Education is the panacea that liberates an individual from slavery, while the university is the brain box of a nation. The education sub-sector, especially tertiary institutions in Nigeria, has witnessed incessant closures due to avoidable industrial actions in recent times. The impact of this instability is quite great.

Worldwide, the tertiary institution is regarded as the citadel of learning, the fountain of intellectual development and ground for the production of future leaders and no matter what, a university progresses when it is able to provide knowledge and value, and when it is not properly managed by its administrators and staff, it fails in its function of providing knowledge and value.

Importantly, the role of universities in human capital development, research and technological innovation cannot be over-emphasised. All over the world, investment in university education is a critical component of national development efforts. Most nations today depend increasingly on knowledge, ideas and skills, which are produced through research in universities.

Undeniably, universities have the responsibility of producing their own corps of academic personnel; that is, the intellectual resource pool that will, through scientific research, generate new knowledge and innovation to solve developmental problems.

Tertiary education in Nigeria has thus suffered tremendous setbacks as a result of industrial actions by both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP). These have always subjected students to pitiable conditions, disrupting academic calendars, adding unfortunate extension to their study years of students, poor concentration of students on academic programmes and poor lecturer-student relationships, among others.

ASUU, whose incessant industrial actions take a heavy toll on the academic performance of the students, has turned its downing of tools into a yearly action. The union was formed in 1978, a successor to the Nigerian Association of University Teachers (NAUT) established in 1965, and initially covering academic staff in the first generation tertiary instutions like the University of Ibadan; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Ife (Now, Obafemi Awolowo University); and University of Lagos.

The Federal Government’s failure to “satisfactorily” implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Union in December 2020 on funding for the revitalisation of public universities (both federal and state), the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), amidst other demands, pushed the union to embark on a total and comprehensive four-week warning strike on February 14. After this, the union extended the industrial action by another two months to afford the government more time to address all of its demands, which was recently extended by twelve weeks further.

Although they have forced certain positive actions from government in the past, ASUU strikes have caused more harm than good. A typical and very common instance is the loss of interest in continuing academic programmes as a result of strikes, with many students having secured jobs or other means of generating income for themselves and therefore not wishing the strike to be called off soon. Some have even decided not to return to classroom, as the incomes they now draw in are quite large and they are not sure of even getting anythng close to such after leaving school. Other downsides include the toll on the mental health of students arising from the delays and lack of end to their academic toils, the waste of funds spent on procuring accommodations, and even the unfortunate rush in the academic calendar whenever strikes are called off, which defeat the purposes of seeking knowledge.

The strike has not only affected the undergraduate students, it has also disrupted the plans of the postgraduate students as well, one of who I am, who are currently awaiting results to either push for promotions at work or to apply for fresh job opportunities.

Regardless of the ongoing strike, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in it’s efforts to boost infrastructure in the nation’s tertiary institutions recently commenced on the disbursement of the direct intervention funds approved by the Presidency to public universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country.

The sum of N642, 848,138.00 was allocated to each approved university, N396, 780,086.00 to each selected polytechnic and N447, 758,804.00 to each College of Education in the country for the year 2022.

The allocation papers were presented to heads of the beneficiary institutions at the National Universities Commission (NUC) by the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Arch Sonny Echono.

This development from the Fund at this time is highly commendable and it brings rays of hope to the education sector.

Obviously, TETFund under the present management does not want infrastructure to suffer, even as the strike lingers.

Even though the strike has been a major setback in the educational system as it has perpetually slowed down the already set academic calendar and rendered students’ effort to reconcile with their desired grade futile, I’ll implore students to make use of this period to build themselves in their areas of interest, invest deeply in personal development, learn and nurture a skill and most importantly stay positive, be hopeful and stay out of trouble.

Rahma Olamide Oladosu writes from Abuja.

