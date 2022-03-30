What matters most is a presidential (or gubernatorial) candidate’s vision, that is, a vision of a country that works for all. This vision must address the underlying causes of the challenges facing Nigeria — endemic corruption, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, ritual killing, poverty and widening inequality, infrastructure decay, unemployment, secessionist agitation, and irredentism, to name a few. The shared vision must speak directly to practices and conventions that hinder the country’s growth and development.

As Professor Attahiru Jega noted in an address recently delivered at the University of Lagos, Nigeria faces a major crisis – that of leadership. This crisis, however, did not create itself. It owes its origin to the absence of consensus on the definition of leadership, and on the criteria and standards to apply when picking candidates for key positions. As a concept, leadership is meaningless unless viewed within the context of the challenges to be conquered, and the horizons still to be discovered. Yet in Nigeria, leadership is rarely viewed holistically, that is, as an integral part of social change. To most Nigerians, a “leader” is anyone who successfully applies methods, mostly foul, to dislodge rivals for coveted positions, not one who solves problems or mitigates the suffering of citizens.

The question about who will emerge as Nigeria’s next president is illustrative of the enormity of the leadership crisis facing the country. It is a question that is on almost everyone’s lips, but which elicits conflicting, mostly self-serving, and, therefore, inconclusive, answers. Let us examine some of these answers.

While Nigerians wait with bated breath for the emergence of the next president, psychics are busy gazing into the stars and coming up with all sorts of names, including those of the notoriously corrupt, and least competent. The individuals so far tipped by the soothsayers for the presidential seat are mostly those who catch the seers’ fancies or accord with their, albeit undeclared, partisan political leanings. Only a few of the clairvoyants have refrained from anointing any candidate, stating frankly that God Almighty had not yet made His choice known.

The politicians, for their part, aren’t waiting for God Almighty to declare His stand before making their moves. They are shuttling from one town to another hyping their “readiness to rule” and staking their claims to the office of the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Surprisingly, the power seekers are silent on the qualifications needed for the top job. The silence is not surprising. Neither the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), nor the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reached a consensus on the criteria to apply in picking its presidential candidate. Where both should start with a template highlighting critical leadership indicators (like a shared vision of a better society, record of accomplishments, character and reputation for uprightness, charisma, and above all, the capacity to tackle current, and anticipate future, challenges), the two parties ignore the competencies needed to weather the nation’s challenges. They focus instead on “whose turn” it is to produce the president. By “turn”, the parties mean the region of Nigeria whose time has come (or is long overdue) to “taste power”.

The conceptual muddle that confounds Nigeria’s leadership crisis remains uncleared because even politically neutral observers have yet to reach a consensus on the nature, significance, and attributes of leadership. To some, leadership is a vocation that is too physically demanding to be entrusted to senior citizens, citizens in their late 60s and above. The youth, who can’t wait to displace their elders, love this definition.

Neither the APC nor the PDP has shown the slightest concern for the horrors visited on Nigerians every day. They are not bothered by the thousands kidnapped for ransom, or killed in cold blood by bandits, terrorists, armed robbers, and ritual killers. If escalating youth unemployment is a national embarrassment, the mainstream parties have yet to so acknowledge or come up with credible job and wealth creation ideas. Is electricity rationing a headache? What electricity rationing? As far as the party bigwigs are concerned, winning at the next election is far more important than access to fuel, energy, and while at it, access to food and to all that make life worth living! And the war on corruption? Who is interested in waging war on corruption when a successful bid for power offers limitless opportunities to loot and plunder the nation’s resources?

The PDP has not disguised its obsession with power. What matters to it is dislodging the APC at all costs, and after the electoral triumph, “sharing the loot”. This is the argument that a few leaders advance to counter the proponents of the highly divisive concepts of “zoning”. However, rather than disarm the advocates of power rotation, the ‘victory-first’ argument has had the opposite effect. The pro-rotation wing of the PDP holds that the continued Southern embrace of the party, hinged mainly on the Number One post being “zoned” to the South, and particularly to the eastern part of the South that has not yet “tasted power”. In other words, the Southeast wing of the PDP expects the other geo-political zones to relinquish their right to contest, so that the South-East can have a clear and unrestrained shot at the presidency. As the argument goes, the power rotation clauses in the PDP constitution, and the consideration of justice and fair play, dictate that the presidency be “zoned” to the South-East. When reminded that the supreme law of the land, the Constitution of Nigeria, is clear on the eligibility for the presidency, the South-East counters by saying that holding the country together depends on every region having a sense of belonging.

