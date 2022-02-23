…there is a crucial need for businesses to compete fairly without encroaching on their competitors’ trademarks, as this violates the law and creates unnecessary tension in the business environment. More importantly, a proper legal determination of this case needs to be done within the ambit of the conventions and articles of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) standards.

At this juncture when the Nigerian economy has almost become a basket case that is facing all sorts of fiscal challenges and the need for reinvention, essentially due to a weak productive base, as fallout of the unravelling of oil as the major income earner for government, alongside a feeble regime of taxation and an expanding informal sector, the proclaimed mantra of economic diversification and the shoring up of productivity couldn’t be more urgently necessary.

As such, there is the need for the creation of a business environment that enables the production of goods and services, sees to the honouring of business agreements – in a manner that protects the intellectual property and rights of different actors in the environment, including issues relating to trademarks – and allows for fair and timely adjudication in periods of dispute. This is particularly crucial as, daily, Nigeria appeals for the inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) to help in enhancing the productive base of the economy.

It goes without saying that in any environment where issues of dispute between businesses over intellectual property rights fester and are not resolved on the side of fairness, as swiftly as possible, both by the regulators and the justice system, this would scare off potential investors, despite whatever might be the other levels of appeal in such business sector.

Crucially, many businesses thrive in creating product and services, for which unique identities are built through efforts at branding, which also differentiates them from other similar goods and services in the industry, on the basis of which they woo customers. And many times, these consumers gradually get emotionally and psychologically connected to the products and services of particular businesses, to which they become brand loyalists.

However, when other products and services try to edge their ways into markets that already have secure brand loyalists, not by creating their own unique identities and making their brands to tell newer stories that differentiate them as better than what is on ground, but by looking as similar as possible to those they met in the market, this leads to fertile grounds for trademark violations and conflict.

A very striking case at hand that elucidates upon this is the ongoing dispute between the manufacturers of Coca Cola and Pop Cola, who have been in court in Kano over what one of the actors, Coca Cola, which is the plaintiff in this case, considers as the illegal appropriation of its brand identity and trademark violations by Mamuda Beverages Limited, which is the defendant in this case. It pertains to the manner of the use of the colours red, white and black, the special script and font of the name lettering, and the dynamic ribbon device, which Coca Cola has trademarked as its brand identity.

No doubt, it is not difficult to notice a similar expression of these colours and the utilisation of a ribbon device in the branding of the Mamuda Beverages’ product, Pop Cola, which could be easily considered as an attempt at a similar identification. More so, there appears to be an uncanny resemblance in the shape of the bottles of the two soft drinks. A number of people, particularly in Kano, also seem to have pointed out that the similarity in the visual identities of both products has led them to make the wrong choice on a number of occasions, as they ended up with Pop Cola, even when their purchasing intention was to buy bottles of Coca-Cola.

It is equally easy to see why this would generate conflict between the two beverage companies, as there appears to be a very conscious attempt by Pop Cola to leverage on its similar look to tear into and erode the market share of Coca Cola. Hence, the reason for the litigation that has ensued, with the Coca Cola company seeking to get the producers of Pop Cola to desist from using the same colours and other visual branding elements that have come to define its flagship product through the ages.

While Mamuda Beverages has sought to pushback on the claims of Coca-Cola by alleging that the litigation by Coca Cola is more in terms of a ‘competition war’ than a battle over visual identity, this actually appears more like an emotional line of defence than one ruled by logic, as the facts bear out.

The facts are that in over a century of its global market presence, Coca Cola has been trading under the brand markers that are presently being played with by the competition, and many across the world can instantly recognise Coca Cola by means of the dominant red colour and the dynamic ribbon device. This visual identity is a source of emotional connection between the brand and its numerous consumers, the widespread adoption of which has earned Coke a market share of over 50 per cent, both globally and locally in Nigeria.

Therefore, issues of ethics and the violation of trademarks will naturally be culled up when any other soft drink product tries to play around with these established elements of the Coca-Cola visual identity, more so in a way that it creates confusion in the mind of the consumer, who is misled into patronising any other product bearing these, instead of Coca-Cola.

It has also been pointed out that the elements of the visual identity under which Coca Cola is offered to the public are already registered and safeguarded by the law, with Coca Cola owning the Coca-Cola (Script) and Dynamic Ribbon device, both in Nigeria and worldwide, which have trademark numbers 71808 and 26655. How then can any other product lay claim to these elements of visual identity without violating the law and business ethics in a fundamental way?

From the foregoing, there is a crucial need for businesses to compete fairly without encroaching on their competitors’ trademarks, as this violates the law and creates unnecessary tension in the business environment. More importantly, a proper legal determination of this case needs to be done within the ambit of the conventions and articles of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) standards.

The Coca Cola/Pop Cola trademark infringement issue offers Nigeria a clear opportunity to show that government, regulators and indeed the legal system aligns with World Intellectual Property Organisation standards, as mentioned above. And, to moreover show that our legal system is robust and fair enough to resolve business dispute in an equitably manner that boosts confidence in the environment in all sorts of stakeholders, who are not scared off by the capacity of the system to decide on potential shenanigans.

As the substantive case in this trade dispute would soon be adjudicated upon, it should be of utmost concern to all that an equitable resolution of this and similar matters will be in the interest of the Nigerian consumer and the business community, while it will ultimately enhance the ease of doing business in the country and create better access to the much needed foreign direct investments.

Fidelis Nwangwu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.