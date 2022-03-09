The Russia-Ukraine crisis presents a Catch-22 situation. Although, as a sovereign state, Ukraine should be allowed to determine its own security alliances, Russia’s national security concerns are understandable. Indeed, this is a case of a security dilemma that can only be resolved by mutually beneficial agreements.

On February 24, at the time of a United Nations Security Council meeting to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a full-scale attack on the state, claiming that the purpose was the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” of Ukraine. Russia’s missile attacks have resulted in massive devastation of several Ukrainian cities, such as Kharkiv, Borodyanka and Chernihiv. The crisis assumed a more dangerous turn on March 4 when the world woke up to the news of a potential nuclear disaster, after a complex in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site (the largest in Europe) was set ablaze by Russian projectiles. However, the fire was swiftly extinguished, the safety systems of the six reactors were not affected and, thankfully, no radiation was released. A historical analysis is required to understand this on-going crisis.

Historical Context

Rivalry among great powers such as Britain, France and Germany for global dominance, epitomised by the two World Wars, was an important feature of the twentieth century. Similarly, the two super powers, the U.S. and USSR’s competition for global hegemony resulted in the Cold War. This war appeared to be a natural outcome of the Second World War (1939-1945), which created a power vacuum following the devastation of Japan and Europe, especially the British Empire. The situation engendered the emergence of two superpowers with distinctive ideologies to spread around the globe, each with its own sphere of influence and massive nuclear weapons. International relations in that period reflected the interactions between them, as Washington and Moscow strove to spread the gospel of capitalism and communism, respectively. As one would expect, this resulted in an arms race, as each super power endeavoured to outdo the other in terms of military superiority. The consequence was a perpetual security dilemma – one superpower’s action to guarantee its own security, such as deploying its military arsenal, created fear in the other.

The economic decline of the USSR sparked the need to look inward and address domestic challenges. This resulted in a loss of appetite for the Cold War. The Berlin Wall fell in 1990 and East and West Germany united. Between 1989 and 1990, elections ousted communist regimes across Eastern Europe and in 1991, the Soviet Union disintegrated into 15 independent states including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia and Uzbekistan. This marked the end of the Cold War. As the major state that emerged from the defunct Soviet Union, Russia inherited the USSR’s nuclear stockpile. However, its influence in international affairs declined significantly as its economy became fragile; it was surrounded by weak states and the U.S. began to establish a military presence in erstwhile USSR entities such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. This resulted in a schizophrenic foreign policy, as Moscow struggled to find a balance in its relations with the West and the East, in the face of Washington’s emergence as the sole superpower in international affairs. While the USSR’s military alliance, the Warsaw Pact was dissolved following the Soviet Union’s disintegration, the U.S. maintained the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) despite Russia’s opposition.

The Putin Effect

Since the emergence of President Vladimir Putin in the Russian political space in 2000, Moscow has displayed a new assertiveness in international affairs and has pursued foreign policies that promote Russia as a great power to be reckoned with, especially through its balance of power politics. This did not prove difficult, given the country’s remarkable economic growth since 2000 and the increasing importance of its gas and oil in its region and beyond. Putin has called for an end to the dominance of the U.S. dollar in the international political economy and has played a counter hegemonic role in organisations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) and the UN Security Council. For example, the US’ positions on the Iranian and North Korean nuclear programmes and the Syrian crisis have been thwarted. Putin’s approval rating has always been high, averaging about 79 per cent in his first 20 years in office and reaching its peak of 89 per cent, less than a year after annexing Crimea in Ukraine in 2014. This is attributable to his charisma and his efforts to secure great power status for Russia in the international system, bringing back the glory days of the USSR. In the ongoing crisis, Putin has benefitted from the ‘rally round the flag’ syndrome, as 69 per cent of Russians, compared to 61 per cent in August 2021, now approve of Putin and half believe that the current crisis was caused by the U.S. and NATO, in comparison to 16 per cent and 4 per cent, who regard Ukraine and Russia, respectively, as the aggressor.

Turning to the current crisis, in October 2021, Russia began to deploy troops along Ukraine’s border, although it claimed that it had no intention of mounting an attack. Once again, this was triggered by Ukraine’s increasing rapprochement with NATO and the EU, despite Russia’s opposition. Moscow has often insisted that Kiev should not join NATO and that the organisation should reverse its eastward expansion as this threatens its domestic security.

