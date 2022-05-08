You cannot be successful in your comfort zone. What is your comfort zone? What won’t make you successful? Identify it and yank it out of your life, so you can move up. What’s the use of the friend who is not challenging you to get better? What’s the use of the friends who won’t help unleash the greatness in you? Resolve to live your dreams. Resolve to stand out in life. Resolve to become better off.

There is a price to pay for everything worthwhile on planet earth. If you desire to be stand out, then you must be ready to pay the price of success. Nobody can achieve success in marriage, career or life without dedication. You cannot become a success without paying the price.

Every winner is a story of dedication. You have a vision? Fix your eyes on the target and be ready to work really hard on it. Always remember there is no feast without a sacrifice. The free education that many people benefited from was not actually free; someone paid the price for them. Nothing is free; everything has got a price and you must be ready to pay it.

Are You Willing To Pay the Price of Success of You Just Want to Blow?

For you to pay the price, you must know what it costs. What does it cost to be a top-notch consultant for instance? You must be an expert, you must be ready to read and study really hard. A readiness to invest in books is a must. You must also be good at marketing and sales, among other things. You will discover that you will keep learning and getting better, for you to succeed. I have met different people who know what they want to do but have not found out the cost of getting it done. As such, most times they work in cycles and never move forward. Dreams without dedication and focus becomes mere daydreaming. I am yet to see anyone become a star without the needed sacrifice. If you really want to be successful, you must be ready to pay the price. Most people want to blow (succeed) just like that; it will never happen. It cannot happen just like that because success doesn’t just happen. Have you ever seen a woman who just got pregnant without having sex? If that cannot happen, so will success never happen without dedication? There is a price to pay.

How To Find Out the Cost of Success

Ask questions. Find out from those who know. Don’t ask your friends, they may scare you off with their ignorance. Ask an expert. The next thing you can do is to Google your questions. Several experts scattered all over the globe have answered questions, poured out their minds on what to do to stand out in different fields. You can as well Google the questions to learn from them. For instance you cannot practice counseling without a master’s degree in Nigeria and anywhere in the world. Find out the needed certification in your area. The questions you must answer is: What is required to practice this field? What is required to stand out successfully?

I have observed, over time, that most of our music stars, for instance, shine for a while and then fizzle out, never to be ever heard of again. Whereas most of the music stars abroad are usually on the scene for decades. And someone like King Sunny Ade here in Nigeria, just like some of his foreign counterparts, has been singing since the 1970s. Don’t desire to just blow (succeed) and disappear from the scene.

Every Newsmaker Paid the Price of Greatness, So Must You

The moment you know the price of greatness, in your own interest, please pay it. Don’t look for shortcuts; they don’t usually last. Most newsmakers I researched paid the price and that is why you can read their stories. If you cannot pay the price of success, there won’t be a story to tell. You will only read other people’s stories. To become a newsmaker, resolve to pay the price today!

You Cannot Be Successful In Your Comfort Zone

You cannot be successful in your comfort zone. What is your comfort zone? What won’t make you successful? Identify it and yank it out of your life, so you can move up. What’s the use of the friend who is not challenging you to get better? What’s the use of the friends who won’t help unleash the greatness in you? Resolve to live your dreams. Resolve to stand out in life. Resolve to become better off. Resolve to remove from your life anything that won’t move your life forward. Anything!

The Price of Success Is Not Negotiable

The price of success is not negotiable. For you to enjoy real success, you must be ready to stop complaining. Stop looking for shortcuts and pay the full price. The newsmakers today paid their price yesterday. For you to be a newsmaker tomorrow, be ready to pay the price today. Determine how badly you want to reach your goals and pay the price too. Strip off habits that are limiting and move on. Be ready to work hard. Until you start working, nothing will work.

The price you will pay is personal. No one can pay your price for you. Have you not noticed that people only go to matriculation or convocation ceremonies to thank God for you, they won’t be there to take lectures with you or submit your assignments for you. We are waiting to read your success story, please pay your price to enjoy the prize of success. Start today!

Remember, either you decide the price or not, you will reap the reward. It would either be very painful or full of pleasurable moments. The ball is in your court. You will succeed.

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, is also a corporate trainer, counseling/consulting psychologist and minister of the word. He can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.