In response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the complexity of the United Nations (UN) conflict resolution mechanism, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, called for the “transformation of institutions of global governance” during the plenary session of the South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission. On April 28, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres joined the international community in condemning the UN Security Council (UNSC) for failing to prevent or stop the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Describing the 15-member UNSC as “paralysed”, he made it clear that the UN was set to take over and end the war. What does the UN chief have in mind?

It is exceedingly difficult to compel obedience without military capacity. When former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Anan was asked if he had power, he bluntly replied, “No, I don’t”. Like Anan, Guterres has no power, and no army. He has no authority over the UNSC and clearly, only the UNSC has the power to deploy military personnel. Therefore, any intervention he makes will have minimal effect if the Russian leader remains resolute. Will sanctions work? Experience has shown that they do not deter states from going to war, but may influence the duration of the conflict. In any case, by the time the sanctions begin to become unbearable, monumental damage would have been done, as the current Russia/Ukraine war has shown.

The inadequacy of the global peace architecture – adopted in 1945 by 51 of the 193 current UN members – to ensure order in the contemporary world, is as glaring as the obstructive tendencies of the veto power enjoyed by the Council’s permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – the P5). The operational framework of one of the most important institutions within the UN system, the UNSC, is antithetical to global peace and security. Indeed, reforming the UN should be a matter of urgency and it ought to be declared a “global emergency”.

The Russia/Ukraine war has exposed the incapacity of global institutions to act decisively in averting large-scale destruction of lives and property, partly due to the multiple interests of member states and different factions within the UNSC, which have impeded any attempt to stop the monumental damages to global resources – both human and material. The membership of states in other international organisations or interest blocs has the tendency of influencing their voting on issues of global concern. For instance, none of the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) voted against Russia at the UN.

Furthermore, global institutions such as the UNSC, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank are undemocratic and operate in an environment that negates the principles of the liberal democracy that they are aggressively marketing across the world. The P5 control the UNSC, with the ten non-permanent members of the Council (the Elected 10) having minimal power. Their strategic influence also means that they dictate to the world. The P5’s veto power has derailed every attempt to transform the global institution and dismantle the permanent seats. Indeed, Russia has used its veto to prevent the UN and UNSC from taking effective action during the Russia/Ukraine conflict. This reflects the undemocratic environment in which global institutions operate.

Africa, South America, and Australia have no representation in the P5. Apart from its minimal role at the UN, Africa has been relegated to the background of global governance. It has no say in decisions in institutions like the IMF and World Bank. Nine votes are required to pass a resolution at the UN and the P5 only need the support of four other countries among the Elected 10, which include the three African representatives at the UNSC (A3). If the A3 were to vote in opposition, as has sometimes happened, the UNSC would still have the required vote to pass a resolution.

With 54 African countries as members of the UN, the continent makes up 25 per cent of the body’s membership, yet it is excluded from the P5. Asia’s 48 members have China as a permanent member of the UNSC, while the 50-member Europe has three. This is despite the fact that around 75 per cent of the Council’s resolutions relate to Africa.

A system that was designed in 1944 has run its course. It is time for holistic transformation to render the UN and its organs and agencies democratic. Not only should, “one country, one vote” be adhered to, but the votes must be equal. While the permanent and non-permanent membership structure has some merits, permanent membership must be expanded to accommodate countries from all continents with other factors, such as population size taken into account. The permanent members’ veto should be reconsidered, as it has caused more havoc than good.

Adeoye O. Akinola is a Head of Research and Teaching at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, South Africa.