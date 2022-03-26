There is no consensus on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. While some argue that as a sovereign state, Ukraine’s desire to be able to determine its own security alliances is legitimate, others note that Russia’s national security concerns are germane, given Kiev’s increasing rapprochement with NATO. Thus, this is a catch-22 situation that can only be resolved by mutually beneficial agreements.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis that began on February 24 has divided academics and keen observers of international politics. In a bid to assess the direction of the conflict and its implication for the future of Russia-Ukraine relations, the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Institute for the Future of Knowledge organised a webinar titled “Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Escalation or Détente?” on March 16. The event was facilitated by Professor Suzy Graham, Vice Dean, Teaching and Learning, Faculty of Humanities, UJ. The three key speakers were Ambassador Ilya Rogachev, Russian Embassy in South Africa; Ambassador Steven Pifer, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine; and Distinguished Professor David Marples, Department of History, Classics, and Religion, University of Alberta, Canada.

Ambassador Rogachev noted that Russia’s action in Ukraine was ignited by the incessant conflict in Donbas, Eastern Ukraine and the Ukrainian military’s imminent attacks on Luhansk and Donetsk, two major cities in Donbas. The Ambassador highlighted that in the past eight years, the Ukrainian armed forces have been killing civilians in Donbas. He further argued that following an unconstitutional bloody coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014, the people in Donbas refused to submit to the Kiev regime, leading to violence in the region. Consequently, between 600,000 and 800,000 people were granted Russian citizenship. He argued that the Russian minority population in Ukraine is facing repression, as laws prohibiting Russian cuture, language and media have been promulgated. Another major factor borders on security and strategic considerations, most especially the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s eastward expansion. Ukraine’s quest to become a NATO member is a matter of national security concern for Russia. Indeed, despite Russia’s opposition and the pledge to the Soviet leadership in 1990 and 1991 that there would be no eastward expansion, for about thirty years, NATO’s infrastructure has been moving close to Russian borders in the interim, provoking a direct threat to Russia’s national security. Moscow initiated diplomatic efforts to resolve this issue by drafting two treaties on mutual security guarantees, which were presented to the United States (U.S.) and NATO on December 15, 2021. However, the proposals were rejected. Similarly, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov wrote his counterparts in the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), reiterating the principle of equal and indivisible security, which underscores the notion that a state cannot insure its own security at the expense of the security interests of other member states. This principle finds its legal basis in the 1999 Instanbul and 2010 Astana declarations. Ambassador Rogachev further stated that Kiev’s quest to acquire nuclear weapons, coupled with significant Western states’ and domestic neo-Nazists’ influence on the Ukrainian government, pose a threat to Russia’s security, hence Moscow’s inevitable action in Ukraine.

On his part, Ambassador Pifer diagreed with the Russian Ambassador, noting that the war is not limited in scope and not restricted to the protection of Donetsk and Luhansk, given that 125 Russian battalion tactical groups and 200,000 Russian soldiers have invaded Ukraine. He stated that the ongoing conflict is the largest war in Europe since 1945. He further illustrated that Ukraine does not pose a security threat, by drawing attention to the asymmetric warfare as Russian military personnel is four times more than that of Ukraine’s, the Russian defence budget is ten times more than Ukraine’s, and Russia has 4,400 nuclear weapons, while Ukraine has nil. While Moscow has presented the crisis as a dispute between Russia and NATO, 2004 was the last time a state around Russian borders joined NATO and it was after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and provoked a conflict in Donbas that NATO installed military infrastructure in the territory. According to Ambassador Pifer, the allegation that neo-Nazists control Kiev does not hold water as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish. Neither does the claim that Ukraine posseses nuclear weapons have any merit as the allegation was only made in the past few weeks to justify the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. He noted that the primary motive for the war was Moscow’s desire to significantly influence Kiev’s domestic and foreign policies, as the Russian administration is gripped by fear that borders on regime survival in light of Ukraine’s rapproachment with the West. In his view, a Westernised, democratic and economically successful Ukraine will ignite a crisis of authority in Russia.

Professor Marples engaged the crisis from a historical perspective, highlighting the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership that was signed by then Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his Ukrainian counterpart Leonid Kuchma. The treaty partitioned the black sea fleet and codified an agreement, which specified that Russian speaking areas would not be prohibited from speaking Russian. Thus, Russia-Ukraine relations in this period were arguably fairly stable. Relations began to sour in 2004 when Russian-backed presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych lost in the presidential election to Viktor Yushchenko. President Yushchenko elevated Ukrainian nationalists involved in anti-Soviet actions during World War II.

In 2014, then President Viktor Yanukovych decided to join Eurasian Economic Community and accepted a large loan from President Putin, as opposed to Ukraine having an associate membership of Europe. This decision led to domestic protests that eventually resulted in the ousting of President Yanukovych. The subsequent election of President Petro Poroshenko further aggravated the already fragile relations, as his administration introduced what was labelled “memory loss”, which resulted in erasing the communist past from Ukrainian national history, elevating the heroes of Ukrainian independence, changing the names of streets and buildings and toppling the statutes of Vladimir Lenin. Relations were arguably at their lowest ebb in that period. However, there was a U-turn following Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emergence as the president in 2019, on the promise to improve the Ukrainian economy. There were no indications of declining relations in the immediate period of Zelenskyy’s administration, begging the questions of why relations suddenly got worse and why the war only started now.

There is no consensus on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. While some argue that as a sovereign state, Ukraine’s desire to be able to determine its own security alliances is legitimate, others note that Russia’s national security concerns are germane, given Kiev’s increasing rapprochement with NATO. Thus, this is a catch-22 situation that can only be resolved by mutually beneficial agreements. Ultimately, to jaw-jaw is better than to war-war.

Oluwaseun Tella is Head of the Future of Diplomacy at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for the Future of Knowledge, South Africa.