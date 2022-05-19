Its is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing one of the most fragile periods in its history, with major concerns in terms of physical and human security, in terms of want and hunger. This is more so coupled by a lot of insecurity that is attendant upon insurgency and agitations for self-determination, making like nasty and brutish in many parts, such as the South-East, with Abia State inclusive. Hence, this is no time to indulge in leadership that is not fit-for-purpose or not having the capacity to provide solutions.



One of the critical issues we face in Nigeria at this point how government can be made to impact much more on the lives of the people, and to get politics to deliver a lot more on the dividends of democracy to the people. Hence, it is time to move governance to the next logical level of building on the compact between citizens and government, particularly at this point in which the political process is about to move into another cycle.

If one takes the situation across the country, which is as much evident in Abia State, where I am from, as in most of the other sub-national levels, one notices that there is still so much room for the great potentials of the people and the capacity for human development to be realised as they should. It has been unfortunate that in the past couple of years, with the crisis that has been attendant upon government revenue, due to shocks in the global economy, social provisioning could not be realised as much as it should. And there are still issues pertaining to concerns around infrastructure, education, job creation, youth and gender empowerment, etc.

While past governments have run their race as well as they are capable of, even within the context of internal and external fiscal restrictions, it is time for other more appropriate levels of agency to the brought to bear on governance, for the attainment of newer levels of outcome. And traditionally, it is noteworthy that many people of the South-East are naturally driven people who can create great value almost out of nothing, and when given the necessarily fillip by government, their potentials get unleashed in humungous manners.

It is a known fact that Aba is a thriving manufacturing powerhouse, which both the Nigerian and entire Africa’s economy can thrive on. Hence, if further support is given to this space, such as through the provision of infrastructure, Aba would certainly become what one of the great hopefuls of governance in the State, Lucky Igbokwe describes as “Africa’s factory”. This is certainly also because of its strong business ecosystem, which can be enhanced to become as competitive as production hubs like China and Japan. With both the physical and other levels of infrastructure, the required synergies among networks of manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, government agencies, and customers would be created that will lead to greater productivity and competitiveness.

Hence, at this point in the process leading to the start off of another cycle in leadership, there is the need to be very intentional in the choice of who is given the mandate to harness all the potentials of Abia State for the next great level of physical and human development.

While a survey of the field of aspirants for the governorship of Abia State reveals names such as Uchechukwu Ogah of the All Progressives Congress and Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, among others, but it goes without much saying that a number of these aspirants are likely to be non-starters in the final haul. This is because the politics of power in Abia has shown it as being a very traditional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State, and the party is like to retain its leadership role in the governance of Abia State, from all the indications of public opinion.

A number of aspirants have also emerged through the PDP, such as Professor Ikonne, a former vice chancellor of the Abia State University, and an erstwhile aide on social investment to Governor Ikpeazu, Chinenye Nwogu. A most inspiring aspirant to throw his hat into the ring has been Lucky Igbokwe, a major entertainment impresario and construction magnate, from Nkwoachara Ward in the Abia Central zone.

In contemplating the wider field of governance in Nigeria, and Abia State at this juncture, it is quite depressing to observe that hardly are aspirants taking the pains to offer a coherent vision of the society they wish to re-create. There seems to be the belief that attaining positions of political leadership is essentially about throwing money at the process and electorates, which hardly takes the country away from the sorry pass in which it is nationally and sub-nationally, but rather deepens the rot.

As such, what makes Lucky Igbokwe’s case particularly inspiring is the efforts he has put into articulating a vision for Abia State in terms of the development of its physical and human capacities. Of the many on the field in the State, he appears to have given much thought to the country’s present fiscal conundrum, leading him to emphasise the need to develop an industrial economy that will make Aba Africa’s factory. And in this regard, he has articulated an ecosystem that would thrive on the durable synergies across the manufacturing supply chain, workers, suppliers, and customers. This would certainly have positive impacts for the major growth of internally generated revenue in the state.

Very importantly, the chairman of 2Flame Entertainment and CEO Lucion Towers Construction Company recognises the critical need of developing education as the passport to human and social development, particularly in this age when knowledge has become so crucial. And this is educational development in the very holistic sense, involving the provision of physical infrastructure including school buildings, and equally incentivising teachers in their task of developing a newer generation of manpower.

Moreover, the necessity of creating jobs through the revitalisation of farm settlements, the empowerment of youths, enabling the growth of the creative industries, escalating the commercial viability of markets, making Abia the ICT hub of Africa, and building of the tourism potentials of the state to make it a destination of choice, are some of the different nodes of this vision. Essentially for Lucky Igbokwe, the determination to replicate in Abia State the record of achievements of the late premier of former Eastern region of Nigeria, Dr. M.I. Okpara, is the purpose that should drive governance in this time.

Its is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing one of the most fragile periods in its history, with major concerns in terms of physical and human security, in terms of want and hunger. This is more so coupled by a lot of insecurity that is attendant upon insurgency and agitations for self-determination, making like nasty and brutish in many parts, such as the South-East, with Abia State inclusive. Hence, this is no time to indulge in leadership that is not fit-for-purpose or not having the capacity to provide solutions.

Dealing with insecurity in a milieu of agitations and violent non-state actors will require a thoughtful approach involving a comprehensive study and assessment of the situation on ground, in order to gather the information necessary to move to the stage of negotiations and dialogues between all the parties and stakeholders involved, as Igbokwe puts it. This can only lead to sustained and sustainable peace-building. Realising that the political agreement in Abia has zoned the next governorship to Abia Central enhances the possibility of a solution provider taking on the baton of leadership in the next election, would certainly be cheery news to the local electorate.

Whatever the political permutations that go into the contest for a ticket for the candidate of PDP in Abia State tomorrow, it will do all the stakeholders and delegates involved to be conscious, beyond the temporary satisfaction of cash-bearing politicians, of the need to root for the future of the people of the state. This is by choosing a leader in the mould of Igbokwe who is driven by the need to provide solutions to the numerous concerns of the people, in a way that makes human and physical development sustainable.

Fidelis Nwagwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.