“Now it shall come to pass in the latter days That the mountain of the Lord’s house Shall be established on the top of the mountains. And shall be exalted above the hills; And all nations shall flow to it” (Isaiah 2:2; Micah 4:1)

In the bible, many things are represented as the Lord’s house Our bodies are the Lord’s house (1 Corinthians 6:19)

The church (the gathering of the believers in any location or temple) is the Lord’s house–1 Chronicles 9:23; psalm 134-1.

The Church and Believers Alike Will Be Very Prominent and Influential In the Last Days

And this scripture is saying that in the last days, the house of the Lord shall be a mountain that will be higher than all mountains, meaning that the church and believers alike will be very prominent and influential in the last days.

This is a very serious prophetic word about the church because Jesus is coming for a glorious church, not just a glorious church in terms of spirituality, but also in all aspects of glory. Put in simple words, the church of Christ has been programed by God to;

Be positively influential in the last days, everywhere there is hunger, problems, homelessness, nakedness, and crises, the church should be great and powerful enough to clear them off

Be financially strong, be full of in depth wisdom of God in all manners of workmanship, skills, inventions, ingenuity across all spheres of life, be it engineering, medicine, media, academic etc.

That is what Isaiah 2:2 is saying. You have to see yourself in this picture. You have to work with the Holy Spirit as much as possible. We have to reprogram our minds and rise up and take our proper position. The time for lackadaisical and flippant display of ignorance and mediocrity is gone. The day we are in is the day to shine our light and allow ourselves to become the highest mountain for God in all aspects.

AND IT IS BY STANDING OUT AS A PROMIMENT MOUNTAIN that all nations (ethnos) will flow to us.

Nations Flow To People With Superiro Power and Influence To Solve Local, National and Global Problems

That is what will create the necessary platform for Matthew 24:14 to be fulfilled. What is matthew 24:14? (And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all nations for a witness and then the end shall come”. We have to become a mountain above all mountains before all nations can flow to us. Nations don’t flow to greedy and covetous people. Nations don’t flow to weak, poor and sick people. Nations flow to people with superior power and influence to solve local, national and global problems.

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, says God, That I will pour out of My Spirit on all flesh” (Acts 2:17; Joel 2:22-23)

The Last Days Are the Days of the Manifestations of Uncommon Gifts

Also, the last days are the days of the manifestations of uncommon gifts of the Spirit. We have often wished we lived in the days of Prophet Ayo Babalola or in the days of A.A. Allen or in the days of Smith Wigglesworth. But the outpouring of God’s power that they experienced in those days will be dwarfed by what is coming upon us in these last days.

The gifts of the spirit will be working so powerfully that people considered not to be fathers will be doing the works of fathers. The depth of healing grace, supernatural powers and manifestations of the power gifts will be unprecedented. These are the days of outpouring of God’s spirit. unfortunately however, many of us are not receiving it because of sin.

These are the days of uncommon open visions. God is taking young men and women to heaven and giving them strange revelations. If you are not partaking of it, it means you are not correctly positioned. You are wallowing in sin. Or you are mocking those who are manifesting it. The anointing you attack, you will not attract. Dive into prayers. Pray in tongues for 1, 2 hours, walk in holiness and watch how these gifts will start manifesting in you. Also, these gifts are not limited to spiritual gifts alone. They also include the outpouring of uncommon spirit of wisdom, excellence, ingenuity, creativity and innovativeness upon young men and women to function in engineering, Information technology, medicine, pharmacy and all manners of career endeavours.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.