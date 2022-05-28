…the recent celebration of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation presenting an audited financial statement for the first time after 43 years of existence is an example of when accountability flees from its custodians. When an auditor-general issues an audit query on unexplained transactions in the public sector, and no response is given by those in charge of the transaction, accountability flees from its custodians.

I aver that when accountability flees from its custodians, the citizens cry, businesses collapse and government fails. But who are the custodians of accountability? On the surface, we will say accountants e.g. company accountants, local government accountants, accountants of Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, state accountants-general, accountants-general of the federation. But the custodians of accountability are not only accountants.

Accountants may be likened to the first line of custodians of accountability, while the second line and main custodians in the public and private sectors are the budget holders, or the approving authorities. The budget holder is the person who authorises and approves the payment for any transaction. However, when accountability flees from the first line of the custodian of accountability, the nation suffers

Examples of accountability fleeing from its custodians abound in Nigeria. For example, the recent celebration of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation presenting an audited financial statement for the first time after 43 years of existence is an example of when accountability flees from its custodians. When an auditor-general issues an audit query on unexplained transactions in the public sector, and no response is given by those in charge of the transaction, accountability flees from its custodians.

Other examples of when accountability flees from its custodians is the newspaper reporting of the arrest of the accountant-general of the federation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for being involved in a N80 billion fraud. Newspapers also screamed a headline: EFCC declares Rivers State Accountant-General, others wanted for N435bn fraud. Then they informed us about the fraud allegation against the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), all pointing to accountability fleeing from its custodians.

If Nigeria is to make economic progress, we must ensure that accountability does not flee from the first line of its custodians – accountants. This is by ensuring that only qualified accountants with integrity occupy accountability positions in both the private and public sectors. The private sector is already doing that and we must focus on the public sector. That is why the motto of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria is “Accuracy and Integrity”. It is accuracy and integrity that ensure that accountability does not flee from its custodians.

The process of acquiring the accuracy skill evidenced in the training of accountants brings with it a natural discipline, which makes the ICAN fellow to cherish that which he obtained through suffering. He values the training obtained to acquire the calculative craft and the integrity re-enforced through the professional code of conduct. It is different from those whom the professional accountancy certificate was “dashed”…

Accuracy comes with the professional training of accountants. Those who went through and are still going through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)’s professional accountancy training can testify its rigour. To qualify, people write one stage of the professional accountancy examination two to ten times. The founding fathers embraced the training of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and their successors continued to maintain that till date.

Accuracy refers to the calculative craft of accountants, in which they are meticulously trained to engage in double entry accounting, where the dual concept is the order of the day. In this, every debit entry has a corresponding credit entry following measurement in monetary terms, recognition and disclosure, in accordance with the guidance in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

The process of acquiring the accuracy skill evident in the training of accountants brings with it natural discipline, which makes the ICAN fellow to cherish that which he obtained through suffering. He values the training obtained to acquire the calculative craft and the integrity re-enforced through the professional code of conduct. It is different from those whom the professional accountancy certificate was “dashed”, to use a Nigerian terminology, whereby you sit in your office and the professional accountancy certificate is posted to you.

Accountability is likely to flee from its custodian when the professional accountancy certificate is “dashed” and posted to you sitting in your office or you simply pay money for the award of the professional accountancy certificate, without undergoing the actual training as stipulated.

It is therefore recommended that the custodians of strategic accountability points at the local, state and federal governments, including MDAs, should be qualified accountants, not those who got theirs by “dashing”. It should be those qualified accountants who went through rigorous professional accountancy training and belong to a professional accountancy body…

The integrity of the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria is enforced through a disciplinary process, whereby the respondent faces an investigating panel and if found culpable appears before the disciplinary tribunal for adjudication. The final verdict of the tribunal may lead to the striking out of name from the Register of members, or suspension for a period of time, or a fine at the discretion of the tribunal. A fine may connote restitution.

The disciplinary tribunal is fearless and merciless in holding on to integrity, when it comes to confronting professional misconduct. For example, a former accountant-general of the federation (AGoF), Jonah Otunla, is facing an investigating panel over the allegation of returning ₦6.4 billion diverted from the public coffers as part of a plea bargain not to be prosecuted.

Recollecting the untold suffering of writing the ICAN examination many times to qualify and facing the stack reality that your name will be struck of member’s register is the greatest nightmare of a chartered accountant.

It is therefore recommended that the custodians of strategic accountability points at the local, state and federal governments, including MDAs, should be qualified accountants, not those who got theirs by “dashing”. It should be those qualified accountants who went through rigorous professional accountancy training and belong to a professional accountancy body, whose disciplinary process punishes professional misconduct without fear or favour. Such appointment should be strictly on merit and devoid of favouritism or any partisan consideration.

Innocent Okwuosa is a visiting associate professor of Accounting at Caleb University, Imota, Lagos and the first deputy vice president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He consults with Entop Consulting Ltd.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023