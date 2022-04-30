…your life is a reflection of your mind? You cannot be better than what you know. Life is made to thrive on knowledge. No nation, no organisation can thrive without high level knowledgeable people. When you speak, we know where you are coming from.

If You Must Succeed In Life, You Must Invest In Your Mind

The mind is a terrible thing to waste. If you must succeed in life, you must decide to invest into your mind. What you invest in your mind, you get back in life. Your life is a product of what’s on your mind. Some people start out as nobodies and become rulers and kings, some others start as nobodies and unfortunately end up as nobodies. The expedient question to ask you now really is: Where are you? Are you okay with where you are? In case you want to know one of the top kept secrets of the very successful, start investing in your mind.

Your Life Is a Reflection of Your Mind

Do you know that your life is a reflection of your mind? You cannot be better than what you know. Life is made to thrive on knowledge. No nation, no organisation can thrive without high level knowledgeable people. When you speak, we know where you are coming from.

I know people who started with nothing and made it real big, as in they became very successful, courtesy of their know-how. I have even seen people here in Nigeria who started life with no advantages, becoming very great, impactful and wealthy. I did a thorough search to know their secrets and discovered that they are constantly investing quality materials into their minds and the returns on the investment is wealth; they are most sought after because they have solutions to challenges everywhere they go.

Anyone Can Become Very Valuable

John Maxwell, the leadership expert, was in Nigeria several years ago. He spoke to three sets of people: top government officials, top corporate chieftains and the Christian community. By my estimation at the time, over N40 million was realised at the seminar for corporate chieftains. The gross sum made was not what got to me. What got to me was that if anyone became as valuable as John Maxwell, they will eventually command the same attention and following. John Maxwell as become so globally valuable now that people from all over the world go to get trained by him and get his franchise to start their motivational and consulting businesses. That is what becoming valuable means.

What Will You Be Worth In Five Years

And interestingly from my research, I discovered that anyone can become very valuable within five to ten years. You can be become very valuable if you so decide to. It takes a simple decision to start the journey. My dear friend, what will you be worth ten years from now? Don’t just get older and flaunt your pictures on social media, get better, become more valuable.

Either you are employed, self-employed or a business owner, you can be worth more than you are: knowledge doubles every five years but with the advent of information technology, it doubles faster. Not to become obsolete you must keep getting better.

You can actually double your income within five to ten years, if only you decide to be worth more, you must decide to become more productive and offer real value.

Why Is the Managing Director Making More Money Than the Messenger?

Either you are employed, self-employed or a business owner, you can be worth more than you are: knowledge doubles every five years but with the advent of information technology, it doubles faster. Not to become obsolete you must keep getting better.

You don’t need to pursue wealth, just get better and see how better your life will become. Before you change your wardrobe, buy a new book. In fact, you should have a percentage set aside for your personal development on a monthly basis.

I don’t know what you are currently worth financially but I am confident that if you can keep improving, in a matter of time you will be worth more. Believe me, if you can improve your worth more than your present pay, you will soon be paid your real worth.

Why is the managing director making more money than the messenger in the same organisation? The answer is value! Become better, increase your value. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo, a success strategist and leadership expert, is also a corporate trainer, counseling/consulting psychologist and minister of the word. He can be reached at: counseloryemi@gmail.com.