The 2014 Ukrainian Crisis

Russia had previously engaged in wars and annexation of former USSR territories when it felt threatened by Western encroachment in its primary sphere of influence. It is in this context that the 2014 Ukrainian crisis ensued, following domestic protests that resulted in the ousting of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych’s rejection of a deal (apparently due to pressure from Putin) for robust economic integration with the European Union (EU) triggered the uprising. Coupled with Russia’s concern with Ukraine’s increasing rapprochement with the West, particularly NATO, this prompted Moscow to invade Ukraine and take control of Crimea (a largely Russian-speaking peninsula) and subsequently annex it in March 2014 after Crimeans voted to join Russia in a controversial local referendum. This ignited ethnic divisions in some parts of eastern Ukraine, as pro-Russian secessionists in Donetsk and Luhansk held referenda to declare independence from Ukraine. It led to perpetual conflict between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist forces in these territories.

The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Turning to the current crisis, in October 2021, Russia began to deploy troops along Ukraine’s border, although it claimed that it had no intention of mounting an attack. Once again, this was triggered by Ukraine’s increasing rapprochement with NATO and the EU, despite Russia’s opposition. Moscow has often insisted that Kiev should not join NATO and that the organisation should reverse its eastward expansion as this threatens its domestic security. In December 2021, Russia’s foreign ministry issued a statement calling for the U.S. and NATO to halt their military engagements in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and cessation of NATO’s eastward expansion. It also called for Ukraine not to be admitted as a member of NATO. The U.S. and NATO rejected these demands and threatened to impose tough economic sanctions should Russia invade Ukraine. Washington provided further military assistance to Kiev and the countries that share borders with it, including the deployment of about 3,000 troops in Poland and Romania in February 2022, ostensibly to counter Russia’s troops around the Ukrainian border and to reassure NATO of its support for Ukraine. The tension came to a head when Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Putin has since set his nuclear arsenal on alert, threatening the West, especially the U.S., that they will witness “consequences the like of which you have never seen” should they attempt to stop him from achieving his goal. French President Emmanuel Macron described this as a turning point in Europe’s history, while his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, stated that “Putin wants a Russian empire”. NATO subsequently deployed its troops in Poland and the Baltic states and the West has imposed sanctions on the Russian economy and individuals. For example, the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan and the EU have denied major Russian banks’ access to the international Swift payment network; the U.K., Canada and the EU have denied Russian airlines access to their airspace; the U.S., U.K. and the EU have imposed sanctions on President Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Russian media channels, Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik have been banned across the EU; and FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and UEFA have suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international sporting competitions. Russia has effectively emerged as a pariah state in the international system.

It is thus critical that the West not only recognises but accepts that the Ukrainian question is a matter of vital national security for Russia and that the Kremlin, like any other great power, would go to any lengths, including the use of excessive force, to defend its primary interests. The critical question is thus: Is the West ready to go head on with Russia and risk a potential third World War?

China is the major power that has not joined the bandwagon. Aside from the role its membership of BRICS would have played in its stance, Beijing will monitor the situation very closely in light of its policies in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Despite NATO’s apparent open-door policy that dictates that any sovereign state that meets its membership criteria can join the military alliance, it is fair to say that NATO should not have expanded towards a region that Russia considers its primary sphere of influence. This can only lead to unnecessary tension and in light of the U.S.’ declining global power and loss of appetite to engage in a full-blown war, the current crisis could have been avoided. In February 1990, then U.S. Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev – who embarked on the policies of Perestroika and Glasnost (restructuring and openness) – that if Germany was not prevented from reuniting with NATO, the security alliance would not expand eastward. However, this agreement was not codified in writing. This has allowed Baker to deny making any formal pledge.

That Russia would feel threatened by its activities informed why top U.S. officials, including diplomat George Kennan and former Defense Secretary, William Perry opposed NATO’s post-Cold War expansion, while former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott originally opposed it but later changed their stance. At the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, George Bush’s administration nominated Ukraine and Georgia for NATO membership, a move that former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Ivo Daalder, described as a “cardinal sin”. The U.S. would never allow Russia or China to forge a military alliance with states such as Canada and Mexico, strategic locations that Washington considers as its primary sphere of influence.

It is thus critical that the West not only recognises but accepts that the Ukrainian question is a matter of vital national security for Russia and that the Kremlin, like any other great power, would go to any lengths, including the use of excessive force, to defend its primary interests. The critical question is thus: Is the West ready to go head on with Russia and risk a potential third World War? Indeed, the Biden administration has reiterated that the U.S. would not engage in a war to defend Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis presents a Catch-22 situation. Although, as a sovereign state, Ukraine should be allowed to determine its own security alliances, Russia’s national security concerns are understandable. Indeed, this is a case of a security dilemma that can only be resolved by mutually beneficial agreements.

Oluwaseun Tella is Head of the Future of Diplomacy at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for the Future of Knowledge, South Africa.