Across the country, the jostle for who wins what political office ahead of the 2023 governorship elections has been going at a frenzied speed, with the various political parties working on the primary elections for various candidates bidding for different positions.

In Jigawa, the story is not different as the permutations are not different. As it stands, about nine candidates from different parts of the State are in the ring, fighting for who gets the nod to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in for the governorship election of the State. Each of the candidates has his individual claims to glory, but the big question bothering stakeholders has to do with addressing the geopolitical balance in the State, in such a way as to enthrone equity, justice and fairness.

It is important to address this imbalance because it seems that the seat of government in Dutse has been designed to favour some sections of the State to the detriment of others, and for a State that is built on oneness and brotherhood, addressing this imbalance will go a long way in giving a sense of belonging to those who appear to have been patient while the rest dominated the political control of the State.

As it stands, there are nine candidates in the race for Jigawa Government House in the APC, ahead of 2023. These include: Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, from Gumel Emirate in Jigawa Northwest Senatorial Zone of the state; Ahmed Rufai Zakari, from Kazaure Emirate; Senator Ibrahim Hassan, from Hadejia Emirate and currently representing Jigawa North East Senatorial zone; His Excellency, Umar Namadi Dan Modi, the current deputy governor of the State also from Hadejia Emirate; Barrister Sani Garin Gabbas from Jigawa North East, who was former attorney general of the State; and Architect Aminu Kani, from Hadejia Emirate. Also, there is Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, from Dutse Emirate; Adam Mukhtar Mohammed, from Jigawa South Senatorial zone (Dutse Emirate) and Faruk Adamu Aliyu, also from Dutse Emirate.

For those who have been following Jigawa politics since the return of democracy in 1999, the names of the aspirants listed above paint a picture of the structure and balance of political power in the State. It also presents a clear case in favour of an intentional adjustment of the power distribution architecture in the State to ensure fairness to all.

Why is this important at this stage in this democracy? Traditionally, Jigawa State is built to stand on Emirates, namely; Hadejia, Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim and Dutse. Out of the five, it is on record that only Gumel and Hadejia have not been privileged to produce the governor of the State. Between 1999 and 2019, Nigeria has had six election cycles and is preparing for the seventh in 2023, but only three of the five emirates in the state have shared the highest political offices in the State among them, leaving the remaining two completely out.

The situation becomes even more worrisome when other high political offices in the State are examined. Here, one will notice another lopsidedness against the Gumel Emirate. While the Hadejia Emirate has also not been able to produce a governor in the State, it has fared a lot better, having been given the chance to produce as many as four deputy governors, while Gumel has not been so lucky as it produced only one.

This is a very sad testament and calls for the adjustment of the power balance in the State to ensure that everybody is given a fair opportunity to contribute to the development of the State. The Gumel Emirate is important in the political and cultural history of Jigawa State. Of the five Emirates in the State, Hadejia, Gumel and Kazaure are the oldest, being legacy Emirates from the old Kano State, out of which Jigawa was created. The other two were districts that were later elevated to emirates status after the creation of the State.

But while Kazaure have been privileged to produce the State’s governor, Gumel has been left in the lurch. This patience has to be rewarded and the time to do that is now. The APC will be doing its primaries in a few days and those who love the State must speak up in favour of equity and fairness, and as it stands today in Jigawa politics, equity favours Gumel, while fairness is pointing in the same direction.

It is not as if Gumel has been in want of suitably qualified candidates for this exalted office. Among those nine illustrious sons of Jigawa State bidding to lead in 2023 is a man from Gumel district, who has contributed his quota in the social and political development of Nigeria. He is no other than Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel.

If offices were to be allocated on the grounds of a candidate’s sterling credentials, Ahmed Gumel comes to the table with excellent qualifications that stand him head and shoulders above those in the ring with him and Jigawa State stands to benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience.

While serving as a part time board member of the National Salary Incomes and Wages Commission, Alhaji Gumel also doubles as a Commissioner in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, where he is the Chairman of the Crude Oil Monitoring Committee. Only a seasoned administrator with multidisciplinary capacities can function in such important roles at the national level and still deliver on expected values.

Among his many contributions as Chairman of the Crude Oil Monitoring Committee include; enhanced collaboration with Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its Joint Venture Contract (JVC) partners on the cost of Crude Oil production; ensure adequate generation of data on Crude Oil activities in the country while maintaining a credible and reliable Crude Oil databank, verification of the locations of oil fields, wells, production flow stations and shipping jetties in the States and Local Government Areas, liaison with the with NNPC and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to reconcile production and sales of Crude Oil, among many others

Gumel is therefore a national asset that has been gifted to Jigawa State. If he is humble enough to accept to serve, it is in the interest of the people of the state to give him the chance to bring his wealth of experience to help propel Jigawa forward.

At the state level, Alhaji Gumel has brought in his expert people and resource management skills to enhance governance. His passion for improved healthcare delivery made him to serve at various times in the Jigawa State Action Committee on AIDS and also on the Committee for the Eradication of Polio. He served as Chairmn in both assignments and was able to deliver excellent results, among which include; increasing government counterpart funding from N10 million per annum in 2007 to 40 million Naira by 2013; leading the transformation of Action Committee on AIDS to a fully-fledged Agency, now called Jigawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS (JISACA) and coordinating the enlightenment strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders in the push to eradicate polio.

Alhaji Gumel understands the DNA of Jigawa socioeconomic and political environment and will leverage this to impact on the lives of the people. Having served the state in various capacities between 1999 and the present, those who wish Jigawa State well are insisting that time has come to take advantage of his wealth of experience for the benefit of the state.

His broadmindedness and compelling vast experience stands him in a strong position to lead a more prosperous and purposeful Jigawa State. And finding such a man as willing servant to address the political imbalance that is skewed against Gumel Emirate at this point in time will both heal the hurt of those who genuinely feel left out and also help position the state for result-oriented democratic governance.

Auwalu Bayero is an Abuja based business man and politician.

