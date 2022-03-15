…what is the thing to do? First, we must understand that God has already given us our miraculous breakthroughs. They are in our heads, hearts and hands. Then, we must accept that nobody can excel in a silo. Our voter’s card is a miracle. Politics controls everything. The only responsibility of the government is to ensure the improvement of the citizens’ quality of life. Once we agree on that, we will seek to elect those who can deliver the good life.

I am daily inundated with social media postings and chats of colourfully designed graphics or video links, to prayer sessions and prophetic programmes, where breakthroughs and miracles (especially economic) are bandied and promised. On new year’s eve, I tuned in to my Nigerian church’s “Crossover Vigil”, and I was filled with melancholic nostalgia, as I saw myself in the pews, which I had religiously occupied in the not-too-distant past. I pictured my friends, who remain in the mess we have created for ourselves, and are truly in need of breakthroughs. And I worked hard to fight back sad tears! The same declaration is mouthed: This new year is the year of somebody’s breakthrough testimony! The congregants hoarsely roared “Amen!”, each one fervently longing to appropriate the miracle assigned to “somebody”.

Reflecting on these things, and finding myself discussing Nigeriology, Nigerionomics and Nigeritics almost daily, I am amazed at how terrible things keep getting, and never cease to wonder how much more hardship the people can take before we agree on hitting the reset button for our nation.

Over 90 per cent of the miracles that citizens seek and pray for are unnecessary and bloody wastes of time and human resources! Go ahead! Call me a heretic or apostate, but first clear out the misguided superstitious cobwebs, masquerading as piety or religiosity, in your brain. The mosque or church is not designed to provide economic and financial solutions. Going to pray for all those things is tantamount to going to a basketball court to watch soccer! Or, going to an abattoir to buy vegetables! It is likely that you may find a maverick greengrocer, who has figured out that those who buy meat may want to make vegetable stew or soup, but that likelihood is slim and limits a buyer’s option.

Is God no longer in the business of miracles? Of course, He is. Life and nature are God’s enduring miracles. However, God is NOT a magician. First, He uses miracles to glorify Himself, not to make up for our inadequacies. Secondly, God will not waste His resources on factors of production that are unprofitable. Third, in God’s miraculous way, He has endowed us with everything to birth our breakthroughs. Our problem is that we are largely mentally lazy and very selfish. We all want personal miracles, therefore we gullibly follow anyone that promises it to us. God gives us garri, water and firewood, but we insist on ready-made eba.

We fall victim of charlatans parading as clergy, because we stupidly search for what is not lost; neglecting substance to seek shadows. The imam, pastor and babalawo are not endowed with any political or economic virtues to grow industries – our political leaders ought to be. The church is not a factory. We must selflessly and collectively take responsibility for what we become. The ability to do so is, perhaps, one of God’s greatest miracles, and gift, to us.

Unfortunately, our breakthroughs lie in collective responsibility, as communities, and as a nation. The prosperity of the nation will translate to the prosperity of all. When you find a few people thriving in the midst of abject poverty, only a few possibilities explain this: The few are crooks feeding fat on the communal wealth, or they have businesses/jobs that do not depend on the local economy. Take the average Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) employee – is their salary impacted by how much crude oil is produced, refined and made available in the nation? No. Or the banks that keep declaring annual profits in an economy that is poorly serviced by them. Without interest or desire to understand the politics and economics of development, we foolishly throng into churches, mosques and shrines, to pray for magic. As the Yoruba adage goes: Orisa tii ngba ole, ko si (no deity exists to save the lazy from ruination).

So, what is the thing to do? First, we must understand that God has already given us our miraculous breakthroughs. They are in our heads, hearts and hands. Then, we must accept that nobody can excel in a silo. Our voter’s card is a miracle. Politics controls everything. The only responsibility of the government is to ensure the improvement of the citizens’ quality of life. Once we agree on that, we will seek to elect those who can deliver the good life. STOP VOTING SELFISH, EGOISTIC IDIOTS INTO GOVERNMENT AND THEN RUN TO GOD TO SAVE YOU FROM THEM!

We are prayerful, but not humble. We refuse to turn from our wicked ways, or to truly seek God's face. Yet, we want magic to happen. Prayer is not a magic wand or labour-saving device. Faith without works is dead! Most of what we pray for are already placed within our grasp, if we choose to be smart. There are developed nations that do not even know the gods we pray to, and they prosper.

Emrys Ijaola, a political economist, writes from Canada. Email: Emrys.ijaola@yahoo.com; Twitter: @EmrysIjaola