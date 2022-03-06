AMR solves many issues of the traditional meter reading system, such as data accuracy, efficiency, needless manual reading, unavailability of a customer for energy capture, delayed work/billing, etc. It has proven to be more economical and effective and offers insights to customer’s load profiles, and energy-saving opportunities within the network.

Background

The need for and importance of automation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is becoming more pronounced as the market grows and utilities strive for reliability, improved operational efficiency, reduced labour costs, and increased customer satisfaction.

The importance of metering as the lifeline of electric utility companies cannot be overemphasised. Among other things, it serves as the means through which value is actualised for every kWh of electricity supplied to consumers. With this significance, it becomes very imperative for the utility companies to optimise all activities around consumption data retrieval and billing in a transparent and reliable manner for increased revenue assurance and cost savings. The monthly routine of manual meter readings by the Electricity Field Representatives or Marketers, as they are popularly called in the NESI, has not only proven to be costlier and non-sustainable, but also ineffective by all standards. This same manual process has given rise to the entrenched estimated billing which, in itself, has become a bane/clog in the wheel of progress, with the consumers at the receiving end of it all.

The Automated Meter Reading (AMR) solution offers the platform with a proven technology through which the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) can fully automate their billing processes in a more transparent and reliable manner with guaranteed cost reductions, improved collections, and optimisation of the revenue life cycle. This technology primarily retrieves data, including energy theft-related data, from the relevant memory registers of the meters at various pre-configured time intervals and transmits the same to a secured central server location, from where it can be retrieved for billing, network analysis, business loss management and business intelligence/analytics. It is scalable, robust, and reliable. After a few successful implementations in Nigeria, it has been proven that a sector-wide adoption will result in greater value to all stakeholders.

This article looks at the capability of AMR across the DisCos and highlights the benefits and future trends of the industry with this technology.

AMR Capabilities Across DisCos

The NESI, at the distribution level, is faced with several challenges that have made it practically impossible to meet up with the settlement demands of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). A comparative analysis of market invoice performance by DisCos in the first (Q1), second (Q2) and third (Q3) quarters of 2020, in combination, revealed an average remittance of 22 per cent, according to the NBET Market Data Report 2020. The margin between what was billed and what is paid by the DisCos is getting wider and the backlog of unsettled debts is mounting, with the players hoping to some day be bailed out by some sort of intervention through government instruments.

The major challenge, aside from the aggregated, technical, commercial and collection (ATC&C) losses, are in the effectiveness of properly accounting for all the energy supplied to their networks. Previous sector reforms anchored on the Nigerian Power Sector Reform Act and new policies by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), from the Credited Advanced Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI) to Meter Asset Provider (MAP) schemes have led to increased metering penetration but with that comes the challenge of manual meter data capture which, in itself, is ineffective and not sustainable, hence the recurring monthly reconciliatory gaps between NBET and the DisCos.

All of these are all beckoning on technology through automation for rescue, and the AMR/AMI solution, if effectively adopted and implemented, will bridge these gaps.

AMR solves many issues of the traditional meter reading system, such as data accuracy, efficiency, needless manual reading, unavailability of a customer for energy capture, delayed work/billing, etc. It has proven to be more economical and effective and offers insights to customer’s load profiles, and energy-saving opportunities within the network.

It is therefore necessary that as the DisCos are ramping up on metering, automation through AMR solutions should be aggressively implemented alongside for operational efficiency and revenue assurance.

This technology is currently deployed by DisCos at various penetration levels within their networks. Ikeja Electric and EKO Electricity Distribution Company are leading the pack on adoption, while Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company are also gaining some pace. Overall, the penetration level is estimated to be at 30 per cent of all customer base at the distribution value chain end of the NESI.

Benefits

Remote Meter Access, no doubt, has numerous benefits asides energy reading, to the entire architecture and power systems of the DisCos. It offers that first level integration to the very basic layer (customer) that informs other innovative drivers for optimum service delivery.

AMR solves many issues of the traditional meter reading system, such as data accuracy, efficiency, needless manual reading, unavailability of a customer for energy capture, delayed work/billing, etc. It has proven to be more economical and effective and offers insights to customer’s load profiles, and energy-saving opportunities within the network.

As a technology used to remotely retrieve data from energy metering devices, these data are transferred to a control station to be processed primarily for billing purposes, among other data-driven business insights, such as demand side management (DSM), loss management, and general network improvement and retrofit initiatives. DSM is essential for its energy saving potentials to the DisCos and can help maintain a balance between supply and demand.

In addition, AMR provides the much-needed data insights for Time of Use (TOU) and Service/Cost-Reflective Based Tariff structures. With the recent migration to a Service-Based Tariff for the NESI, data insights through remote access are now, more than ever, critical to effective implementation. Furthermore, as the NESI evolves, a TOU incentive/penalty may be taking centre stage, especially when the ability to modify behaviour can result in tangible financial benefits for the DisCos.

…AMR provides the building block for the eventual implementation of an efficient smart grid for the industry in the nearest future and with the right regulatory framework in place, DisCos must now take up this challenge for a full-throttle implementation of efficient AMR systems across the network of their franchise areas.

In addition, metering has evolved from a revenue and billing activity to a holistic business enabler for DisCos. Extra facets of services that an effective AMR system brings permits utilities to provide more value-added services to their customers, for example, by augmenting monthly billing with interval reading and load profiling, customer information systems can be updated to improve customer relationship and marketing systems. The depths of services that can be derived from AMR are:

Collections

Billing

Load Forecasting

Marketing

Demand Side Management

Repair and Dispatch

Customer Care

Other Intelligence-based Targets

AMR may not be the only primary driver that will usher in next-generation technological evolutions at the distribution value chain, but it is clearly an integral enabler that will permit these services.

With the constant advancement in technology and rapid adoption of e-billing initiatives, it has, therefore, become very imperative for the NESI, particularly at the distribution value chain level, to evolve and adapt reliable and efficient AMR systems.

Future Projections/Conclusion

The future is an end-to-end smart and effective stand-alone distribution system, with not only robust demand-side management and real-time analytics for the DisCos, but also allows consumers to monitor their consumption and load profiles, with alerts on all anomalies and the flexibility to turn off various appliances from their mobile devices when prompted. Hence, they woule be able to conserve energy and at the same time, export the excess back to the network for redistribution and network optimisation. This feat is, of course, not without its challenges but with the right policy formulations and compliance among all players in the industry, the entire power ecosystem in Nigeria can be transformed to conform to continuously evolving global norms.

The government plays a major role in laying the right foundations that will spur developments and unlock the potentials upon which the NESI can evolve to globally acclaimed standards. In conclusion, AMR provides the building block for the eventual implementation of an efficient smart grid for the industry in the nearest future and with the right regulatory framework in place, DisCos must now take up this challenge for a full-throttle implementation of efficient AMR systems across the network of their franchise areas.

Sinmi Akinsanmi (sinmi@launchbridge.ng) is an astute business leader/execution expert with over a decade of experience in solution delivery within the NESI, while Emeka Modezie (emeka.modezie@venturegardengroup.com) is a metering expert with hands-on experience in AMR implementations and operations for key industry players within the NESI.

Advertisements