The APC has been rather cagey about “rotation”. Unlike the PDP, which inserted this controversial provision in its constitution, the governing party believes that, as provided for in the Nigerian Constitution, every eligible Nigerian citizen should be allowed to contest the presidency. This has, of course, not muffled the “power rotation” voices within the party’s fold. It got to a point at which one of the contenders alluded to a “gentleman’s agreement” between him and President Buhari. The upshot of the “agreement” is that when President Buhari completes the North’s mandatory two terms in 2023, “it is the turn” of the South to take over. This is where the plot starts to thicken. While some translate the South to mean the South-West, the South-East members of the APC argue that if the presidency is conceded to the South, the next president must come from their region. Meanwhile, the bickering over “rotation” continues, sometimes taking the form of a pantomime, at other times manifesting as high-stake power politics and a game of hide-and-seek.

Whose task is it to articulate a vision? If a candidate is like Julius Nyerere, or Kwame Nkrumah, he may decide to enunciate his own vision. However, it is not necessary for every candidate to spend valuable time drafting a vision. If a candidate stumbles on works produced by thinkers, and finds them consistent with his own position, he will find it expedient adopting the ideas as his/her own.

There are problems with the youth-leaning portrayal of leadership, alluring as the portrayal might first appear. First, it violates the constitutional stipulations and international conventions against discrimination, quite apart from depriving bona fide Nigerians of their citizenship rights. Second, it arbitrarily bars a pool of talented and experienced citizens from serving their country. Fourth, the equation of youthfulness with physical fitness and mental alertness ignores the role played by presumably old persons in influencing the course of their countries’ histories. Deng Xiaoping could not have accomplished anything for as long as he went through a cycle of purges and rehabilitations. He could only spearhead the reform and resurgence of the Chinese economy until he had clocked 70-plus. William Henry Harrison was 68 years old when he assumed the presidency of the United States in 1829. Ronald Reagon was 69 going to 70 in 1980, when he became U.S. President, a position in which he acquitted himself creditably. Aged 70 years, Donald Trump contested and won the 2016 presidential election. He is still a force to reckon with in U.S. politics and in the Republican Party.

What matters most is a presidential (or gubernatorial) candidate’s vision, that is, a vision of a country that works for all. This vision must address the underlying causes of the challenges facing Nigeria — endemic corruption, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, ritual killing, poverty and widening inequality, infrastructure decay, unemployment, secessionist agitation, and irredentism, to name a few. The shared vision must speak directly to practices and conventions that hinder the country’s growth and development. Above all, the candidate that adopts the vision as his/her own must not be lacking in credibility. A candidate may promise to fight corruption all he wants. None will believe him if has been fingered in, or widely believed to be associated with, sleaze, embezzlement, and other vile practices. The proverbial fat cat that Professor Attahiru rightfully accused of devouring all pregnant rats is wasting his time sermonising about public integrity.

After all, F. D. Roosevelt's New Deal was not the four-term president's brainchild. An economist and social theorist, Stuart Chase, was the brain behind the pivotal policy agenda. J. F. Kennedy was not the author of The New Frontier, which presaged the implementation of a bold domestic and foreign policy and accelerated the United States' space programme. It was left to historians and thinkers, like Arthur Schlesinger and Richard Neustadt, to enunciate a vision, which Kennedy signed up to and which his charisma helped promote. Similarly, any leader interested in envisioning a new Nigeria may wish to look at this: VI. Putting the Citizen First: A Vision of a Nigeria that works for all – All Checks, No Balances

M.J. Balogun was Special Adviser to the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.