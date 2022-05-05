In this Manual, the CJID seeks to ensure that we can sustain that species in defence of our collective rights. The CJID is to be commended for seeking through this Manual to mobilise collective action to reinforce press freedom in a time of multi-modal global and national uncertainty.

Algeria and Tunisia share a common border in the Maghreb built on two largely different philosophies of government. Algeria fought a war for its Independence, which it attained from France in 1961 under Ahmed Ben Bella and Houari Boumedienne’s National Liberation Front (NLF). Habib Bourgiba, who led Tunisia to Independence in 1956, was a lawyer who built a functional but authoritarian model that ended up in a cult of personality. In November, 1987, his prime minister, General Zine Abdine Ben Ali, overthrew an evidently ailing Bourgiba and, with his wife, Leila Trabelsi, took the authoritarianism a notch higher.

A joke about Algerian and Tunisian dogs defined the era of Zine Abdine Ben Ali. So, the Algerian dog, lean and hungry looking as it was, was on its way to Tunisia. At the border, it met a well fed Tunisian dog making its way in the opposite direction. Surprised, the Algerian dog stopped to query the Tunisian dog as to what its mission was, to which the Tunisian dog reportedly replied: “I need to bark.”

This joke about the Tunisian dog that needs to cross the border into Algeria in order to bark underscores the intrinsic nature of free expression in organised society. When this basic capability is denied, a defining element of human agency is missing, which in turn fosters two things: authoritarianism and impoverishment.

The former is evident; the latter is contested, especially by some original adherents of the idea of the developmental state. But development itself is both deliberative and inter-subjective. It is impossible to contemplate it when even basic communication among its agents and beneficiaries cannot take place. The competition inherent in the lives of citizens, consumers, communities, and companies within a state is underpinned by communication in the market place of expression, ideas, participation, and production.

This is the sense in which Amartya Sen argues that “poverty must be seen as the deprivation of basic capabilities rather than merely as lowness of incomes.”

Press freedom, of course, is that dimension to free expression that relies on the written word, artistic representation or some other forms of expression mediated by some form of print. In the digital age, anyone with a mobile device and broadband access is potentially a press.

May 3 is marked annually as World Press Freedom Day. In 2022, the theme for this day is “Journalism under Digital Siege”. This theme “not only highlights the ways that endanger journalism but also the consequences of all this on public trust over digital communications. Mostly, it focuses on the risks faced by journalists by surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks.”

Fittingly, on this day, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is launching a Training Manual on Press Freedom for the media in Nigeria. The Manual is organised in six modules, foregrounded by a conceptual introduction to press freedom in Western thought.

The modules begin with a narrative on the struggle for press freedom in Nigeria, which is then followed by a treatment of the norms governing press freedom, first, internationally and then under the Nigerian constitution and laws. Three modules thereafter address practical and varied themes, including the Freedom of Information Act, investigative journalism, and the implications for a free press of the national security incubus represented by the Terrorism Prevention Act.

It is to be hoped that when the Manual is deployed, or an updated version is produced, the editors will address what appears to be a suggestion implicit in its introduction that free expression is a uniquely or predominantly Western idea and include among the references to Socrates and Plato, references to African thought on the subject.

To be sure, this fight against truth, facts and evidence by government did not begin under this Buhari regime. The military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo first enacted the Public Officers (Protection against False Accusation) Decree No. 11 in May 1976, which made it a crime “to publish a false report or rumour alleging that a government official was corrupt.”

To tell an African villager – like me – that their right to speak or communicate was invented in the West is not much different from the claim that Mungo Park “discovered” River Niger or Livingstone “discovered Victoria Falls”. When Chinua Achebe tells us that “proverbs are the palm oil with which words are eaten”, he also touches upon a unique genre in African expression that Plato and Socrates could not have known much about and underscores the point that free expression can also be culturally adapted.

Indeed, attempting to date free expression in Nigeria to ancient Greece falls into the category of what Upendra Baxi refers to as “myths of origin that suggest that human rights traditions are gifts of the west to the rest….” and speaks of in the need to “translate the variegated adopted/imposed/borrowed grammars of international human rights.”

The vocation of journalism is today closely associated with press freedom but does not necessarily encapsulate it fully. The earliest journalists, by the way, reported messages from the Almighty, and some of the earliest acts of journalism were in tablets claiming to convey laws handed down by Him.

Most African communities had their forms of journalism from town criers to griots. There were even theologians who mediated the messages from the ancestors and the deities, reporting them in forms that were not much different from the tales in certain Holy Books of the forebears, who claimed to be bearers of sacred messages from their own God.

