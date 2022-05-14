History beckons to all in authority at this time to conduct all that pertains to the Throne with the utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind that all power is a trust for which there is a reckoning. We remain steadfast in our faith in Almighty God that Ọ̀yọ́ will grow from strength to strength, glory to glory and grace to grace. Ajíṣebí Ọ̀yọ́ làárí, Ọ̀yọ́ ò ṣebíi baba ẹnì kọ́ọ̀kan.

We, the Afọlábí branch of Agúnlóyè Ruling House of Ọ̀yọ́, join millions of descendants of Odùduwà all over the world to mourn the departure of the great king and our father, Ọba Lamidi Adéyẹmí III, Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́, into the realm of the ancestors.

As heirs of the Throne of Ọ̀rányàn, we understand that all protocols of the Palace of Ọ̀yọ́ Town and Ọ̀yọ́ State are to be respected to their logical and legal conclusions while all eligible princes prepare to pick up the giant responsibilities of the Throne.

On our part, we are fully committed to bringing seasoned and dignified leadership worthy of the Throne to the service of all Ọ̀yọ́ and all Odùduwà descendants. Our resolve in this regard leads us to plead with all concerned authorities, traditional and modern, to utilise this moment of transition to revisit and rectify foundational aspects of our time-tested monarchy:

We plead with gentlemen and ladies of the press as well as Lords spiritual and temporal to henceforth refer to this revered institution by its proper name and description, to wit, the Throne of Ọ̀yọ́ Aláàfin and not by the nomenclature preferred by colonial authorities, to wit, a stool. We urge citizens, politicians and statesmen to observe and abide by established protocols of Ọ̀yọ́ traditions at this time and to refrain from making precipitate statements, actions or gestures – in honour of the Throne which is our sacred duty to preserve with utmost decorum. We enjoin all eligible heirs of Àtìbà to come forward, realising the importance of the tasks that lie in the future, and earnestly contend for a place in the history of Ọ̀yọ́ Town and of the Yorùbá people.

History beckons to all in authority at this time to conduct all that pertains to the Throne with the utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind that all power is a trust for which there is a reckoning. We remain steadfast in our faith in Almighty God that Ọ̀yọ́ will grow from strength to strength, glory to glory and grace to grace. Ajíṣebí Ọ̀yọ́ làárí, Ọ̀yọ́ ò ṣebíi baba ẹnì kọ́ọ̀kan.

Aganju á gbè wá o.

The Afọlábí branch of Agúnlóyè Ruling House of Ọ̀yọ́.