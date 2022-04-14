Have we become numb to the headlines about children being kidnapped in Nigeria? Eight years ago, on April 14, 276 school girls from the Government Secondary School in Chibok were kidnapped, to the horror of the world. For this there is much to lament, and many to hold accountable. And yet, just yesterday, April 13th the headline read:

“Bandits Abduct Female Students in Zamfara. An undetermined number of female students were kidnapped from the Zamfara State College of State Technology in Zamfara, Tsafe.” So the horror continues. Over and over again.

August 2021: “Kidnappers have taken more than 1,000 students since December.”

September 2021: “Nigerian gunmen kidnap over 70 children from village school. “

Voice of America: “Nigeria Jihadists Kidnap 20 Children in Borno State.”

Reuters: “Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children.”

The Guardian: “1,436 pupils, 17 teachers abducted from schools between Dec 2020 and Oct 2021.”

First, let’s be accurate about when describing these people who kidnap children. They are not just “bandits.” They are murders and rapists who are primarily targeting girls and young women.

Second, the primary responsibility of a government, of any government, is to protect all of its citizens, especially those most vulnerable–its children. Yet in Nigeria at the moment, children are not protected. After every kidnapping, the government of Mohammed Buhari responds with words like these:

“It is no longer news that at will, bandits, kidnappers and terrorists invade our educational facilities to abduct the learners in large numbers. Some places that have been hit by this menace include Chibok, Dapchi, Buni Yadi, Afaka, Kagora, and Jangebe in Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states respectively… We have zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children and we shall deal with such outrages decisively. The disruption of our educational system and economic activities will not be tolerated.



“Zero tolerance?” “Decisively?” Words won’t deter these murderers and rapists. Words won’t bring back these students to their terrified families or help those very parents who are desperate to have their children back home. Only a determined security response, only a government focused on improving the dire economic conditions in the country can help, can hold people accountable, can bring this ongoing scandal to a stop. Kidnapping for ransom will continue in Nigeria until the government secures the borders with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, from which sophisticated weaponry and ammunition are being transported into the country.

The high rate of joblessness, as well as climate change and its consequences, are also causing the kidnappers to migrate illegally into Nigeria from other parts of the Sahel. Combine this with the high unemployment rate among Nigeria’s own youth, the lack of education, the experience of being disenfranchised, and the feeling of the basic unfairness of the justice system, and you have created fertile recruiting grounds for kidnappers throughout Nigeria.

The act of being kidnapped does not stop with release from the abductors, of course. Here at the American University of Nigeria we have direct experience with what kidnapping really means, with the aftermath of such a traumatic experience on the young students—the children—who have been taken. Soon after the Chibok abductions in 2014, we brought eleven of those who had been abducted to our campus. With the assistance of a very generous American donor, Mr. Robert Smith, and our Founder, Atiku Abubakar, we have been helping them to recover, educating them, and others who followed, a second, and far larger group that is being sponsored by the Federal government. (Any inquiries about them should be made to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs).

The progress of these young people, these young Nigerians, is astounding. Education has changed their worldviews, their hope for the future, and their prospects, their employability. Certainly they have struggled with memories, terrible memories, of what happened to them. But a high-quality education, counseling, and a supportive and safe environment has given them the confidence and strength to continue with their lives. They are a source of inspiration to me.

One Chibok student, in describing what education has meant to her, told me:

“Education gives me the wings to fly, the power to fight and the voice to speak.”

Every child—every child–in Nigeria should have those wings , that power, and that voice.

Margee Ensign, a professor, is President of the American University of Nigeria.