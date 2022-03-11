Without any further delay, all stakeholders including government, the private sector, and civil society organisations must urgently engage in fast-tracking the process towards quick passage of the draft Data Protection Bill in the National Assembly.

The advent of the digital information age has led to a massive increase in the volume of data generated by internet users and stored across cyberspace.

Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the security and privacy of their data when they go online.

They are cautious about how their data is handled by different businesses. This is because companies, organisations, and hackers are constantly looking for ways to abuse such data for commercial, malicious, and illicit purposes.

As a result, many countries have created independent data protection authorities to ensure the protection of personal data shared online and uphold the public’s right to control their data.

Data protection authorities have the responsibility to supervise, promote and enforce relevant data protection laws. They take enforcement action where necessary to ensure compliance.

As such, the public relies on data protection authorities to make sure that organisations adhere and comply with regulations.

The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, was issued in January 2019.

Its cardinal objective is to help provide guidelines to organisations on the use and protection of the personal data of Nigerians.

Being Nigeria’s answer to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the NDPR has helped to increase awareness on the need for data protection and privacy.

In the effort to enhance the data protection and privacy of citizens, President Muhammadu Buhari, on February 4, approved the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

…many stakeholders viewed the NDPR as limited in scope and enforceability because it is not an Act of the National Assembly. This triggered the campaign for the enactment of a single data protection law, as it is obtainable in other digital economies.

Based on the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, President Buhari also approved the appointment of the extant Director at NITDA, Dr Vincent Olatunji, as the pioneer National Commissioner and CEO of the newly created data protection agency.

The NDPB will be responsible for supervising and enforcing the applicable data protection law, in line with global best practices.

Data protection agencies are critical to the regulation and implementation of data privacy protection in every country operating in the digital space.

In furtherance of the data protection agenda, the minister in charge, Mallam Isa Ali Pantami disclosed that the Federal Government is working with the National Assembly to ensure the enactment of the law that will adequately guarantee the data protection and privacy of Nigerians.

Such an Act of the National Assembly will regulate what people do online in terms of how to protect their data privacy, guarantee users’ freedom, and also mandate companies to file data privacy compliance reports.

However, before the creation of the data protection bureau, the NDPR served as the main data protection and privacy regulation for Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The regulation made provision for the rights of data subjects, the obligations of data controllers and data processors, and the transfer of data to a foreign territory.

But many stakeholders viewed the NDPR as limited in scope and enforceability because it is not an Act of the National Assembly. This triggered the campaign for the enactment of a single data protection law, as it is obtainable in other digital economies.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Nigeria’s cybersecurity ecosystem are concerned about the draft Data Protection Bill 2020 currently at the Ministry of Justice awaiting presentation to the Federal Executive Council before its transmission to the National Assembly.

The Bill is seeking to create a regulatory framework for the protection and processing of personal data and to safeguard the rights of data subjects as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

If eventually passed into law by the legislature, the Bill will become the primary legislation for the data protection and privacy of Nigerians. This ongoing effort is a recognition of the significance of such a piece of legislation to the public.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) summary of Data Protection and Privacy Legislation Worldwide (April 2020), reported that only 66 per cent of countries have data protection legislation.

UNCTAD emphasised that more countries must have legal frameworks that will adequately protect their citizens and businesses online, while also rebuilding trust between these parties.

The UN agency, therefore, recommends that after the enactment of relevant data protection laws, countries must put in place strategies to carry out effective enforcement.

Consequently, the NDPB is prepared to lead the crusade for creating awareness on data privacy, freedom, and implementation of sanctions on defaulters.

But this newly created data protection agency has to be empowered by relevant legislation to enable it to discharge its mandate accordingly.

Certainly, the earlier an appropriate law is put in place, the nascent Nigeria Data Protection Bureau would become firmly empowered to satisfactorily deliver on its responsibility to citizens and businesses alike.

In conclusion, Nigeria has to reflect international standards by adopting a legal framework that will serve as the bedrock of sustainable data protection and privacy agenda for digital economic prosperity.

Inyene Ibanga writes from Wuye District, Abuja; email: inyeneibanga@yahoo.com.