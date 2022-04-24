

Can the Bible Ever Be Wrong?

A married Christian lady put up a Facebook post today with one of the most ridiculous messages I have ever read. I couldn’t read more than three to four lines before I jumped out of the post. An atheist would have done a better job. According to her, no Christian woman must follow the bible again; they must not submit to any man again, but must run their marriages the way it pleases them. She went further to advice Christian women to take charge of their homes and that they should not allow any book (the bible) to dictate to them what they should do in their marriages. I was stunned to see women liking the post and appreciating her for her godly counsel. Same things apply to men. I recently stumbled at a prominent man of God (a pastor of a church) who was broadcasting a live message. According to him, “Who cares about what the bible says about what I should do in marriage as long as I am happy”. I looked at the comment section and hundreds of people were throwing their appreciation at him. What a generation.

Every Wise Christian Lives With Eternity In Mind

Every wise Christian lives life with eternity in mind. Many have trivialized eternity, only for it to come upon them at a time they least prepared for it. The apathy, carelessness and rebellion of our present Christian generation remain the worst since the days of the early Apostles. It is a generation deeply rooted in rebellion against God. It is a generation with extreme hatred for the bible. Gone are the days we used to pray that God will touch the heart of unbelievers to believe in the Bible. Now, the reverse is the case. Most of the prayers we now pray are that God should touch the heart of believers to believe in the word. That Satan has crept into the heart of Christians and has punctured their fear for God is now an understatement.

Rebellion Never Produces Anything Good

The fear of God is dead in the hearts of this generation. Rebellion is the order of the day. After-all, nothing will happen if I refuse to believe what the bible says. Who cares about the bible? Ours is a generation at war with God and his word, in all ramifications, because according to us, there are no consequences for our decisions, actions and inactions. We are in charge of our lives, and no God anywhere can teach or guide us about how to live our lives. That is classical spirit of rebellion whose end is blatant failure and judgement. Rebellion never produces anything good. The final product is always disastrous. And in fact, a lot of Christians don’t even believe in God’s judgement in life and after death. Many have been sedated with the lust of this world to the extent that the very thought of seeing themselves stand before God on judgement day means nothing to them, courtesy of the twisted message of grace that Satan has recruited many pastors to promote.

The question Is – Do You Even Believe there Is A Hell and A Heaven?

Do you even believe that there is a hell and a heaven? Do you think it is a joke? If you think it is a joke and it turns out to be true after death, what will you do? Are you in control of what becomes of your life after death? How can you guarantee that there is no hell or heaven? A wise man will minimize or even eliminate the risks totally. What if my rebellion against the bible as a Christian will shut the doors of heaven against me? What will I do? Oh it can never happen. Forget that trash. Ok, what if it happens? What will you do? isn’t it wise to prepare for billions of years without end in this finite time? What have you lost by obeying the bible and walking with Jesus in this finite time? How much enjoyment in 120, 130 years on earth can be compared with eternal life in glory and splendour?

If After Death, You Discover that the Bible Is Not True, What Have You Lost?

If after death, you discover that the bible is not true, what have you lost by obeying the word of God in all sincerity and honesty? What have you lost by loving people? What have you lost by living a life of integrity and holiness? Nothing!. But what will happen if you think God’s word—the bible is not true, but you later discover after death that all the sins you thought grace allows you to commit are not tenable before God, what will you do?

Always Remember that What You Do With His Word Will Determine What You Hear In Eternity

You see friends, the world will not improve. This world is doomed to fail and fall. That is a constant factor. How you and I relate to God and his word, as Christians is what will determine where we will spend our eternity. Of course, Satan has released his demons into the world to mess up the minds of many Christians with reprobate minds that are constantly in rebellion against God. But you can make up your mind that even if the whole world denies Christ and tramples on his word, you will not be part of that statistics. Not because someone preaches to you about this but because you love God and his word—and are ready to pay every price by the grace of God to finish well and finish strong. At the end of our lives on earth, two statements will come from God to us. Some will hear, “well-done, good and faithful servant” and others will hear, “thou wicked and lazy servant”. The former is the greatest achievement of every Christian on earth. What you do with his word on earth will determine which of these statements you will hear in eternity.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.