It is nearly impossible to identify all of the evil in these last days, but I have managed to identify some of the most dangerous ones that all of us are now battling. Sadly, it will get worse. Given the signs of the last days…we are the ones who must rise up to confront these evils by sticking with Jesus in every possible way, and in some of the ways I am going to discuss… The question here is, “is it possible to overcome all of these evils and still live victoriously in Christ? Yes!

Christians Need To Intercede Against a Third World War

Are you aware that the Bible prophecies that Russia, in collaboration with some other nations like China, will lead a major bloody war in the last days that would set the Middle East on fire, and by extension, the whole world? See Ezekiel 38. Could this be the trigger for this prophesied war? Except God intervenes, as we’ve been praying, this war is inevitable, and may eventually snowball into the third world war. The days ahead are very dangerous for the world. That was exactly how Hitler began. It is always one nation at a time. Then they will slowly move to the next nation, triggering retaliatory actions from other allies; “But understand this, that in the last days dangerous times will come” 2 Timothy 3:1 (AMP)

We Are Living In the Most Dangerous Time Ever In the History of Mankind

It should not be a news to you that we are living in the most dangerous time ever in the history of mankind. And the earlier you and I recognise this stark reality, the better for our Christian journey on earth. Right from the beginning of man, there have always been evil and trouble on earth. Why? Satan is the god of this world (2 Corinthians 4-4) whose main agenda is to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). In fact in Job 14:2, the Bible says, “man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of many troubles”. Therefore, the world has never been free of evil, troubles and crises. In fact, some very evil seasons have existed on earth in the past – such as during the reign of wicked General Titus and Nero; Hitler, and many others who troubled the world. But as bad as those days were, what we are experiencing now is on another level totally. Therefore, our focus today is to identify the current types of evil in our society and to discuss the mitigation and escape strategy for the child of God.

What Every Christian Must Do To Finish Well

See friends, you can never pray these evil and troubles away from the world. I heard some people praying for peace for the whole world. You are praying in error and that prayer can never be answered. Why? Jesus himself, in Matthew 24, says, “for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet”. It is therefore important for us to identify the main types of evil in the world today that you are I must run away from if we will be finishing well.

False pastors and dangerous churches pretending to be genuine (“And many false prophets shall arise and shall deceive many” – Matthew 24:11). We have left the era of using what men preach to determine the truth. Not all false pastors preach errors. Some preach the truth publicly but are deadly privately. They are the most dangerous; False doctrines: New age humanism, universalism (doctrine of inclusion), feminism, hyper-grace and extreme and lopsided prosperity doctrines (someone was teaching on latent energy); Redefined marriage institution (marxist theories of socialism within the marriage, which pulls down the Biblical model of Christ-Husband and Wife); The love of money and pleasure (2 Tim 3:2); A sexualised culture (intense sexual adventures and experiences outside of the confines of marriage) Rabbi Jonathan Cahn did an extensive work on this; Persecution of believers – whether actively or passively – to force them to modify biblical beliefs; Famine of the solid word of God in churches (Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD – Amos 8:11).

The Holy Spirit is faithful and will always help you to develop the power to rise above temptations and every single evil of these days. The Bible says we should redeem the time because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:16). You must redeem the time at your end too. Another translation says, “Make good use of every opportunity”.

Kingdom Strategies that Will Sustain You and I Through These Terrible Seasons

It is nearly impossible to identify all of the evil in these last days, but I have managed to identify some of the most dangerous ones that all of us are now battling. Sadly, it will get worse. Given the signs of the last days that we discussed last week, we are the ones who must rise up to confront these evils by sticking with Jesus in every possible way, and in some of the ways I am going to discuss below. The question here is, “is it possible to overcome all of these evils and still live victoriously in Christ? Yes! Let me now tell you some of the kingdom strategies that will sustain you and I through these terrible seasons:

Be watchful and sensitive, test all Spirits. Take full responsibility over who and what comes into your space. Don’t assume that everyone who wears collar and quotes the Bible is of God; Matthew 24:4. In 1 John 4:1, the Bible says, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world”; Make faithfulness to Jesus your number one goal (Matthew 24-45); Stay rooted in the word of God: Reading, studying and meditating every day on the word. Avoid, like plague, every preacher and teacher who never glorifies Christ in their messages; Stay in deep intercessions and particularly pray in tongues every day, and pray the Pauline prayers (Ephesians 1:15-19) on yourself and family very regularly; Surround yourself with faithful men and women and genuine God lovers; You must never attend any church or serve any pastor who is not like Christ in word and in deed. Never elevate results (crowds, cars, planes, miracles and prophecies) above truth, love, faithfulness, humility, etc.; Never, ever live in sin. Develop a soft conscience, be teachable and repent of any known sin every time you miss it.

If you do all of these, you will never fall away with these evils. The Holy Spirit is faithful and will always help you to develop the power to rise above temptations and every single evil of these days. The Bible says we should redeem the time because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:16). You must redeem the time at your end too. Another translation says, “Make good use of every opportunity”.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.