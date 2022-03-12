Unconscious bias negates reason and undermines emotional intelligence. Nevertheless, the incident provides an excellent opportunity to learn a few things: The changing demographic in Calgary calls for understanding and profound emotional intelligence. All people, irrespective of what distinguishes them, one from the other, deserve respect and reciprocal kindness.

On Friday, February 4, we were at Robert Thirsk High School for the basketball tournaments of selected schools around Calgary and Airdrie, in Canada. For us, the tournament was significant and symbolic as well. It was significant because our son had been practicing frantically for it. It was symbolic because he would be playing against our closest family friend here. At a family get-together in January, both players, accompanied by their siblings, had gladly announced the faceoff and appealed that parents from both sides should come to cheer them during the games. Of course, there was the debate over which team would win and all that. As the ‘scion’ of both families, I needed to maintain a neutral posture and clap for both teams whenever they hit the ring. My ward had a good game, but unfortunately, his team lost to our friend’s team.

By the time we left the school gym, some teams were still playing, including the home school team. For that reason, we were not privy to the incident that involved a teen girl, whose acts of generosity would earn her a police officer’s invite, which inadvertently disrupted the game of her brother, who in solidary protested the unjust call for police intervention, in a purely administrative issue.

Let us put the issue in perspective.

Ryan White of CTV (the television arm of Bell Media) reported that the girl, who volunteered as a scorekeeper in the game, only gave out some pizzas because the girls’ team all claimed to have had their fill of these. She then passed the ‘remnants’ to the boys’ team. That action upset their teacher, who ordered the girl out of the gym for daring to take such ‘unwholesome’ action without permission. It is not impossible that the shocked lady asked what her offence was, and the teacher, who may not have passed the simple test of emotional intelligence, chose to ‘kill’ a fly with a sledgehammer. He called the police.

Are teachers no longer the guides of morals and tolerance?

In my recent study of diversity management focused on the workplace in Calgary, one of the themes that emerged was the unconscious bias that often led to subtle discriminations against immigrants, especially black immigrants. I think that categorising everyone as people of colour is intently fraudulent.

While I agree that it is not a problem in itself but a dilemma in which all concerned should be actively involved in addressing, the challenge remains that most of us still live in denial of subtly discriminating against those who do not look exactly like us.

Was it because the teen girl was Black that made the teacher resort to calling the Police for an issue that cannot be reasonably called an infraction?

Would the teacher have done the same thing if the girl in question happened not to be black and was, perhaps, not too bold for his liking?

Are there other extraneous factors responsible for such an unreasonable action by a supposed nurturer of younger generations?

It is also instructive that the school principal, who occupies the apex of the administrative structure, could not nip such an insignificant issue in the bud by promptly intervening.

Before I am persecuted, how does giving pizzas to the boys’ team threaten the teacher’s life enough to warrant a police invitation?

The reality is that studies abound that have significantly confirmed the prevalence of unconscious bias in the Prairie, much more than elsewhere in Canada.

There was nothing injurious to the teacher in the above instance of pizza sharing, and neither were the public interactions involved threatening in any form. It was the uncanny demonstration of unconscious bias, and anyone can be caught in such a web, except those who are highly self-aware.

The incident that finally led to the occurrence, in which there was subsequently a mild protest in the school, was completely avoidable if the issue had been intelligently addressed.

Unconscious bias negates reason and undermines emotional intelligence. Nevertheless, the incident provides an excellent opportunity to learn a few things: The changing demographic in Calgary calls for understanding and profound emotional intelligence. All people, irrespective of what distinguishes them, one from the other, deserve respect and reciprocal kindness. Second, there is the need for unlearning of prejudice by those who occupy the public space, whose sustenance is by all taxpayers, irrespective of the colours of their skins. There is the need to checkmate the excessive resort to police invitation into matters that are not threats to the public or any other party.

The pizzas of conflicts are a reminder that a lot needs to be done to manage the dilemma of diversity in a city whose demographics have been altered for the good of all.

Bolutife Oluwadele, a chartered accountant and a public policy and administration scholar, writes from Canada. He is the author of Thoughts of A Village Boy and can be reached through: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com