It is, therefore, not an accident that the press was called the Fourth Estate of the Realm – after the Lords Spiritual, the Lords Temporal, and the Commoners. In a modern democracy, the press is the only entity with two estates: the fourth estate for the traditional press and the fifth estate for the digital cacophony.

The statistics and scope of violations inflicted by the Buhari regime on free expression and its practitioners is well chronicled in parts of this Manual, by other groups as well as in the regular work of the CJID and do not necessarily bear a full rehash here.

At least 160 journalists were attacked in Nigeria in the two years to 2020. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), reports at least 12 journalists killed in Nigeria in the 20 years from 1998 to 2019. In fact, more than that number were killed. For example, the compilation omits Godwin Agbroko, chair of the editorial board of ThisDay newspaper, killed by unknown assailants in December 2006. Nor will anyone ever be able to capture the number of journalists who have died as a result of poor conditions of work maintained by their employers in Nigeria.

In reality, however, these statistics are symptoms of a dangerous aliment: the committed corrosion by government of truth and evidence as the bases for legitimate power and effective civic participation.

To be sure, this fight against truth, facts and evidence by government did not begin under this Buhari regime. The military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo first enacted the Public Officers (Protection against False Accusation) Decree No. 11 in May 1976, which made it a crime “to publish a false report or rumour alleging that a government official was corrupt.” On March 29, 1984, Muhammadu Buhari, as military ruler, re-issued this as Decree Number 4 of 1984, but this time, truth was no longer a defence to a charge under the law and the regime appeared hell bent on “demanding press sycophancy at gunpoint.”

The times may have changed but the goals of this Buhari regime have not. It has deepened its war against truth, deploying an army of highly paid senior officials whose entire reason for being appears to be official disinformation. At the head of this is a minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, who has been accused by a majority of the parliament in his own home state, all of whom are also members of his own party, of being a professional liar. This team is complemented by a semi-official digital troll and disinformation gang in the Buhari Media Centre (BMC), itself the heartbeat of what has been described as a “propagandocracy.”

…on May 2, the day before the Press Freedom Day, Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s current ruler, tweeted for the first time in 333 days since his regime implemented the Twitter ban. The ban appears to be the latest episode in Buhari’s personal history of intolerance for anything other than his own version of the narrative.

When all this failed to create the kind of confusion the regime desired, they simply unplugged Twitter indefinitely and threatened to ban every social medium that they could not control. When they lifted the ban after seven months, it appeared to have been done at the price of surveillance censorship understandings on the part of the platform.

So, on May 2, the day before the Press Freedom Day, Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s current ruler, tweeted for the first time in 333 days since his regime implemented the Twitter ban. The ban appears to be the latest episode in Buhari’s personal history of intolerance for anything other than his own version of the narrative. Yet free expression exists to preserve a viable path to truth through a plurality of sources and insights.

To be fair, government is not now the sole threat to this. The structure of media ownership in a world of convergence and singularity is itself also a threat.

It is notable that President Buhari’s return to Twitter happened in the week following its acquisition by a neo-libertarian who also happens to be the richest man in the world.

Indeed, five of the top ten richest people in the world respectively own Twitter, the Washington Post, Microsoft, and Google respectively. Of the next three, two respectively control the New York Times, as well as Facebook, owners of WhatsApp and Instagram.

This new global media plutocracy parlays data integrations across platforms into a structure of (what Shoshana Zuboff calls) surveillance capitalism that now has us all voluntarily signed up to a system much worse than anything that could have been prefigured by George Orwell’s worst dystopian nightmares.

Engagement is now a revenue stream on the scale of the Mint and algorithms are configured to promote outlandish expression, which sustain engagements for the profit of companies, even when they undermine free expression and participation. Cyberviolence of different forms is now also a major threat to both truth and civic participation.

In this brave new world of uber-money and terabytes, the citizen, consumer, and community appear to be at risk from the confusion created and sustained for profit by companies and even countries. In this age, professional journalism is needed more, not less.

In this Manual, the CJID seeks to ensure that we can sustain that species in defence of our collective rights. The CJID is to be commended for seeking through this Manual to mobilise collective action to reinforce press freedom in a time of multi-modal global and national uncertainty.

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a lawyer and teacher, can be reached at chidi.odinkalu@tufts.edu.

These remarks were prepared for and delivered at the formal launch of Press Freedom: A Training Manual, by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Abuja, Nigeria, 5 May, 2022.