s providence has dealt us? Or do we continue to bless God and make melody to him in our hearts even at the darkest midnight? The Lord wants to know.

That is why David prayed: “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O LORD, my strength and my Redeemer.” (Psalm 19:14).

Attack by armed robbers

My introduction to God was the peace of God. God spoke to me for the very first time in the middle of an armed robbery attack. He said: “Femi, nothing is going to happen to you here.” When He said this, the peace of God came down.

I was no longer afraid of the robbers. I just knew I would be alright. I knew this even though one of the robbers shot me in the leg. It made no difference to me. The man pointed a gun at me, and I did not care. He told me to lie down face down, and I refused.

But when the robbers left, the peace left me. I became worried seeing my bloodied leg. I feared I would bleed to death on that lonely road. But suddenly, the voice of the Lord came back. He said to me: “Femi, nothing is wrong with your leg.” Immediately, calm returned.

Thereafter, I experienced no trauma from the attack. A few weeks later, God miraculously healed my bullet-ridden leg.

Spiritual peace

That peace I experienced on that fateful day was God Himself. Peace is a person. His Name is Jesus. Paul says: “(Jesus) Himself is our peace. (Ephesians 2:14).

When the pre-incarnate Jesus visited Gideon and instructed him to fight against the Midianites with his limitations, Gideon got a new revelation about God: “Gideon built an altar there to the Lord and called it The-Lord-Is-Peace.” (Judges 6:24).

Indeed, God is Jehovah Shalom; the God of peace. (Hebrews 13:20). Where there is peace: there is God.

God is spirit, which means we cannot see Him. But we can experience Him. We can experience inexplicable peace, which is the spiritual essence of God. This peace of God banishes fear from us.

God says: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Saviour.” (Isaiah 43:1-3).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

